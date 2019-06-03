Pakistan vs England Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Trent Bridge: PAK Face In-form ENG

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's game between Pakistan and England. After a thrashing in their first game against West Indies, Pakistan will be looking to bounce back but will be up against the in form hosts England, who recently thrashed them in the ODI series which acted as warm-up for the World Cup.
13:24 (IST)
England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side's second World Cup match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. The way Pakistan's batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.
13:15 (IST)
England’s next fixture is against Pakistan and the two sides have seen a lot of each other over the last month especially. The hosts dominated the five-match ODI series, winning it 4-0 regularly chasing down totals in excess of 350. The Englishmen have now possibly identified a chink in Pakistan batsmen’s armour — short and quick delivery — exploited perfectly by the West Indies, who bundled out the 1992 champions for 105 at Trent Bridge. Apart from the last game, Nottingham is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest ODI score here — 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481/6 — as Trent Bridge gets ready to host the two sides on Monday.
13:03 (IST)
The ICC World Cup 2019 had begun with the promise that 500-run total will soon be toppled in this tournament. Big totals have been few and far-between since hosts England breached the 300-run mark in their opening game against South Africa. The focus has shifted to pace and more specifically bouncers with the template laid down by the likes of West Indies and New Zealand as well as to some extent by Australia against three Asian sides — Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
12:53 (IST)
