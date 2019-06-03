starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 6:ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Mon, 03 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
Pakistan vs England Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

Pakistan vs England in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 2 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottignham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (PAK v ENG live)

After being blasted apart by West Indies in their opening game, Pakistan will look to make amends, especially in their batting, and aim for a comeback when they take on hot-favourites England in their second World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

Playing against Windies, Pakistan was not just able to deal with the short balls, with Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas both having them hopping around, but they managed to score only 103 runs and seemed to be in all sorts of trouble. None of their batsmen showed temperament and the ability to handle the short-pitch deliveries, and even rash shots by some of their batsmen didn't help Pakistan's cause.

There is good chance that a number of short balls at very decent pace will be heading their way as England have the likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Liam Plunkett in their pace battery.

The only silver lining for Pakistan was in the form of Mohammad Amir, who bowled superbly against the likes of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope and picked up all the three wickets.

England, on the other hand, seems to have all their bases covered. Their batting clicked against South Africa with Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes all scoring half centuries and making sure they went past the 300-run mark against South Africa.

Their bowling has also been bolstered with the inclusion of Archer who bowled with sheer pace and gave a hard time to the Proteas batsmen at the Kennington Oval.

England would definitely be the more confident side going into the match and would want to replicate the performance they came out with against Pakistan during the five-match ODI series where Sarfaraz Ahmad's men were whitewashed before the World Cup.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

eoin morganJofra Archerpak vs eng live streamingPakistan vs Englandpakistan vs england livepakistan vs england live streamingpakistan vs england when and where to watch
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019

PAK v ENG
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0
PAK PAK
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more