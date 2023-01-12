Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming For 3rd ODI: How to Watch PAK vs NZ 2023 Coverage on TV And Online

Pakistan and New Zealand will battle it out against each other for the final time in the One Day series. A thrilling game of cricket is expected on Friday as the three-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1.

The hosts Pakistan successfully chased 256 runs in the first One Day International to score a win by six wickets. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were the star performers with 77 and 66 runs respectively to their name. Meanwhile, it was Naseem Shah who stole all the thunder with his five-wicket haul.

Babar Azam & Men could not replicate the same performance in the second ODI. New Zealand dominated the game to keep their chances in the series alive. Devon Conway was adjudged the man of the match for his batting exploits. The opening batter’s century steered the Kiwis to a good score of 261 runs.

New Zealand bowlers carried forward the momentum in the second innings. Pakistan collapsed at a score of 182 runs in 43 overs despite a good knock of 79 runs by captain Babar Azam.

When will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The game will be played on January 13, Friday.

Where will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The series decider will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the 3rd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan probable playing XI: Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Naseem Shah

New Zealand probable playing XI: Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

