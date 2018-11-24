Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Dubai: As It Happened

(Credit: ICC Twitter)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Now, what will the two teams be looking forward to on Day 2? Pakistan will want the current batting pair to build a big partnership as they will be eyeing a score around 400. New Zealand, on the other hand, will once again try and keep it tight but also will wish to pick wickets at regular intervals. Another intriguing day awaits us. The action will unfold at 1000 local (0600 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!

Earlier in the day, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. They lost both their openers early but Sohail and Ali then steadied the ship with a 126-run stand. The pair took their time but did manage to take Pakistan out of trouble. Both crossed their fifties and at that time it was advantage Pakistan. However, a couple of wickets right towards the end allowed New Zealand get back on level terms.

After a wicket-less afternoon session, Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail continued in the session post Tea. They were looking at ease but a mix-up saw the former getting run out 19 short of a ton. Shafiq then followed as he looked to up the scoring rate and threw his wicket away in the process. Babar Azam and Haris Sohail, who is nearing a ton, ensured there are no more hiccups and saw off the day's play safely. The two are amidst a 33-run stand.

A grueling day of Test cricket is what we witnessed today. Both the teams will be relatively happy walking back to the pavilion. Yes, Pakistan have only lost four wickets but New Zealand have kept it really tight and have not let the hosts score freely.

89.6 T Boult to Azam, And it is negotiated nicely! Good length around off, Babar is solid in defense. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1! 207/4

89.5 T Boult to Azam, On off and the length is a touch shorter than the last ball. It is kept out. One more ball to go. 207/4

89.4 T Boult to Azam, Good length on off, the batsman keeps it out. 207/4

89.3 T Boult to Sohail, The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total. 207/4

89.2 T Boult to Azam, Trademark Babar Azam but a brilliant effort in the field by Nicholls. He must be tired at the moment as he has been out on the field for the whole day today but gives it his all and saves a run for his side. Back of a length around off, Azam punches it through cover-point. Henry from that region hares after the ball and at the very end pushes it back in. 206/4

89.1 T Boult to Azam, Good length and outside off, it zips off the surface. It is left alone. 203/4

88.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Nicely timed through covers for a couple. He moves into the 80s. 203/4

88.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, FOUR! Overcompensates now! Tries to bowl it straight but ends up bowling it too straight. Sohail flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away. 201/4

88.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Just wasting the deliveries! Colin knows it as he is unhappy with himself. Full and outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 197/4

88.3 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Again it is outside off, don't think Sohail is interested in playing at those at this time. 197/4

88.2 de Grandhomme to Sohail, A little too wide outside off, it is left alone. 197/4

88.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 197/4

87.6 T Boult to Azam, Full and on off, Azam strokes it to mid off. 197/4

87.5 T Boult to Azam, Goes fuller this time and outside off, the batter shoulders arms to it. 197/4

87.4 T Boult to Azam, FOUR! This is even better! There was class oozing all over that shot. From around the wicket Boult bowls it a touch short outside off, Azam is back in a jiffy and then guides it through point. The ball races away. 197/4

87.3 T Boult to Azam, FOUR! Poor ball and it gets the treatment! Short and outside off, Azam stands tall and cuts it through point. You need not run for those. 193/4

87.2 T Boult to Azam, A little too straight and Azam works it to mid-wicket. 189/4

87.1 T Boult to Azam, On a length and around off, it is defended. 189/4

86.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, FOUR! Straight back past the bowler! Full and on the middle stump, Sohail with the full face of the bat strokes it uppishly towards the bowler. The ball passes Grandhomme's hand even before he could get down. A boundary results. 189/4

86.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Make that 4 leaves in a row! Outside off, Sohail does not fiddle with it. 185/4

86.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Third leave in a row as it is outside off, it is shouldered arms to. 185/4

86.3 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Closer to the off pole but not close enough to make the batsman play. 185/4

86.2 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Wide outside off, Sohail need not play at those, especially at this time of the day. 185/4

86.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, A little shape back into the batsman, Sohail is solid in defense. 185/4

85.6 T Boult to Azam, A huge grunt by Boult as he lets go of the ball. It is delivered way outside off, the batsman has nothing to do with it. 185/4

85.5 T Boult to Sohail, Lovely timing! Boult goes fuller around off, Sohail just leans into the stroke and times it through covers. The ball races away, Southee, the substitute, hares after it and saves a run for his side. 185/4

85.4 T Boult to Sohail, A little too wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 182/4

85.3 T Boult to Sohail, Boult is steaming in at the moment, however, this time he errs in line, bowls it down the leg side. 182/4

85.2 T Boult to Sohail, Well bowled! Angles it into the batter first and then gets it to leave him from around off. Sohail though is well set, he knows where his off stump is, covers it and shoulders arms. 182/4

85.1 T Boult to Sohail, Fuller and it shapes away just a little, Sohail shuffles across to the off pole, covers the swing and blocks it out. 182/4

84.6 de Grandhomme to Azam, Bowls wide outside off stump, the batsman allows it through. 182/4

84.5 de Grandhomme to Azam, Good length delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 182/4

84.4 de Grandhomme to Azam, HUGE APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Good length on middle, Babar looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. There was an inside edge onto the pads, shows the replay. 182/4

84.3 de Grandhomme to Azam, Third consecutive leave by Babar. On a good length outside off, the batsman lets it go. 182/4

84.2 de Grandhomme to Azam, Again on a good length outside off, Babar once more offers no shot. 182/4

84.1 de Grandhomme to Azam, Good length delivery outside off, Babar lets it go. 182/4

Colin de Grandhomme is back on.

83.6 T Boult to Sohail, Boult bowls it way outside off, Haris tries to cut it but fails to do so. 182/4

83.5 T Boult to Sohail, In the channel outside off, Haris shoulders arms to it. 182/4

83.4 T Boult to Azam, Full on middle, BA works it towards mid-wicket for a run. 182/4

83.3 T Boult to Azam, Length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 181/4

83.2 T Boult to Azam, Fuller length on middle, Azam tucks it towards mid-wicket. 181/4

So the second new ball has now been taken.

83.1 T Boult to Sohail, Back of a length on off, Haris punches it off the back foot through point for a run. 181/4

Trent Boult comes to the attack.

82.6 A Patel to Azam, Flatter and on middle, Azam keeps it out. 180/4

82.5 A Patel to Azam, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 180/4

82.4 A Patel to Azam, Flighted delivery outside off, Babar lets it go. 180/4

82.3 A Patel to Azam, Tossed up outside off, Babar cuts it to point. 180/4

82.2 A Patel to Azam, Short and outside off, Azam punches it through covers for a brace. 180/4

82.1 A Patel to Azam, Outside off, left alone. 178/4

81.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Full on leg, Sohail looks to flick it down the leg side. 178/4

81.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Full on middle, Sohail blocks it well. 178/4

81.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Bowls on a good length on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 178/4

81.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Bowls way down the leg side, Sohail lets it go. 178/4

81.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, Sohail offers no shot. 178/4

81.1 N Wagner to Sohail, FOUR! Poor delivery. Easy pickings for Sohail. Full on leg, Sohail flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary. 178/4

Babar Azam is the new man in.

80.6 A Patel to A Shafiq, OUT! In the air and gone. Oh dear, you grind the whole day without giving any attention to the run rate and then throw your wickets away. End result is that the team's total has not even touched 200 and now they have four back in the hut. This ploy more often than not backfires these days. Coming to the wicket delivery, it's a flighted one around off, Shafiq dances down the track and tries to go over the top. But the ball spins away a bit and takes the outside edge of the bat. It goes uppishly and Neil Wagner at backward point grabs an easy catch. Rush of blood for Shafiq. He was not looking comfortable at all playing Patel. This is a good passage of play for the Kiwis. 174/4

80.5 A Patel to Shafiq, On middle, the batsman watchfully block it. 174/3

80.4 A Patel to Shafiq, Floats it up on middle, Shafiq taps it towards point. 174/3

80.3 A Patel to Sohail, Full on middle, HS comes down the track and strokes it to mid off. The batsmen rotate strike. 174/3

80.2 A Patel to Shafiq, A tad quicker on middle, Asad works it to the leg side for a run. 173/3

80.1 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery around off, the ball spins back sharply and the batsman rocks back and taps it towards point for a single. 172/3

The second new ball is now due. It has not been taken immediately.

79.6 N Wagner to Shafiq, Full on middle, Shafiq pushes it to leg side to end the over. 171/3

79.5 N Wagner to Shafiq, Again on a good length, the batsman blocks it well. 171/3

79.4 N Wagner to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Shafiq flicks it to mid-wicket. 171/3

79.3 N Wagner to Shafiq, Again on a good length around off, Shafiq blocks it well. 171/3

79.3 N Wagner to Shafiq, NO BALL! Wagner has overstepped. Good length delivery outside off, Shafiq lets it go. 171/3

79.2 N Wagner to Shafiq, Good length delivery on middle, Shafiq watchfully defends off the back foot. 170/3

79.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Sohail flicks it to square leg for a single. 170/3

78.6 A Patel to Shafiq, Beauty from Patel. He gives it a nice loop around off, the batsman was trying to push it towards point but the ball spins away sharply, beating the outside edge of the bat. 169/3

78.5 A Patel to Shafiq, Gives it a bit of air on middle, AS watchfully defends it. 169/3

78.4 A Patel to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 169/3

78.3 A Patel to Shafiq, Tossed up delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the front foot. 169/3

78.2 A Patel to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq keeps it out. 169/3

78.1 A Patel to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, Asad defends it with a straight bat. 169/3

77.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 169/3

77.5 N Wagner to Sohail, On middle and leg, Sohail flicks it straight to the square leg fielder. 169/3

77.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Haris tucks it towards mid-wicket. 169/3

77.3 N Wagner to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 169/3

77.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot. 169/3

77.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Haris tucks it to the leg side. 169/3

76.6 A Patel to Shafiq, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Shafiq. Tossed up again on middle, Shafiq sweeps it through square leg for a boundary. 13 runs off this over. Big one for Pakistan. 169/3

76.5 A Patel to Shafiq, FOUR! Flighted delivery on off, Shafiq rocks back and forces it through covers for a boundary. Second in the over. 165/3

76.4 A Patel to Shafiq, Loopy delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the front foot. 161/3

76.3 A Patel to Shafiq, Floated on off, Shafiq defends off the front foot. 161/3

76.2 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Sohail comes down the track and flicks it to long on for a single. 161/3

76.1 A Patel to Sohail, FOUR! Short outside off, Sohail rocks back and slaps it through covers for a cracking boundary. The fielder gives it a chase but the ball races away. 160/3

75.6 N Wagner to Shafiq, Identical delivery on middle, Shafiq keeps it out. 156/3

75.5 N Wagner to Shafiq, Length delivery around off, AS defends it from within the crease. 156/3

75.4 N Wagner to Shafiq, Back of a length on middle, Asad defends it off front foot and onto the ground. 156/3

75.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller on middle and leg, Haris works it to the fine leg region for a single. 156/3

75.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, HS drives it straight to the bowler. 155/3

75.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Wagner starts off with wide delivery down leg. Sohail tries to flick it but misses it completely. 155/3

Neil Wagner to start the proceedings after Drinks.

It's time for Drinks. New Zealand finally managed to break the partnership and will like to create more openings with the pitch assisting their spinners. Haris Sohail has been joined by Asad Shafiq and Pakistan will hope that they see off the day's play without any more casualty. Let's see what happens in the final hour.

74.6 A Patel to Sohail, Loopy delivery on middle, Sohail flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. 155/3

74.5 A Patel to Shafiq, Floated on middle, Shafiq sweeps it towards square leg. Sodhi fumbles and allows the batsmen an easy single. 154/3

74.4 A Patel to Shafiq, Tossed up on middle, Shafiq defends off the back foot. 153/3

74.3 A Patel to A Shafiq, Bowls short, Shafiq cuts it to covers. 153/3

74.2 A Patel to Shafiq, Flighted delivery on middle, Shafiq defends off the front foot. 153/3

74.1 A Patel to Shafiq, Tossed up on middle, Shafiq gets an inside edge onto the pads and it goes towards short leg. 153/3

73.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Identical delivery, Sohail keeps it out. 153/3

73.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, HS defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 153/3

73.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, The ball is bowled way outside off, Haris does not need to play at those. 153/3

73.3 de Grandhomme to Shafiq, Drifts on his pads, Asad flicks it to fine leg for a run. 153/3

73.2 de Grandhomme to Shafiq, Length delivery outside off, Shafiq lets it go. 152/3

73.1 de Grandhomme to Shafiq, Length delivery on middle, Asad tucks it to the leg side. 152/3

72.6 A Patel to Sohail, Tossed up on middle, Sohail defends off the back foot. 152/3

72.5 A Patel to Shafiq, Bowls short on off, the batsman rocks back and cuts it. The fielder makes a half stop and they cross for a single after a bit of initial hesitation. 152/3

72.4 A Patel to Shafiq, Floated on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 151/3

72.3 A Patel to Shafiq, Flighted delivery outside off, Shafiq lets it go. 151/3

72.2 A Patel to Shafiq, BEATEN! Big spin there for Patel and mind you, this is not from the rough. He tosses it up and lands outside off. Shafiq gets forward to defend but is beaten by the away spin. The Pakistani spinners will be licking their lips after watching this ball. Encouraging signs. 151/3

72.1 A Patel to Shafiq, Tossed up on off, Shafiq defends off the front foot. 151/3

71.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, On middle, Sohail leans forward and drives it towards covers. 151/3

71.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, In the channel outside off, Sohail lets it go. 151/3

71.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 151/3

71.3 de Grandhomme to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, HS times it sweetly but straight to the cover fielder. 151/3

71.2 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it from within the crease. 151/3

71.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Full on off, Haris drives it towards mid off. 151/3

Asad Shafiq is the next man in for Pakistan.

70.6 Patel to Ali, OUT! Azhar Ali is short and he has been given his marching orders. This is probably the only way this 126-run partnership could have been broken. Ali walks back dejected, 19 short of a well-deserved ton. A mix up here. Ali strokes this towards the mid off fielder, who is a touch deep, and Azhar puts his head down and sets off for a run. Haris Sohail is ball-watching and then sends his partner back. Ali, who is halfway down the wicket, turns and tries to get back. Southee, the substitute fielder, collects the ball and throws it to the keeper. It is not the best of throws though. Watling does well to collect the throw in front of the stumps which is a touch to his left and then quickly breaks the sticks. An appeal follows and it is taken upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that Ali has not made his ground. The Kiwis are ecstatic as they desperately needed this breakthrough. They would now look to pick a few more. 151/3

Have New Zealand broken through? They do feel so as the umpire has gone upstairs to check for a run out. Is Azhar Ali short?

70.5 A Patel to Sohail, Loopy delivery on middle, Sohail comes down the track and hits it to long on for a single. 151/2

70.4 A Patel to Ali, Tossed up on middle, the batsman pushes it to leg side. The batsmen take a run. 150/2

70.3 A Patel to Ali, Floated on off, Azhar plays it straight back to the bowler. 149/2

70.2 A Patel to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Azhar comes down the track and defends it back to the bowler. 149/2

70.1 A Patel to Ali, Tossed up outside off, Azhar cuts it to point. 149/2

Ajaz Patel comes to the attack.

69.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Fuller on middle, HS drives it firmly but straight to the mid off fielder. 149/2

69.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Bowls it way outside off, Sohail tries to cut it but fails to connect it. 149/2

69.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, On middle and leg, Ali tucks it to the leg side for a run. 149/2

69.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, A tad fuller on middle and leg, Ali tucks it to the leg side. 148/2

69.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Fuller delivery on middle, Azhar pushes it straight to the bowler. 148/2

69.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Wide down leg, Azhar tries to flick it but misses it completely. Keeper behind the stumps collects it brilliantly and takes the bails off. But the batsman is comfortable in. 148/2

68.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, For more purchase he gives it even more air, ends up gifting a full toss, it is driven through covers. The fielder in the deep misfields but no extra run conceded. 148/2

68.5 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Once again plays it late but finds the fielder at backward point. 147/2

68.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, On the shorter side, Ali rocks back and cuts it to point. It was nicely hit but straight to the fielder. 147/2

68.3 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, This is bowled way outside off, it comes back in. Sohail lets the ball do its bit and then guides it through point for a single. 147/2

68.2 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Tosses it above the eye-line but the ball is a little too full, Ali strokes it through covers, with the turn for a single. 146/2

68.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Tosses it up nicely, Azhar Ali covers the spin by lunging and blocks it out. 145/2

67.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Bowls a cutter on off stump, the batsman defends off the front foot. 145/2

67.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Good length delivery on off, the batsman defends off the front foot. 145/2

67.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Good length delivery on middle, Sohail defends off the back foot. 145/2

67.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery again on middle, the batsman pushes it to fine leg for a single. 145/2

67.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Azhar flicks it towards square leg. Two runs taken. 144/2

67.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Azhar defends off the front foot. 142/2

Colin de Grandhomme comes to the attack.

66.6 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 142/2

66.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Full on middle, Haris drives it straight to the bowler. 142/2

66.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Short on middle, Ali tucks it to the leg side for a single. 142/2

66.3 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Loopy delivery on middle, Azhar drives it towards mid on. 141/2

66.2 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Drags it short on off, Azhar cuts it towards point. 141/2

66.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali pushes it towards covers. 141/2

65.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Bowls a bouncer, Sohail does well to duck under it. 141/2

65.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Sohail defends off the front foot. 141/2

65.4 N Wagner to Sohail, FOUR! Fifty for Haris Sohail. Short outside off, Sohail plays a nice square drive and finds the gap through point. Great innings from Haris Sohail. He gets to his third Test fifty. It has been a patient knock from him. It took him 177 balls to reach the milestone. 141/2

65.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Sohail defends off the front foot. 137/2

65.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length delivery on off, Sohail taps it to covers. 137/2

65.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on leg, Sohail flicks it through square leg. Two runs taken. 137/2

64.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali lunges forward and drives it towards mid on. 135/2

64.5 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flatter around off, Ali punches it off the back foot towards point. 135/2

64.4 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Nice loopy delivery on middle, Ali comes forward and tries to defend it but the ball turns away sharply and takes an outside edge of the bat. It falls just short of the first slip fielder as Azhar played it with soft hands. 135/2

64.3 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Sohail drives it towards mid off for a single. 135/2

64.2 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flatter and shorter on middle, Ali punches it through point for a run. 134/2

64.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Quicker and flatter, the ball turns back sharply as the batsman was trying to cut it but it hits him high on the pads. 133/2

63.6 N Wagner to Sohail, FOUR! Good shot. Length delivery outside off, Haris cuts it through point and the ball races away to the boundary. 133/2

The batsman are seen having drinks. Sohail looks like he has some issue with his arm. The physio is out to have a look.

63.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Haris keeps it out. 129/2

63.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Sohail drives it towards mid on. 129/2

63.3 N Wagner to Sohail, In the channel outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 129/2

63.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it off the back foot. 129/2

63.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Wide down leg. Haris tries to flick it but misses it completely. 129/2

62.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 129/2

62.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Slightly shorter in length outside off, Sohail goes back and guides it through cover-point for a run. 129/2

62.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, This is stroked through covers for a run. 128/2

62.3 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted ball on middle, Ali blocks it out. 127/2

62.2 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Gives it a nice loop and bowls it on off, it is stroked to mid off. 127/2

62.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 127/2

61.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Haris leans forward and defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 127/2

61.5 N Wagner to Ali, Bangs it short on middle, Ali pulls it to fine leg for a run. 127/2

61.4 N Wagner to Ali, In the channel outside off, the batsman lets it go. 126/2

61.3 N Wagner to A Ali, A tad fuller on middle, Ali drives it straight to mid off. 126/2

61.2 N Wagner to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it off the back foot. 126/2

61.1 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Azhar tries to push it but it hits the thick inside edge onto the pads. 126/2

60.6 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Length ball on off, Azhar guides it to third man for a single. 126/2

60.5 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Tossed up again on middle, Azhar flicks it to mid-wicket. 125/2

60.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Floated on off, Azhar defends off the front foot. 125/2

60.3 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Sohail flicks it to mid on for a single. 125/2

60.2 Ish Sodhi to H Sohail, DROPPED! Sodhi tosses it up, the ball pitches in the rough and comes back in sharply. Sohail looks to defend but due to the turn, he gets an inside edge onto his pads. It goes towards Watling who fails to collect it. The ball then, lobs in between the keeper and the first slip fielder. There is a chance of taking it in the second attempt but both the keeper, and the slip fielder fail to react in time. New Zealand needed this wicket badly. Haris Sohail has got a life. 124/2

60.1 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Bowls down the leg side, Sohail lets it go. 124/2

Ish Sodhi to bowl from the other end.

59.6 N Wagner to Ali, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 124/2

59.5 N Wagner to Ali, Full on off, the batsman defends off the back foot. 124/2

59.4 N Wagner to Ali, Bowls on a length on leg, Azhar flicks it to mid-wicket. 124/2

59.3 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery again on off, Azhar taps it to covers. 124/2

59.2 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery on off, Azhar defends off the back foot. 124/2

59.1 N Wagner to Ali, Full on middle, Azhar flicks it to mid-wicket. 124/2

We are back for the post Tea session. Azhar Ali will be on strike. Neil Wagner will start the proceedings.

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

The Kiwi bowlers, on the other hand, have toiled hard but the pitch seems to have eased out. There is turn but it is on the slower side. The batsmen hence have enough time to adjust. The tourists need a few wickets to regain the upper hand. The first session belonged to the visitors, the second to Pakistan, who will take the third? Do join us in a short while to find out.

A wicket-less session which means it is Pakistan who will head into the break as the happier side. The going was slow but the important thing for the hosts is they have two set batsmen out there and both now look very comfortable. They are amidst a 99-run stand with Ali looking all set for a big one and Haris slowly and steadily approaching his half century. Pakistan would hope for this pair to carry on for as long as possible.

58.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, On the shorter side and this is worked through mid-wicket for a run. So the partnership moves onto 99 and THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1! 124/2

58.5 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Another loopy delivery, AA lunges and then times it to covers. 123/2

58.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Very full this time and Ali strokes it to mid off. 123/2

58.3 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Well bowled and well played in the end! This is quicker and a touch fuller, Ali still goes onto the back foot to play it, he however, gets his bat down in time and keeps it out. 123/2

58.2 Ish Sodhi to Ali, The googly on off, it turns back in. Ali goes back and keeps it out. 123/2

58.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Slower through the air, Ali lets the ball come to him and then pushes it to covers. 123/2

57.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Short of a length around off, Haris defends it from within the crease. 123/2

57.5 N Wagner to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 123/2

57.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 123/2

57.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it with a straight bat. 123/2

57.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Drifts on his pads, Sohail works it towards mid-wicket. 123/2

57.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Haris pushes it towards point. 123/2

56.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Drags it short on middle, Ali cuts it towards off side. 123/2

56.5 Ish Sodhi to H Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, Haris pushes it towards mid off. He goes for the run. The fielder at mid off has a shy at the stumps but the batsman is in. 123/2

56.4 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 122/2

56.3 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Identical delivery on middle, Ali leans forward and drives it through covers for a run. 122/2

56.2 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman drives it towards mid on for a single. 121/2

56.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Loosener from Sodhi. He drags it way too short, Ali was trying to pull it towards mid wicker but get the toe end of the bat and the ball goes towards mid on for a single. 120/2

55.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Around off, the batsman keeps it out. 119/2

55.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it off the back foot. 119/2

55.4 N Wagner to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 119/2

55.3 N Wagner to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle and leg, Haris works it to the leg side. 119/2

55.2 N Wagner to Ali, Little bit fuller on middle, Azhar taps it towards point for a run. 119/2

55.1 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery angling in a bit on middle, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 118/2

54.6 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, This is bowled quicker around off, it turns back in. Haris goes back and nudges it on the leg side. 118/2

54.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Tosses it up outside off, Haris prods forward and blocks it out. 118/2

54.4 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Slightly shorter than the last delivery, the batter flicks it to short leg. 118/2

54.3 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Works it with the turn to mid-wicket. 118/2

54.2 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Gives it a nice loop around off, it turns back in. The batsman keeps it out. 118/2

54.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, On the shorter side outside off, Ali rocks back and guides it through cover-point for a run. 118/2

53.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Haris keeps it out. 117/2

53.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Bouncer from Wagner. Sohail nicely ducks underneath it. 117/2

53.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 117/2

53.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it from within the crease. 117/2

53.2 N Wagner to A Ali, Short of a length delivery outside off, Ali cuts it through point for a run. 117/2

53.1 N Wagner to Ali, In the channel outside off, Ali lets it go. 116/2

52.6 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Full on middle, Sohail flicks it towards the leg side. 116/2

52.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Gives it a bit of air around off, Haris leans forward and tries to defend it off the front foot but gets a thick outside edge of the bat. The ball falls just short of the first slip fielder. 116/2

52.4 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Quicker on middle, Sohail flicks it towards mid-wicket. 116/2

52.3 Ish Sodhi to Ali, A tad short around off, Ali cuts it through point for a single. 116/2

52.2 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Drags his length short on off, Azhar hangs back and punches it towards the point fielder. 115/2

52.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali pushes it towards cover. 115/2

Change of ends for Sodhi.

51.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it from within the crease. 115/2

51.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller on middle and leg, Haris works it to mid-wicket. 115/2

51.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Sohail leans forward and defends it off the front foot. 115/2

51.3 N Wagner to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 115/2

51.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 115/2

51.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Haris defends it with a straight bat. 115/2

Neil Wagner comes onto bowl.

50.6 A Patel to A Ali, Fuller on off, Azhar drives it firmly but straight to the cover fielder. 115/2

50.5 A Patel to A Ali, Slower through the air on middle, Ali leans forward and tries to defend it off the front foot but gets a thick outside edge towards first slip. 115/2

50.4 A Patel to Ali, Tossed up delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 115/2

50.3 A Patel to Ali, Fuller delivery on middle, Ali drives it towards covers. 115/2

50.2 A Patel to Ali, Nicely floated delivery on middle, Azhar comes down the track and defends it with a straight bat. 115/2

50.1 A Patel to Ali, A bit quicker on middle, Azhar works it to the leg side. 115/2

49.6 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Very full around off, Haris tries to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto his boot. 115/2

49.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Gives it air around off, Sohail lunges and keeps it out. 115/2

49.4 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Flatter this time and it is outside off, it turns back in. The batter works it to short leg. 115/2

49.3 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Another loopy ball outside off, Sohail strokes it to covers. 115/2

49.2 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Flighted delivery around off, Sohail keeps it out. 115/2

49.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. One run added to the total. 115/2

48.6 A Patel to Sohail, Floats it up on middle, Haris blocks it out. 114/2

48.5 Patel to A Ali, Floated delivery on middle, Azhar goes for the sweep but gets a top edge and the ball goes uppishly towards short third man. The batsmen take a run. 114/2

48.4 A Patel to Ali, A bit quicker on off, Azhar defends it with a straight bat. 113/2

48.3 A Patel to H Sohail, Tossed up on middle, Haris drives it towards mid on for a single. 113/2

48.2 A Patel to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 112/2

48.1 A Patel to Sohail, Nicely floated delivery around off, the ball spins a bit. Haris was looking to flick it but hits him high on the pad. Bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 112/2

47.6 Ish Sodhi to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 112/2

47.5 Ish Sodhi to Ali, On middle, Azhar drives it towards mid off. 112/2

47.4 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Tossed up delivery on off, Ali flicks it towards mid on. 112/2

47.3 Ish Sodhi to H Sohail, Low full toss on middle, Haris strokes it to long on for a single. 112/2

47.2 Ish Sodhi to Ali, A tad short on this occasion, Ali hangs back and cuts it through point for a run. 111/2

47.1 Ish Sodhi to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Azhar defends it off the front foot. 110/2

46.6 A Patel to Ali, A risky single! This is pushed towards the left of the bowler and the batsmen go for a run. The bowler does not field it and hence the run becomes an easy one. 110/2

46.5 A Patel to Ali, BEAUTY! Excellent comeback from Patel. He gives it air and lands it on middle, it spins square. Ali is forward in an attempt to defend but the ball rips past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper. 109/2

46.4 A Patel to Ali, SIX! All the way! Top shot! He played that with the turn so there was not a lot of risk there. Steps down the track and also makes room, gets to the pitch of it and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. 109/2

46.3 A Patel to Ali, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. 103/2

46.2 A Patel to Ali, This is flatter and around off, it pitches and then turns away. Azhar tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards point. 103/2

46.1 A Patel to Ali, On the stumps, kept out. 103/2

45.6 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Slower through the air on middle, Sohail keeps it out. 103/2

45.5 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Gives it a bit of air on off, Sohail defends it with a straight bat. 103/2

45.4 Ish Sodhi to A Ali, Identical delivery on middle, Azhar drives it through covers for a run. 103/2

45.3 Ish Sodhi to Ali, A tad fuller from Sodhi on off, Ali drives it firmly towards the cover fielder. 102/2

45.2 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Drags his length short, the batsman punches it off the back foot through point for a single. 102/2

45.1 Ish Sodhi to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Haris defends it off the front foot. 101/2

44.6 A Patel to Ali, Gives it a bit of air on middle, Ali charges down the track and drives it towards covers. 101/2

44.5 A Patel to Ali, Floats it up on middle, Ali watchfully defends it. 101/2

44.4 A Patel to Sohail, On middle, the batsman flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 101/2

44.3 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 100/2

44.2 A Patel to Sohail, Quicker on middle, Haris works it towards mid-wicket. 100/2

44.1 A Patel to Sohail, FOUR! Boundary straight after the Drinks break. Overpitched from Patel. Haris leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 100/2

Drinks!

43.6 T Boult to Ali, Wide outside off, left alone. 96/2

43.5 T Boult to Ali, FOUR! Fifty for Azhar Ali! His 31st in this format. This is one reason why you don't give top players a chance. He is making New Zealand pay here. Gets a gift to get to the milestone. Full toss and wide outside off, Azhar gets his bat to it and strokes it through cover-point for a boundary. 96/2

43.4 T Boult to Ali, Crisply driven but to the man at cover. Full and on off, Ali drives it firmly to the man at covers. 92/2

43.3 T Boult to Ali, Attacks the off pole, it comes back in. The batsman keeps it out. 92/2

43.2 T Boult to Ali, Good length around middle, it is pushed towards mid on. 92/2

43.1 T Boult to Sohail, A yorker to begin with and it is on the leg pole. Sohail jams it out towards the leg side for a single. 92/2

42.6 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery on off, Sohail comes down the track and pushes it towards cover. The batsmen rotate strike. 91/2

42.5 A Patel to Sohail, Floats it up on middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 90/2

42.4 A Patel to Ali, On middle, Ali works it through mid-wicket for a run. 90/2

42.3 A Patel to Sohail, A tad fuller around off, Sohail pushes it towards point. The batsmen cross ends. 89/2

42.2 A Patel to Sohail, Tossed up delivery on middle, Sohail tries to defend it off the front foot but gets a thick outside edge and the ball falls just short of the first slip fielder. 88/2

42.1 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Haris leans forward and tries to defend but it hits the inside half off the bat and the ball goes towards leg side. 88/2

41.6 T Boult to Sohail, Strays on his pads, Sohail tucks it to mid-wicket for a run. 88/2

41.5 T Boult to Sohail, Bouncer from Boult. Azhar evades it easily. 87/2

41.4 T Boult to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman drives it to mid off. 87/2

41.3 T Boult to Sohail, Yorker from Boult on middle, Haris nicely digs it out. 87/2

41.2 T Boult to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Sohail guides it through third man for a couple of runs. 87/2

41.1 T Boult to Sohail, Back of a length delivery on middle, Sohail defends it from within the crease. 85/2

40.6 A Patel to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 85/2

40.5 A Patel to Ali, Drags his length short, Azhar punches it off the back foot towards point. 85/2

40.4 A Patel to A Ali, Similar delivery on off, Ali drives it straight to the mid off fielder. 85/2

40.3 A Patel to Ali, Floats it up on middle, the batsman comes down the track and pushes it towards mid off. 85/2

40.2 A Patel to Ali, FOUR! Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali sweeps it but gets the top edge of the bat and the ball goes towards deep square leg for a boundary. It turned out to be a safe shot as there were no fielders in that region. 85/2

40.1 A Patel to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Azhar pushes it towards mid off. 81/2

39.6 T Boult to Sohail, Fullish length on middle, Haris tucks it to mid on. 81/2

39.5 T Boult to A Ali, Fuller length on middle, the batsman works it to mid on for a single. 81/2

39.4 T Boult to Ali, Bouncer from Boult. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 80/2

39.3 T Boult to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 80/2

39.2 T Boult to Ali, A bit wide outside off, Azhar tries to cut it but misses it completely. 80/2

39.1 T Boult to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Ali defends it from within the crease. 80/2

Trent Boult is back on.

38.6 A Patel to Sohail, Slower on middle, the batsman guides it towards point. 80/2

38.5 A Patel to Sohail, Tossed up on off, Sohail leans forward and defends it off the front foot. 80/2

38.4 A Patel to Sohail, Around off, Haris taps it towards short third man. 80/2

38.3 A Patel to Ali, Drags his length short, Azhar hangs back and cuts it through point for a run. 80/2

38.2 A Patel to Ali, Flighted delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the front foot. 79/2

38.1 A Patel to Sohail, Quicker and flatter on middle, Haris tucks it to the leg side for a single. 79/2

37.6 N Wagner to Ali, FOUR! 50 partnership up and it is brought up in style! A vital one as Pakistan were in trouble when the two joined hands. This is played nicely by Azhar. He sees there is width on offer and just opens the face of his bat, guides it through the slip cordon for a boundary. He moves into the 40s. 78/2

37.5 N Wagner to Ali, Very wide and full outside off, wanting the batsman to go for a booming drive. He resists it and lets it be. 74/2

37.4 N Wagner to Ali, FOUR! Easy pickings! This is down the leg side, it is flicked fine and the ball races away. 74/2

37.3 N Wagner to Ali, Lands it around off and then it shapes away. It is left alone. 70/2

37.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length around off, Haris opens the face of the bat at the very last moment and guides it through point for a single. 70/2

37.1 N Wagner to Ali, Down the leg side, it is flicked down to fine leg for a run. 69/2

36.6 A Patel to Sohail, Gives it a bit of air on off, Haris watchfully blocks it. 68/2

36.5 A Patel to Sohail, On middle, the batsman taps it towards point. 68/2

36.4 A Patel to Sohail, Quicker on middle, Sohail tries to flick it but it hits the pad and the ball goes to the short leg fielder. 68/2

36.3 A Patel to Sohail, Floats it up on middle, the batsman defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 68/2

36.2 A Patel to Sohail, FOUR! Aggression from Haris on this occasion. It was a nicely tossed up delivery on middle, Haris slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 68/2

36.1 A Patel to Sohail, Starts off with a flighted delivery on middle, Haris leans forward and defends it off the front foot. 64/2

Ajaz Patel is into the attack.

35.6 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Ali defends it from within the crease. 64/2

35.5 N Wagner to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/2

35.4 N Wagner to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Azhar defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 64/2

35.3 N Wagner to Ali, Bouncer from Wagner. Ali nicely ducks underneath it. 64/2

35.2 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery around off, Azhar opens the face of the bat and guides it to short third man. 64/2

35.1 N Wagner to Ali, FOUR! First boundary after Lunch. It was a little bit wide outside off, Ali slashes at it hard towards point and the ball races away to the boundary. Much-needed boundary for Pakistan. 64/2

34.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Way outside off, Haris does not need to play at those. 60/2

34.5 de Grandhomme to H Sohail, Fuller length on middle, the batsman pushes it down to mid on. 60/2

34.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Sohail lets it be. 60/2

34.3 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 60/2

34.2 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, Sohail shoulders arms to it. 60/2

34.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it off the back foot. 60/2

33.6 N Wagner to Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 60/2

33.5 N Wagner to Ali, Pulls his length back a touch, the ball comes onto the bat easily and Ali keeps it out. 60/2

33.4 N Wagner to Ali, Another full ball, looking for some reverse swing. There ain't any, Ali strokes it to mid off. 60/2

33.3 N Wagner to Ali, Excellent fielding! This is exactly the support the bowlers need from their fielders to continue the pressure which is being built. Full and on middle, Ali strokes it towards mid on. Boult there runs to his left, dives and saves two for his side. 60/2

33.2 N Wagner to Ali, It is outside off again, Ali is in no mood to play at those. 58/2

33.1 N Wagner to Ali, A little too wide outside off, Ali lets it be. 58/2

32.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Sohail works it to mid-wicket. Good bowling from New Zealand, they have continued from where they left off before the break. They are not giving Pakistan any freebies to score. 58/2

32.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Length delivery around off, Haris tries to push it towards point, but it hits the thick inside edge and the ball goes onto the pads. It rolls towards the off side. 58/2

32.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, Drifts on his pads, Ali tucks it to the fine leg region for a single. 58/2

32.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Full on middle, the batsman drives it straight to the bowler. 57/2

32.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Fuller on middle, Azhar tucks it to the leg side. 57/2

32.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Ali lets it go. 57/2

31.6 N Wagner to Sohail, On middle, the batsman defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 57/2

31.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Identical delivery around off, Haris lets it be. 57/2

31.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 57/2

31.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Haris defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 57/2

31.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it from within the crease. 57/2

31.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it with a straight bat. 57/2

30.6 de Grandhomme to Ali, On middle, Azhar defends it off the back foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 57/2

30.5 de Grandhomme to Ali, Back of a length on middle, Ali defends it off the front foot. 57/2

30.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 57/2

30.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Just a tad short on this occasion, the batsman punches it off the back foot towards cover. 57/2

30.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Fuller length on middle, Azhar flicks it towards the leg side. 57/2

30.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Back of a length outside off, Ali hangs back and cuts it towards backward point. 57/2

29.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Bouncer to end the over. Haris easily ducks underneath it. 57/2

29.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on off, Haris watchfully defends it. 57/2

29.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 57/2

29.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Similar delivery, Sohail lets it go. 57/2

29.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Sohail shoulders arms to it. 57/2

29.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Wagner starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Haris defends it off the front foot. 57/2

Neil Wagner to bowl from the other end.

28.6 de Grandhomme to Ali, Fullish length on middle and leg, the batsman tucks it to mid-wicket. 57/2

28.5 de Grandhomme to Ali, A tad fuller on middle, Ali works it to mid-wicket. 57/2

28.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, Identical delivery on middle, Azhar defends it off the front foot and onto the ground. 57/2

28.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, On off, it is kept out. 57/2

28.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery just around off, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 57/2

28.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Starts off with a fuller delivery on middle, Haris tucks it to square leg for a single. First runs after Lunch for Pakistan. 57/2

We are back for the post Lunch session. Haris Sohail will be on strike. Colin de Grandhomme will start the proceedings for New Zealand after the break.

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

Pakistan though have recovered well after the initial blows. The pair batting out there are playing themselves in and are amidst a promising stand. The hosts would want the two to continue. The pitch has already started to take turn and New Zealand would hope their spinners can exploit it and not let the Pakistan batsmen off the hook here. Do join us in a short while for more action.

New Zealand's session! They have got two wickets and have kept it very, very tight. They were asked to field first and the new ball bowlers were spot on to begin with. De Grandhomme especially, hit the right lines and lengths and also got the ball to do a little. He was rewarded with two wickets and could have had Azhar Ali too. Trent Boult was also brilliant and was unlucky not to get any wicket.

27.6 T Boult to Ali, Wide outside off, it is left alone. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1! 56/2

27.5 T Boult to H Sohail, On the fuller side around off, the batsman strokes it towards mid off for a quick run. 56/2

27.4 T Boult to Sohail, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 55/2

27.3 T Boult to Sohail, Goes full and on the pads, the batsman flicks it towards square leg. The fielder misfields but no runs conceded. 55/2

27.2 T Boult to A Ali, A big shout but the umpire shakes his head. Going down with the angle. This is angled into the pads, the batsman tries to defend but the ball hits the pads and goes down towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run. No signal from the umpire so it must have taken the inside edge. 55/2

27.1 T Boult to Ali, Fuller in length outside off, the batsman drives it square on the off side but finds the fielder. 54/2

26.6 A Patel to Sohail, Quicker delivery outside off, Haris lets it go. 54/2

26.5 A Patel to Sohail, Drags his length short on off, the batsman rocks back and punches it off the back foot towards cover. 54/2

26.4 A Patel to Sohail, On middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot. 54/2

26.3 A Patel to Sohail, Gives it a bit of air on off, the ball spins sharply as the batsman leans forward. It hits him on the pads. But looks like it was going high. 54/2

26.2 Patel to Sohail, Tossed up delivery around off, the ball spins a bit as the batsman was trying to defend it off the front foot but hits him high on the pad. Bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. 54/2

26.1 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery on middle, Haris works it to mid-wicket. 54/2

25.6 T Boult to Ali, A tad fuller on off, Ali watchfully blocks it. 54/2

25.5 T Boult to Ali, Back of a length on off, Azhar Ali defends it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/2

25.4 T Boult to Ali, Identical delivery, Ali lets it go. 54/2

25.3 T Boult to Ali, Good length delivery around off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 54/2

25.2 T Boult to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar lets it go. 54/2

25.1 T Boult to Ali, Fuller delivery around off, Ali lunges forward and drives it towards the cover fielder. 54/2

24.6 A Patel to Sohail, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/2

24.5 A Patel to Sohail, On the stumps, blocked. 54/2

24.4 A Patel to Sohail, Another loopy ball on off, Sohail defends it onto the ground. 54/2

24.3 A Patel to Sohail, Shouts of catch it but it seems to have fallen just short! This is floated up outside off, it is a little too full. Sohail strokes it uppishly towards covers. Williamson there dives full stretch to his right but the ball falls just short. 54/2

24.2 A Patel to Sohail, OHHH! This is nicely tossed up outside off, it pitches and turns back in. Sohail tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half uppishly but just wide of the short leg fielder. 54/2

24.1 A Patel to Ali, On the shorter side, Ali rocks back and pushes it through covers for a single. 54/2

23.6 T Boult to Sohail, Good bowling from Boult. Fuller delivery swinging away. Haris pokes at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball falls just short of the second slip fielder. 53/2

23.5 T Boult to Sohail, Fuller on middle, the batsman watchfully defends it off the back foot. 53/2

23.4 T Boult to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris punches it off the back foot towards point. 53/2

23.3 T Boult to Sohail, Bouncer from Boult, the batsman ducks underneath it. 53/2

23.2 T Boult to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Haris defends it off the front foot. 53/2

23.1 T Boult to Sohail, Good length delivery, the ball seams away a bit as the batsman was trying to defend. Luckily it misses the outside edge of the bat. 53/2

22.6 A Patel to Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 53/2

22.5 A Patel to A Ali, FOUR! Drags his length short, Ali rocks back and cuts it towards backward point for a boundary. Good shot from Azhar. Brings up the fifty for Pakistan. They need this partnership to continue. 53/2

22.4 A Patel to Ali, Tossed up on middle, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 49/2

22.3 A Patel to Ali, Drags his length short, Azhar deliberately guides it past the slip fielder for a couple of runs. 49/2

22.2 A Patel to A Ali, A tad fuller on middle, Ali sweeps it through to fine leg for a couple of runs. 47/2

22.1 A Patel to Ali, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ali defends it with a straight bat. 45/2

21.6 T Boult to Sohail, In the air but short! On the pads, Sohail flicks it uppishly but just short of mid-wicket. 45/2

21.5 T Boult to H Sohail, FOUR! Another streaky one! Second of the over. Full and around off, it shapes away. Sohail plays another loose stroke, the ball once again takes the outside edge and goes to the third man fence. This is frustrating for Boult. 45/2

21.4 T Boult to Sohail, Another excellent delivery! Around off and this one straightens a touch. Haris has to play at it due to the original trajectory but is beaten due to the movement. 41/2

21.3 T Boult to Sohail, Again bowls it on middle, Sohail is solid in defense. 41/2

21.2 T Boult to H Sohail, EDGY FOUR! Full marks to the bowler there but runs to the batsman. Full and it shapes away a touch. Sohail plays down the wrong line, it takes the outside edge and goes all along the ground through the slip cordon for a boundary. 41/2

21.1 T Boult to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail stands tall and blocks it onto the ground. 37/2

20.6 A Patel to Sohail, Slightly fuller on middle, Haris works it through square leg. The batsmen rotate strike. 37/2

20.5 A Patel to Sohail, Flighted delivery around off, Sohail lets it go. 36/2

20.4 A Patel to Sohail, Slower through the air on off, the batsman has worked it towards mid-wicket. 36/2

20.3 A Patel to Sohail, Tossed up on middle, Sohail leans forward and defends it off the front foot. 36/2

20.2 A Patel to Sohail, A bit quicker this time on middle, Sohail flicks it to mid-wicket. 36/2

20.1 A Patel to Sohail, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Haris flicks it off his pads towards short fine leg. 36/2

Ajaz Patel is on now. He was excellent in the last game. Can he repeat the same?

19.6 T Boult to Sohail, On middle, the batsman works it to the fine leg for a single. 36/2

19.5 T Boult to Sohail, Identical delivery on middle, the batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/2

19.4 T Boult to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Haris defends it off the back foot. 35/2

19.3 T Boult to Sohail, Bouncer from Boult. Sohail nicely ducks underneath it. 35/2

19.2 T Boult to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Haris tucks it to mid-wicket. 35/2

19.1 T Boult to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, Sohail tries to flick it but gets a leading edge and the ball goes towards covers. Good delivery from Boult. 35/2

18.6 N Wagner to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, the batter tries to defend but the ball hits the inner half of Haris' bat and goes towards fine leg for a run. 35/2

18.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Full on middle, Sohail watchfully defends it. 34/2

18.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Bouncer again from Wagner. Haris ducks underneath it. 34/2

18.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Identical delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 34/2

18.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Sohail works it to mid on. 34/2

18.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Haris defends it with a straight bat. 34/2

17.6 T Boult to Ali, Short of a length on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 34/2

17.5 T Boult to Ali, A tad short outside off, Ali does not need to play at those. 34/2

17.4 T Boult to Ali, Back of a length delivery around off, Azhar makes a leave. 34/2

17.3 T Boult to Ali, Way outside off, Ali lets it go. 34/2

17.2 T Boult to Ali, A tad fuller on middle, Ali times it sweetly to the mid off fielder. 34/2

17.1 T Boult to Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to it. 34/2

Trent Boult is back on.

16.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Haris defends it off the front foot by presenting the full face of the bat. 34/2

16.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Wagner testing him with a short delivery here. The batsman ducks at the last moment. 34/2

16.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Haris times it sweetly but straight to the bowler. 34/2

16.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Good length delivery on middle, Sohail defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 34/2

16.2 N Wagner to Sohail, A tad fuller around off, Haris tries to push it towards point but misses it completely. 34/2

16.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length on middle, Sohail defends it with a straight bat. 34/2

15.6 de Grandhomme to Ali, A tad short outside off, the batsman lets it go. 34/2

15.5 de Grandhomme to Ali, Good length delivery on middle, Azhar lets it be. 34/2

15.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery outside off, Azhar shoulders arms to it. 34/2

15.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, A tad fuller on middle, Ali drives it through covers for a couple of runs. 34/2

15.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Identical delivery on middle, Ali watchfully defends it. 32/2

15.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length delivery on middle, Ali defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 32/2

14.6 N Wagner to Sohail, A tad fuller on this occasion, Sohail leans forward and drives it through covers, the fielder does well to stop it and the batsmen take two runs. 32/2

14.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Sohail shoulders arms to it. 30/2

14.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Sohail pushes it to covers. 30/2

14.3 N Wagner to Sohail, Bouncer from Wagner. Haris ducks underneath it. 30/2

14.2 N Wagner to Sohail, Back of a length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot. 30/2

14.1 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, Sohail flicks it to mid-wicket. 30/2

Drinks! A brilliant first hour of play for New Zealand. The ball was swinging and they made full use of it. Colin de Grandhomme was superb with the ball as he took two wickets in his first spell. Pakistan would like these two batsmen to form a partnership while New Zealand would hope to take few more wickets before the Lunch break.

13.6 de Grandhomme to A Ali, Full and on off, Ali leans into the shot and times it to covers. Not in the gap though. 30/2

13.5 de Grandhomme to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 30/2

13.4 de Grandhomme to Ali, A little fuller around off, Ali strokes it to mid on. 30/2

13.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Good length and on the stumps, it is kept out. 30/2

13.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, A little too straight, the batsman tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. A muted appeal from the players but the umpire shakes his head. 30/2

13.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 30/2

12.6 N Wagner to Sohail, Wagner tests him with a bouncer this time. Sohail easily ducks underneath it. 30/2

12.5 N Wagner to Sohail, Fuller delivery on middle, the batsman punches it towards the off side. 30/2

12.4 N Wagner to Sohail, Length delivery on middle, Sohail defends it off the front foot and on to the ground. 30/2

12.3 N Wagner to A Ali, Good one from Wagner. Length delivery, the ball seams away a bit as Azhar was trying to defend it off the front foot. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes on the bounce towards second slip. The batsmen sneak a single in that process. 30/2

12.2 N Wagner to Ali, Identical delivery on middle, this time AA defends it with a straight bat. 29/2

12.1 N Wagner to Ali, Inswinger from Wagner on middle, Ali flicks it through mid on for a couple of runs. 29/2

11.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Similar delivery, the batsman lets it go. 27/2

11.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Length delivery outside off, Haris shoulders arms to it. 27/2

11.4 de Grandhomme to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, the batsman defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 27/2

11.3 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Way outside off, Haris lets it go to the keeper. 27/2

11.2 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Fuller length on middle, Sohail flicks it towards mid on. 27/2

11.1 de Grandhomme to Sohail, A tad fuller on middle, Haris defends it with a straight bat. 27/2

10.6 N Wagner to Ali, Length delivery just outside off, Ali decides not to play at it. 27/2

10.5 N Wagner to Ali, Wide outside off, Ali shoulders arms to it. 27/2

10.4 N Wagner to Ali, Fuller length on middle, the batsman flicks it to square leg for a couple of runs. 27/2

10.3 N Wagner to Ali, A tad fuller outside off, Azhar lets it be. 25/2

10.2 N Wagner to Ali, Good delivery from Wagner. Good length delivery around off, Ali leaves it nicely. 25/2

Neil Wagner is the new bowler replacing Boult

10.1 N Wagner to Ali, Starts off with a length delivery outside off, Ali lets it go. 25/2

9.6 de Grandhomme to Sohail, Top, top stuff this from Colin. He ends the over with an in-dipper after bowling quite a few away swingers. Sohail leaves it thinking it is another one but this one comes back in. However, it does not come in enough and it is a good leave in the end. 25/2

9.5 de Grandhomme to Sohail, BEATEN! A poor shot to be honest. It is the tempter, full and outside off, you should generally be leaving such deliveries, especially so early in your innings. Sohail though has different ideas, he goes for it but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 25/2

Haris Sohail is the next batsman to come in for Pakistan.

9.4 de Grandhomme to Imam, OUT! Colin strikes again! He gets his second but he could have easily had three. Both the openers are now back in the hut. Once again he is reaping the rewards for bowling in the corridor of uncertainty. Fuller length and around off, it angles away a little. Imam plays inside the line and the ball takes the outside edge before going at a comfortable height to Latham at second slip. He makes no mistake this time. His second catch and Pakistan are in a spot of bother here. 25/2

9.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Good shot and good running! Full and around off, this time it is slightly overpitched. Ali strokes it through extra cover, it is gently played and hence does not get to the fence, three taken. 25/1

9.2 de Grandhomme to Ali, Once again teasing the batsman by bowling the line on and just outside off. This one is just outside off, it is left alone. 22/1

9.1 de Grandhomme to Ali, Length again and outside off, the batsman need not play at those. 22/1

8.6 T Boult to Imam, Length delivery outside off, Imam lets it go. 22/1

8.5 T Boult to Imam, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 22/1

8.4 T Boult to Imam, This time the inswinger from Boult. The ball jags back sharply and hits the thigh pad as the batsman was trying to play off the back foot. 22/1

8.3 T Boult to Imam, Length delivery outside off, Imam lets it be. 22/1

8.2 T Boult to Imam, Length delivery on middle, the batsman taps it to the point fielder. 22/1

8.1 T Boult to Imam, A fuller delivery just around off, Imam defends it with a straight bat. 22/1

7.6 de Grandhomme to Ali, Wide again outside off, the batsman lets it be. A successful over by de Grandhomme comes to an end. He did get a wicket but could have easily had two. He has been exceptional with the new ball till now. 22/1

7.5 de Grandhomme to Ali, Another nice delivery! An outswinger and it is bowled outside off. Left alone. 22/1

7.4 de Grandhomme to A Ali, EDGED AGAIN and can you believe it? It goes right in between the first slip fielder and keeper to the fence for a boundary. Another excellent delivery by Colin. It is full and around off and shapes away a touch. Ali goes for a drive with no foot movement. The ball takes the outside edge and goes in between Taylor and Watling. No one reacted there, waiting for each other to make a move. Keeper's fault one can say. With the gloves on and the chance being to his stronger side, he should have surely gone for it. A chance goes abegging and that too of one of the finest batsmen in this Pakistan line-up. How costly will this prove? 22/1

7.3 de Grandhomme to Ali, Wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 18/1

Azhar Ali is the new man in.

7.2 de Grandhomme to M Hafeez, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Good low catch there by Tom Latham. Colin has been very good since the start of play and he has got a well-deserved wicket here. He lands it on a length around off, it shapes away just a touch. Enough to take the outside edge of Hafeez's bat and the ball goes low towards the second slip fielder. Latham there stays low and takes a sharp catch. Hafeez, who looked nervous throughout his short stay, is walking back. Ideal start for New Zealand as they draw first blood and quite early. 18/1

7.1 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Lands it on a length and outside off, it is left alone. 18/0

6.6 T Boult to Hafeez, A tad fuller on middle, Hafeez tucks it to the fine leg region for a run. Ends a testing over from Boult. 18/0

6.5 T Boult to Hafeez, Back of a length outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 17/0

6.4 T Boult to Hafeez, Another superb delivery from Boult. Identical ball and Hafeez leaves it on length once again. Boult would like to bowl it a bit fuller. 17/0

6.3 T Boult to Hafeez, That was very close! That came back in late. It started from outside off and seeing the line, Hafeez plants his front foot forward and points his bat skywards. The ball though shapes back in late and goes just over the off pole. The bowlers are getting some decent bounce out there. 17/0

6.2 T Boult to Hafeez, FOUR! Easy picking there for Hafeez. Drifts on his pads, Hafeez tickles it fine and the ball races away to the boundary. 17/0

6.1 T Boult to Hafeez, Good length delivery on middle, Hafeez defends it with a straight bat. 13/0

5.6 de Grandhomme to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam defends it from the crease. 13/0

5.5 de Grandhomme to Imam, Length delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 13/0

5.4 de Grandhomme to Imam, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

5.3 de Grandhomme to Imam, Length delivery outside off, Imam lets it go. 13/0

5.2 de Grandhomme to Imam, Back of a length delivery on middle. The batsman defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 13/0

5.1 de Grandhomme to Imam, Beauty from Colin. Back of a length delivery, the ball seams away from the batsman as he tries to play that off the front foot. But the ball goes past the outside edge of the bat. 13/0

4.6 T Boult to Hafeez, Makes good use of the angle and slants it across from off, Hafeez plays it down with soft hands towards gully. 13/0

4.5 T Boult to Hafeez, A little too straight on the pads, Hafeez flicks it through square leg for a brace. 13/0

4.4 T Boult to Hafeez, Good delivery! That was left on length by Hafeez. This was just a little short around off, Hafeez shoulders arms and the ball goes over the off pole. 11/0

4.3 T Boult to Hafeez, Loose shot that! It was short and very wide outside off, Hafeez throws his bat at it but the ball beats the outside edge. Not a shot you need to play so early in your innings. 11/0

4.2 T Boult to Hafeez, Hits the length hard and bowls it on off, Hafeez has to play at this one and he does so easily. 11/0

4.1 T Boult to Hafeez, Slants it away from a length around off, it is left alone. 11/0

3.6 de Grandhomme to Imam, DROPPED! A tough chance. A tad fuller outside off, Imam goes for the booming drive but gets a thick outside edge. It goes quickly to Latham at second slip who drops it. He was standing a little bit closer than the normal slip position because of the lack of pace of the bowler. Imam gets an early life. 11/0

3.5 de Grandhomme to Imam, Good length delivery on middle, Imam defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. 11/0

3.4 de Grandhomme to Imam, Lovely delivery that. Length ball on off, the ball swings away a bit as the batsman was trying to play off the front foot. Luckily it did not get the outside edge of the bat. 11/0

3.3 de Grandhomme to Imam, FOUR! GORGEOUS! A tad fuller from Collin, Imam lunges forward and drives it firmly through point for a boundary. 11/0

3.2 de Grandhomme to Imam, Identical delivery outside off, the batsman lets it be. 7/0

3.1 de Grandhomme to Imam, Length delivery outside off, Imam lets it go. Good probing line and length from Collin. 7/0

We are all set for the action. Imam-ul-Haq will be taking the strike. Trent Boult will start the proceedings.

Danny Morrison is interviewing Ajaz Patel. He starts by saying he is really excited and nervous for the 2nd test. Mentions Pakistan were in a good position to win the last game but in Test cricket, everything can change quickly. Further states that they are well-prepared for this match and hopes to win it.

Toss - Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat! Both teams are going unchanged. A bit strange that Sarfraz has not changed his batting combination. Maybe, believing in them and giving one more chance. Also, the Kiwis continue with Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee once again sits out.

Hello and a warm welcome to the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in the Dubai International Stadium. After a thrilling victory for the Black Caps in the previous Test, they will be high on confidence heading into this one. Kane Williamson's men have a huge chance to win a Test series in Asia. As for the home team, they would be eager to get back to winning ways and sort out their issues with the bat. Let's hope we get an exciting encounter.

2.6 T Boult to Hafeez, Finally makes the batsman play by bowling it on the stumps, Hafeez gets right behind the line and keeps it out. 7/0

2.5 T Boult to Hafeez, Again in the 5th stump channel, Hafeez shoulders arms to it. 7/0

2.4 T Boult to Hafeez, Boult is trying to shape the ball back in from outside off but it goes on with the angle. A leave. 7/0

2.3 T Boult to Hafeez, A little too wide outside off to make the batsman play. 7/0

2.2 T Boult to Hafeez, Close! Hafeez has not started confidently here. This is on a length and around off, Hafeez is not sure whether to play at it or leave it. He tries to leave at the very end but the ball hits the bottom part of his bat and luckily for him, it goes along the ground to the fielder at gully. 7/0

2.1 T Boult to Hafeez, Good length and angling away from the batter. He makes a leave. 7/0

1.6 de Grandhomme to Imam, End of a good over by CdG. He pitches the last ball on a length again on off, the batsman blocks it out. 7/0

1.5 de Grandhomme to Imam, This is good from Colin. He is continuously hitting the good length area and bowling it around off. Imam lets this one be. 7/0

1.4 de Grandhomme to Imam, On a length and around off, Imam gets forward and bunts it down. 7/0

1.3 de Grandhomme to M Hafeez, Hits the length around middle, this one does not swing. Hafeez plays outside the line, the ball takes an inside edge, hits his pads and then goes towards square leg for a run. Hafeez is off the mark. 7/0

1.2 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Good length again and a little shape away from the batter. Hafeez lunges and keeps it out. 6/0

1.1 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going over, New Zealand have lost a review very early. Colin de Grandhomme starts off with a brilliant delivery just around off, Hafeez comes a bit forward and tries to defend it. There is a noise as the ball passes the bat. Watling behind takes it and then puts in an appeal. The umpire though shakes his head. Williamson signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and they show no bat is involved. The noise was of the ball flicking the flap of the front pad. Time to check for an LBW and the Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going over. Good decision in the end by Bruce Oxenford. 6/0

Has Hafeez been dismissed on the very first ball? The umpire does not feel so but New Zealand surely do. An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. They have referred it.

Colin de Grandhomme to bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Imam, FOUR! First boundary of the day. Lovely shot from Imam. Overpitched from Boult and Imam leans forward and drives it firmly through covers for a boundary. 6/0

0.5 T Boult to Imam, Good length delivery on middle, Imam leans forward and defends it by presenting the full face of the bat. 2/0

0.4 T Boult to Hafeez, A tad fuller on middle, Hafeez works it to fine leg for a run. And Hafeez is off the mark. 2/0

0.3 T Boult to Imam, Drifts it on his pads, Imam tickles it to fine leg for a single. 1/0

0.2 T Boult to Imam, Length delivery on middle, the batsman defends it with a straight bat. 0/0

0.1 T Boult to Imam, Starts off with a length delivery outside off. Imam lets it go to the keeper. 0/0

First Published: November 24, 2018, 11:07 AM IST