Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs

Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the first game of their three-match series in Karachi on January 9. Pakistan’s disastrous home Test season came to a close with a 0-0 draw in the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar Azam and Co could have very easily succumbed to their third successive home series defeat if not for Sarfaraz Ahmed’s masterful century in the fourth innings. Babar is under some pressure to step down as the skipper of Pakistan and a ODI series win against the Kiwis will go a long way in saving his captaincy. Moreover, the ODI World Cup is less than 10 months away and Babar will be aiming to build a formidable side.

Veteran batter Fakhar Zaman has been added to the squad and it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the playing XI. New Zealand are a tremendous ODI side and the first game promises to be an enthralling affair.

Ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on January 9.

Where will the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

What time will the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand begin?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3 pm IST, on January 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand?

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Agha Salman

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

PAK vs NZ Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman

New Zealand’s Predicted Line-up: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

