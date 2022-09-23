Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan secured a comfortable 10-wicket victory in the second T20I against England to level the series 1-1. Pakistan will be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum as they will be up against England today in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 199 in the second match. Pakistan successfully chased the target without losing a single wicket. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a brilliant century in the game to earn a much-needed win for his side. Mohammad Rizwan played a fine knock of unbeaten 88 in second T20I.

Earlier, England had kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a six-wicket victory in the opening T20I. England pacer Luke Wood was adjudged Man of the Match for his sensational spell.

The two teams will be playing seven T20I matches in total in the series.

Ahead of today’s third T20I match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) will be played?

The third T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 23, Friday.

Where will the third T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The third T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the third T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The third T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) third T20 match?

The third T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) third T20I match?

Pakistan vs England third T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

