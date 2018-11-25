Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

(Twitter)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will need partnerships. They will want their experience players to share the responsibility on a wicket which is turning but is still good to bat on. Day 3 is often called the 'moving day' of a Test match and that should give us an idea as to which direction this game is heading. Join us for all the action at 1000 local (0600 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

It was a day dominated by batsmen! Just the sole wicket of Haris Sohail fell today. Pakistan, courtesy 100s from Sohail and Azam and a massive 186-run stand, have put up a very good first innings total. However, the pace at which they batted has already taken a lot of time out of this Test match. They will now need their bowlers to step up and they will hope to bundle New Zealand out cheaply.

New Zealand have survived the nervy period and will head into Day 3 without any damage being done to them. Their batters though still have a lot of work left.

So the light has deteriorated considerably and the players are seen walking off. That is STUMPS ON DAY 2!

8.6 B Asif to Raval, Flighted delivery again on off, Raval again blocks it well. 24/0

8.5 B Asif to Raval, Tossed up on middle, Raval again keeps it out. 24/0

8.4 B Asif to Raval, Flighted delivery on middle, the batsman defends off the back foot. 24/0

8.3 B Asif to Raval, Tossed up again on middle, Raval blocks it well. 24/0

8.2 B Asif to Raval, Flighted delivery on middle, Raval looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 24/0

8.1 B Asif to Raval, Tossed up outside off, Raval lets it go. 24/0

Bilal Asif is on.

7.6 Y Shah to Latham, Flighted delivery on leg, Latham flicks it to the leg side. 24/0

7.5 Y Shah to Latham, Tossed up on middle, the batsman keeps it out. 24/0

7.4 Y Shah to Latham, Flighted delivery on off, Latham blocks it well. 24/0

7.3 Y Shah to Latham, LEG BYES! Turning sharp into leg, Latham gets it off the thigh pad. Two runs taken. 24/0

7.2 Y Shah to Raval, Tossed up on off, Raval cuts it towards point for a single. 22/0

7.1 Y Shah to Latham, Turns into leg, Latham pushes it to fine leg for a single. 21/0

6.6 M Hafeez to Raval, Another flighted ball on middle, JR is solid in defense. A maiden. 20/0

6.5 M Hafeez to Raval, The quicker ball on middle, the batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 20/0

6.4 M Hafeez to Raval, The straighter one on middle, the batsman lunges and keeps it out. 20/0

6.3 M Hafeez to Raval, Nicely tossed up on off, too full and the spin is out of contention. Raval pushes it to mid off. 20/0

6.2 M Hafeez to Raval, BEAUTY! This one drifts into the off pole, pitches and then moves away. Hafeez is forward in defense but gets beaten. 20/0

6.1 M Hafeez to Raval, Tosses it up on middle, it straightens a touch. Raval plays for the original trajectory, the ball takes the outside edge and goes to point. 20/0

5.6 Y Shah to Latham, Flighted delivery on off, Latham blocks it well. 20/0

5.5 Y Shah to Latham, Bowls down the leg side, Latham lets it go. 20/0

5.4 Y Shah to Latham, Tossed up on off, Latham defends off the front foot. 20/0

5.3 Y Shah to Raval, Floated on leg, Raval pushes it to the square leg for a single. 20/0

5.2 Y Shah to Raval, Flighted delivery on leg, Raval flicks it towards the square leg. Two runs taken. 19/0

5.1 Y Shah to Raval, FOUR! Tossed up on leg, Raval flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 17/0

Yasir Shah is on.

4.6 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery on off, Latham defends off the front foot. 13/0

4.5 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up again on middle, Latham plays it to mid on. 13/0

4.4 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery again on middle, Latham keeps it out. 13/0

4.3 M Hafeez to Raval, Floated on middle, the batsman flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 13/0

4.2 M Hafeez to Raval, Flighted delivery on middle, Raval flicks it to mid-wicket. 12/0

4.1 M Hafeez to Raval, Tossed up on middle, Raval blocks it well. 12/0

Mohammad Hafeez is into the attack.

3.6 H Ali to Latham, Length on off, Latham cuts it to point. 12/0

3.5 H Ali to Latham, Back to back leaves for Latham. Again on a good length outside off, Latham offers no shot. 12/0

3.4 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to this one. 12/0

3.3 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery on off, Latham blocks it well. 12/0

3.2 H Ali to Latham, Length delivery on off, Latham looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 12/0

3.1 H Ali to Latham, Length delivery on middle, Latham plays it to mid-wicket. 12/0

2.6 M Abbas to Raval, Length delivery on off, Raval cuts it to point. 12/0

2.5 M Abbas to Raval, Again on a length on off, Raval blocks it well. 12/0

2.4 M Abbas to Raval, Length delivery on off, the batsman keeps it out. 12/0

2.3 M Abbas to Raval, Again on a good length outside off, Raval offers no shot. 12/0

2.2 M Abbas to Raval, Good length delivery on middle, Raval defends off the back foot. 12/0

2.1 M Abbas to Raval, FOUR! Poor delivery from Abbas. Full and outside off, Raval drives it through the covers for a boundary. 12/0

1.6 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery again outside off, Latham shoulders his arms to this one. 8/0

1.5 H Ali to Latham, BEATEN! Good length outside off, Latham looks to cut but misses it. 8/0

1.4 H Ali to Latham, Third consecutive leave for Latham. Good length outside off, the batsman lets it go. 8/0

1.3 H Ali to Latham, Again on a good length outside off, Latham lets it go. 8/0

1.2 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery outside off, the batsman lets it go. 8/0

1.1 H Ali to Latham, FOUR! Easy pickings for Latham. Full on leg, Latham flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 8/0

Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Abbas to Raval, Third leave for Raval. Again wide outside off, Raval offers no shot offered. 4/0

0.5 M Abbas to Raval, Wide outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to this one. 4/0

0.4 M Abbas to Raval, Good length delivery on middle, Raval blocks it well. 4/0

0.3 M Abbas to Raval, Again on a good length outside off, Raval offers no shot. 4/0

0.2 M Abbas to Raval, FOUR! Good start to the innings. Full on middle, Raval flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 4/0

0.1 M Abbas to Raval, Good length delivery outside off, Jeet Raval lets it go. 0/0

First Published: November 25, 2018, 11:35 AM IST