Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018, Highlights - As It Happened

22:42(IST)

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed after the match: "This was a complete performance by us. But as captain I saw a couple of things that we will have to work on as well. For us to go the distance in the tournament, we need to get early wickets. Early on the ball didn't swing and we seemed alarmed by that. We have time to adjust to this before the India game. It's good to win, but to win against India, we have to be at our very best"