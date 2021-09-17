Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021: New Zealand Calls Off Tour Citing Security Concerns

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand’s cricket team refused to travel on Friday to the stadium in Rawalpindi where they were due to to play the first one-day international against Pakistan, citing security concerns, two Pakistani officials said."Our security officials and Pakistan cricket board has been trying to convince the team for hours, but that didn’t work," said a top security official with direct knowledge of the security details on the visiting team.

Virat Kohli Steps Down: Mohali, Hyderabad, Dhaka…Five of his Best T20I Knocks for India

Another Pakistani government official also told Reuters the team wasn’t ready to enter the stadium on security grounds.New Zealand is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Just in: The start of the first #PAKvNZ ODI has been delayed. Players and support staff have been asked to stay in their hotel rooms.

The New Zealand cricket team returns to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years. The Tom Latham-led side will play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan from September 17 to October 3. However, the three ODIs will not be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, but they willinstead stand alone as three 50-over games. The following T20Is will act as perfect preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE in October and November this year.

‘Beyond the Ground, Virat Kohli is Literally Incommunicado; Rohit Sharma Has Shades of MSD’

Notably, the three ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19, and 21,respectively. The first ODI will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on Friday, September 17. The game is scheduled to begin at 03:00 PM (IST).

The Black Caps are coming off after facing 2-3 drubbing in five-match T20I series against Bangladesh and will be aiming to put up a better show against Babar Azam and Co. Owing to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, some big names will be missing the Pakistan tour from the Kiwis squad, however, a slightly young and inexperienced sidewill pose yet another challenge for the hosts.

Virat Kohli Steps Down: WTC Loss, IPL Drought, Tiff With New Selection Panel Played Key Role in Kohli’s Decision-Report

Pakistan, on the other hand, has also rested a couple of players for the ODI series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 20-man squad for the ODI series, which includes four potential debutants and will aim to put a better performance on home soil. The home team lost their ODI and T20I series in England in July and the Men in Green will eyeing a comeback.

(With Reuters)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here