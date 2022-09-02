Pakistan vs Hong Kong Highlights, Asia Cup 2022: HK 38-all Out in Chase of 194; PAK Win by 155 Runs to Enter Super Four

Highlights Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong were blown apart by Pakistan in their final Group A match on Friday. In Chase of 194, Hong Kong were skittled for 38 in 10.4 Overs as Pakistan won by 155 runs – their biggest win in T20Is (in terms of run-margin) to storm into the Super Four stage of Asia Cup. Shadab Khan took 4/8 while Mohammad Nawaz took 3/5. Naseem Shah took a couple of wickets while one wicket Read More
For the second time in the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan will lock horns – this time on September 4 in Dubai as they begin their respective Super Four stage campaigns. The first contest turned out to be a thrilling affair with India winning by five wickets. Pakistan will be pumped up after their tonight’s show. Expect another nailbiter.
WICKET! Shadab Khan gets his fourth wicket in Mohammad Ghazanfar who has been trapped lbw for a three-ball duck. Hong Kong have been shot out for 38 – the lowest total in Asia Cup history. Pakistan have won by a massive 155 runs to become the fourth team to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament.
WICKET! Right after the drinks break, Pakistan get their ninth wicket. Shadab Khan cleans up Ayush Shukla who wanted to go for a big hit but the ball sneaked through to crash onto the stumps. He scored 1. Hong Kong 38/9 in 10.1 Overs, chasing 194.
Look away Hong Kong fans. This isn’t a pretty sight for you. They have slumped to 38/8 in 10 overs, chasing 194. Drinks break.
WICKET! Oh Dear! This is a nightmare. Hong Hong have lost their eighth wicket in Zeeshan Ali who stepped out and wanted to clear the long-on region but instead holes out to Iftikhar Ahmed on 3. Hong Kong 36/8 in 9.1 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! Another one bites the dust. This time it’s Haroon Arshad who fails to read a googly from Shadab Khan and gets bowled on 3. Hong Kong 36/7 in 8.6 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! Hong Kong batters are falling like nine pins. Mohammad Nawaz has taken his second wicket in his first over of the innings. Scott McKechnie went for a big shot but the ball sneaks between his legs to crash land on the stumps. McKechnie scored 4. Hong Kong 32/6 in 7.5 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! Like Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz has also struck in his first over tonight. A full delivery from the left-arm spinner as Kinchit Shah went for a slog sweep but missed his shot. The umpire raised the finger but the batter reviewed. Ball tracker says it would have hit the off stumps. Kinchit scored 6. Hong Kong in deep trouble at 30/5 in 7.3 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! Legspinner Shadab Khan pressed into action and he immediately makes an impact by deceiving Aizaz Khan with the wrong’un. The batter was completely outfoxed to be bowled as he went for a cut. He scored 1. Hong Kong 25/4 in 6.2 Overs, chasing 194.
Haris Rauf has bowled the final over of Powerplay and conceded six runs in it including a boundary to Kinchit Shah – guided to third man region. Hong Kong are 25/3 in 6 Overs in chase of 194. They need 169 runs off 84 deliveries.
WICKET! Hong Kong lose their third wicket inside the first five overs. This time it’s Yasim Murtaza who has to take a long walk back after being caught at mid-on while trying to pull a short one from Shahnawaz Dahani. He scored 2. Hong Kong 19/3 in 4.5 Overs, chasing 194.
Right-arm offspinner Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack now. Three singles off his first three followed by three dot balls. Hong Kong 19/2 in 4 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! A four-ball duck for Babar Hayat. Naseem Shah has struck twice in his second over. Went for a big shot with zero footwork and paid the price as the ball sneaked past everything to crash land on the stumps. Hong Kong 16/2 in 2.5 Overs, chasing 194.
WICKET! Naseem Shah strikes. A tame dismissal this one though. Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan wanted to clear the infield but only manages to lob it into the hands of the fielder at covers. He scored 8. Hong Kong 16/1 in 2.1 Overs, chasing 194.
Shahnawaz Dahani joins from the other end. His second delivery is outside off and Nizakat Khan drives it over the point region for his first boundary of the innings. 9 runs from the over. Hong Kong 15/0 in 2 Overs, chasing 194.
Naseem Shah’s first delivery was fired down the leg-side and it went for five wides. He then bowled five dot balls in a row before Nizakat Khan got off the mark with a single. 6/0 in 1 Over, chasing 194.
Nizakat Khan and Yasim Murtaza are the two Hong Kong openers. Naseem Shah with the new ball. Target: 194. Here we go!
0,0,Wd5,6,6,6. Khushdil Shah has teared into Aizaz Khan in the final over as Pakistan cream 29 runs in it to finish with a challenging 193/2 in 20 Overs. Aizaz started the over well by getting the better of Khushdil with a slower one and a bouncer. And then he lost the plot. He tried another slower bouncer but this time, Khushdil was ready as he sent the ball flying over the midwicket boundary for a six. Aizaz then ended up firing one down the leg-side resulting in five wides. And then Khushil ended the innings with a hat-trick of sixes to remain unbeaten on 35 off 15. Mohammad Rizwan carries his bat through the innings remaining 78 not out. Hong Kong need 194 to win.
Eight runs from the 19th over of Pakistan innings, bowled by Ehsan Khan who has been superb today. He finishes with figures of 2/28 from four overs. Pakistan 164/2 in 19 Overs.
Ayush Shukla has been all over the place in his 3rd over. He has seven wides (five extras after he strayed down the legside and the keeper allowed the ball to slip through for a four). And then Khushdil Shah slammed one over mid-off for a six after Shukla began the over with consecutive wides. Pakistan 156/2 in 18 Overs.
Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 78 not out while Fakhar Zaman made 53 as Pakistan posted 193/2. Put in to bat first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed cheaply on 9 by Ehsan Khan in the Powerplay following which Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman led a slow recovery. They had managed 64/1 at the halfway stage. The duo stitched a century stand before being separated.
And then towards the end Khushdil Shah led the late flourish, hitting an unbeaten 35 off 15 including five sixes.
Earlier, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl first against Pakistan in this do-or-die contest of the tournament. Nizakat said his team is good at chasing the targets and hence the decision. However, seems like toss wouldn’t have made any difference tonight with Pakistan captain Babar saying he would have batted first anyway. Both the teams have kept the faith in their playing XIs from respective previous games.
Match Preview
Another day, another knockout clash at the Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka knocked out Bangladesh to progress to the Super Four stage and today, Pakistan face Hong Kong for the fourth and final spot of the next round. Both the teams lost to India in their respective opening match of the continental tournament but it’s not a secret which team is the overwhelming favourite in the final group match to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan are counted among the world’s top T20I teams but they will be wary of taking Hong Kong lightly. The Nizakat Khan-led side put up a spirited performance against defending champions India, proving they aren’t here to just make up the numbers.
ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
What date Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan (PAK) and Hong Kong (HK) will be played?
The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will take place on September 2, Friday.
Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) be played?
The match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) begin?
The Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Hong Kong will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Asia Cup match?
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) match?
Pakistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Pakistan (PAK) vs Hong Kong (HK) Possible XIs
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Hong Kong Predicted Line-up: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wicketkeeper), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla
