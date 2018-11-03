Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 12:39 AM IST

2nd T20I, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 02 November, 2018

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shaheen Afridi

Live Blog

Highlights

00:40(IST)
00:40(IST)

FOUR! That's the end then, fine shot by Hafeez and the ball races through the covers before clattering into the boundary board. 11th Consecutive T20I series win for Pakistan and they have set a new world record here. They win this one with two balls remaining. Fantastic from Pakistan! 

00:37(IST)

WICKET! Is there another twist in this game? Fine bowling from Milne and Shoaib Malik has hit the ball straight into the hands of the deep fielder, Phillips takes a simple catch and Pakistan are now 148/4. 6 required from 4.

00:35(IST)

Would have been a good over from Southee but a couple of wides spoil that, just 7 runs required from the final over here and it will be nothing less than a miracle if Milne is able to defend this! Remember we get a superover if Pakistan get 6

00:31(IST)
00:28(IST)

Shoaib Malik now gets into the act as he deposits one into the stands,fine batting this from two of Pakistan's experienced players. They can see the finish line now with just 14 runs required from 2 overs here!

00:24(IST)

Hafeez has taken the game by the scruff of the neck here and completely changed it. targets Ish Sodhi as he hits a couple of huge sixes into the stands there. That's bought the required rate well under control for Pakistan. 17 runs coming from that over and Pakistan are now 131/3 

00:19(IST)

WICKET! Munro delivers for New Zealand with the ball here. Asif Ali will be mightily disappointed there, he had deposited the previous ball into the stands but now misses a simple full toss. He is plumb there and has to walk back for 38. Big wicket for New Zealand as both settled batsmen depart!

00:16(IST)

Ish Sodhi comes back into the attack to replace Southee - who had really done his job by removing Babar. Just 5 runs conceded from the over and now the required run rate touches 10 for the first time. Final 5 overs left and 50 runs are required!

00:12(IST)

Munro comes into the attack for New Zealand, this is turning out to be that kind of a pitch. If you don't have pace on the ball, its going to be difficult to find the boundary. Munro concedes just 3 runs in the over. Pakistan are now 99/2 after 14 overs.

00:08(IST)

WICKET! Tim Southee ultimately gets the breakthrough for New Zealand here, Babar Azam looks to go for the big hit but he can't clear mid-on there. Simple catch for Feguson and this is a big wicket for New Zealand, Babar departs for 40 and Pakistan are 96/2 after 13 overs.

00:04(IST)

SIX! That shot will relief some pressure for Pakistan, Asif Ali gets one straight from the middle and hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum. In fact he seems to have done some damage to himself. Seems to be holding his calf. Pakistan are now 95/1

00:00(IST)

Another clean over from de Grandhomme comes to an end. But they need wickets now, which are not coming at the moment. He just gives away five runs in the over. Pakistan are 88/1 in 12 overs. 

23:56(IST)

Asif Ali goes for a big shot and there is a chance for a wicket. But de Grandhomme misses a catch on the boundary. This could prove costly for the Kiwis. On the last ball of the over Babar gets a four. Pakistan are 83/1 after 11 overs. 

23:53(IST)

The pressure is mounting on the Pakistanis to score the runs quickly. This de Grandhomme over brings five runs only. But the good part is that they have wickets in hand. Pakistan are 75/1 in 10 overs. 

23:50(IST)

Now leg-spinner Ish Sodhi comes into the attack. Again he starts with a loosener and is hit for a four by Asif Ali. Rest of the over reaps another four runs. Pakistan are 70/1 in 9 overs. 

23:47(IST)

After Zaman's departure, things have slowed down for the Pakistanis. de Grandhomme gives away only four runs in the over. Pakistan are 61/1 in 8 overs. 

23:44(IST)

Ajaz comes back into the attack and it's a good over by him. He just gives away 7 runs. It's 57/1 after 7 overs. 

23:40(IST)

Another over and Babar Azam starts with yet another four. But they are not running well between the wickets as three run out chances are created in de Grandhomme over. It's 50/1 after 6 overs. 

23:35(IST)

OUT: Now it's Babar Azam's turn to start a fresh over with a bang. He gets a brilliant four through covers. But on the other end, Zaman doesn't connect a shot well and Williamson takes a stunner to dismiss the danger man for 24. Pakistan are 41/1.

23:31(IST)

A great over by Tim Southee as he gives away just two runs in the over. This should give some confidence to other bowlers as well to contain some runs. Pakistan are 35/0 in 4 overs. 

23:27(IST)

Adam Milne comes into the attack now. But Zaman has decided to go for his shots and hits the express bowler for a towering six over mid-wicket. This is good batting by Pakistan as they take their score to 33/0 in 3 over. 

23:23(IST)

Zaman is in punishing mood at the moment. He is taking the attack to Kiwi bowlers and hits Southee for two boundaries in the same over. New Zealand need to get rid of these openers quickly. It's 22/0 after 2 overs. 

23:18(IST)

Ajaz Patel will start the proceedings for New Zealand and Zaman starts with a cracking four. On the next ball, he hits a similar shot with the same result, Pakistan are off to a great start. 11 runs come from the over. Pakistan are 11/0 after 1 over. 

23:12(IST)

This has been a good comeback by the Kiwis after they were 91/4 in 14 overs at one stage. Now the onus is on New Zealand bowlers to deliver. 

23:08(IST)
23:02(IST)

A couple of doubles to end the innings for New Zealand and they have managed to cross 150. It might be a challenging total on this pitch, which has really slowed down in the middle here. Munro provided a good start there but Pakistan spinners fought back well here, New Zealand have set Pakistan a total of 154 to win here.

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust for New Zealand there, Southee looks to steal a single but that's again casual running. Sarfraz relays the ball to Shaheen who dislodges the stumps. New Zealand are 149/7 here

22:58(IST)

WICKET! Shaheen gets his third wicekt of the day, Seifert looks to go straight down the ground but he only manages to sky that one. It was another slower delivery from Shaheen Afridi. He departs for 11 and New Zealand are 149/6

22:56(IST)

Hasan Ali with a really expensive over there, he concedes 16 runs in that over. Anderson getting a boundary and then also getting a maximum in the over. New Zealand have almost reached 150 there, they are now 148/5 after 19 overs. Can they get a strong finish here

Mohammed Hafeez. (ICC)

Match 1 Result: Left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi defended 17 runs in the last over as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by two runs in a thrilling finish to the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. New Zealand needed six off the last delivery to tie the match but experienced batsman Ross Taylor managed just a boundary as New Zealand - set 149 to win - finished at 146-6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The victory gave world number one ranked Pakistan their seventh consecutive win since July and 15th in 17 Twenty20 internationals this year.

The live telecast of the match between Pakistan vs New Zealand (PAK vs NZ) will start at 9:30 PM on November 2nd (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on sonyliv.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Pakistan, who are on a roll after whitewashing Australia 3-0 in Dubai on Sunday, now have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the last two matches in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. Mohammad Hafeez top-scored with 45 in Pakistan's 148-6 after they won the toss and batted. Taylor finished with a 26-ball 42 not out with three boundaries but could not keep the run rate down as New Zealand needed 53 in the last five overs. That was in contrast from the first five overs of their innings, dominated by opener Colin Munro's 42-ball 58 with three sixes and six boundaries. Pakistan's varied bowling, led by Hasan Ali with 3-35, pulled them back significantly. Munro opened up in style, hiting two sixes and a four off Imad Wasim's fifth over of the innings before greeting Hasan with a six and a boundary to complete New Zealand's fifty in just 5.4 overs. But Pakistan dismissed Glenn Phillips (12), Munro, captain Kane Williamson (11) and Colin de Grandhomme (six) as New Zealand stalled at 89-4. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed praised his team's 'never-say-die' approach in bowling.
"New Zealand are a tough team, but we knew overs 6-12 were crucial and we had to restrict them there," said Sarfraz. "I thought Shaheen and Hasan were superb and we were once again led admirably by bowlers."
Williamson believed his team came close to victory. "We weren't far away, I thought we were quite good for large parts," said Williamson. "Pakistan pulled back after Munro's knock -- they are world number one for a reason."
Earlier, Pakistan lost in-form Babar Azam for seven in the third over while Sahibzada Farhan fell for one as they struggled to 10-2 before Hafeez and Asif Ali (24) lifted them during their 67-run stand for the third wicket. Hafeez hit five boundaries and a six in his 36-ball knock while Asif's 21-ball innings had a six and a boundary. Pakistan managed 81 runs in the last ten overs with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed chipping in with a 26-ball 34 which had three boundaries and a six. Imad Wasim smashed a six and boundary in the last over to finish with 14 not out while Faheem Ashraf made 10 not out. For New Zealand, pace bowler Adam Milne finished with 2-28 while Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi and de Grandhomme took a wicket apiece.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Waqas Maqsood, Usman Khan Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor
Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
