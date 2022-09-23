Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I, September 23

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the third game of the ongoing seven-match T20I series in Karachi on September 23. Babar Azam-led Pakistan registered a sensational victory in the 2nd T20I in Karachi. Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket victory over England. After England posted 199 runs on the board, it looked like they were the favourites to win the match. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had other ideas as they stitched together a memorable partnership. Pakistan cruised to victory, courtesy of a brilliant century by Babar Azam. This win would have boosted the morale of the entire Pakistani team.

Meanwhile, skipper Moeen Ali will have to execute specific plans against both Babar and Rizwan in the 3rd T20I. Both the teams would like to triumph in the 3rd T20I in order to get their noses in front in the series.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played on September 23, Friday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England be played?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England begin?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST, on September 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between Pakistan and England?

The 3rd T20I between Pakistan and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid, Usman Qadir, Luke Wood, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England’s Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

