Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch PAK vs ENG 2022, 4th T20I Coverage on TV And Online

England have once again gained the lead in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan after registering an emphatic 63-run triumph in the third encounter of the series. The action resumes on Sunday, September 25, at the Karachi International Stadium.

England struck all the decisive punches in another tense match in Karachi, riding on a century stand between Harry Brook and Ben Duckett before a scorching return to national colors from Mark Wood helped to obliterate Pakistan’s chase.

Pakistan conceded the highest-ever total in T20Is as they were smashed for 221 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Although England piled on the runs after being put to bat first, another loud crowd awaited with bated breath as Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan walked out together, barely 24 hours after the record-breaking, 203-run opening stand that had leveled the series in the second match. However, any chance of the fairy tale chase was swiftly dashed as England’s pace attack perplexed the Pakistan batters and secured the match.

The series has heated up severely and hold your horses for the next match of the series at the Karachi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of today’s fourth T20I match between Pakistan and England; here is all you need to know:

When will the 4th T20I match between Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) be played?

The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and England will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the fourth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) be played?

The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and England will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the fourth T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) begin?

The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and England will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) fourth T20 match?

The fourth T20I Pakistan vs England match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) fourth T20I match?

Pakistan vs England fourth T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England Predicted Line-up: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Dawson

