Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

Another 197 runs is what New Zealand have to score first to avoid an innings defeat. Still a long way away and with the ball turning how it is, this looks a very tough task. Will Pakistan continue their domination or will New Zealand spring in a surprise? Join us to find out on Day 4. we have an early start as we lost quite a few overs today. So join us 30 minutes before. Till then, take care and goodbye!

New Zealand though will be happy with their effort in their second innings. They did lose Jeet Raval early but Williamson and Latham added 56 runs for the second wicket. The former though was dismissed and one believed the procession would once again begin but Taylor and Latham have continued the fight. The former never looked comfortable, whereas the latter is playing well. The two are amidst a 65-run stand and both are nearing their fifties. However, they need to play big innings if New Zealand stand a chance in this game.

New Zealand are fighting back well but Pakistan are way ahead in the game at the moment and it is courtesy one man, Yasir Shah - what a day he has had. First he picked up career-best figures and ensured Pakistan enforce the follow-on. To add to that, he also picked the two wickets to fall, ending with 10 today.

The umpires now feel the light is not good enough for play to continue so they have asked the players to walk off. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!

42.6 B Asif to Taylor, Flatter and outside off, Taylor once again goes for the cut. The ball turns back in sharply. Taylor adjusts and then guides it through backward point for a run. 131/2

42.5 B Asif to Taylor, Pitches it on middle and it turns away further. Taylor lets it be as it is down the leg side. 130/2

42.4 B Asif to Latham, Not a good follow-up delivery, it is short and outside off, Latham pushes it through covers and a run is taken. 130/2

42.3 B Asif to Latham, Big turn for Bilal, he bowled it short and Latham defended it off his back foot but he was taken aback by the spin that delivery got. 129/2

42.2 B Asif to Taylor, Uses his feet and then strokes it to long on. Taylor sets off for a run. The fielder there collects the ball and does have a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 129/2

42.1 B Asif to Taylor, Slower through the air on off, Taylor goes back and then works it with the turn towards short leg. 128/2

The umpires just checked the light and have Pakistan to discontinue the pacers and they will have to get their spinners in. Bilal Asif is back.

41.6 H Ali to Latham, A hint of swing, bowled outside off and Latham leaves it to the keeper. 128/2

41.5 H Ali to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 128/2

41.4 H Ali to Tom Latham, Full and driven away beautifully by Latham through covers but the ball doesn't reach the boundary and two runs are taken. 128/2

41.3 H Ali to Latham, Tries to compensate this time but ends up bowling it too wide outside off, it is left alone. 126/2

41.2 H Ali to Latham, On the pads, easy pickings for Latham, he flicks it down to fine leg and runs two. 126/2

41.1 H Ali to Latham, Hasan Ali starts the over by bowling full and Latham drives it straight towards mid off. 124/2

40.6 M Abbas to Taylor, Ends with a delivery down the leg side, Taylor fails to put bat on ball. 124/2

40.5 M Abbas to Taylor, On the pads and Taylor flicks it towards fine leg for two. 124/2

40.4 M Abbas to R Taylor, FOUR! Again a cut shot but this time Taylor gets the desired result. Short and outside off, Ross plays it late and through the third man region for a boundary. 122/2

40.3 M Abbas to Taylor, Short and once again a hint of swing into the batsman for Abbas, Taylor tries to hit it through the off side but gets an inside edge on the leg side. 118/2

40.2 M Abbas to Taylor, Almost drags it on! Abbas once again gets it to tail back in just a touch. This though is a little shorter in length and outside off, Taylor goes for the cut but the shot is not on. He gets an inside edge onto his pads. 118/2

40.1 M Abbas to Taylor, Some swing for Abbas! He gets this one to come back in from off, Taylor adjusts and works it to mid-wicket. 118/2

Mohammad Abbas is back on. 3-1-5-0 so far.

39.6 H Ali to Latham, Full and drifts away on the leg side, Sarfraz does well to dive and stop it. 118/2

39.5 H Ali to Latham, Wide outside off, Latham need not play at those, especially at this time of the game. 118/2

39.4 H Ali to Latham, Short and defended confidently by Latham. 118/2

39.3 H Ali to Latham, Full and outisde off and Latham is not tempted to drive and lets it go to the keeper. 118/2

39.2 H Ali to Latham, This is angled into the batsman, Latham works it to mid-wicket. 118/2

39.1 H Ali to Latham, Outside off, the batsman leaves it alone. 118/2

Finally a change of pace. Hasan Ali to bowl now. He was warming up a long time ago.

38.6 Y Shah to Taylor, Comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. Blocks it. 118/2

38.5 Y Shah to Taylor, SIX! Brings up the 50-run stand in style! Taylor has really come out with a lot of intent. He is pouncing on any bad deliveries bowled by the bowler. Another short one and Taylor latches onto it. He pulls it with authority and over the mid-wicket fence. They need to continue, there is still a long way to go and both the batsmen will know that. 118/2

38.4 Y Shah to R Taylor, FOUR! Short and pulled it on the leg side with ease by Taylor. He has been waiting to punish such loose deliveries. 112/2

38.3 Y Shah to Taylor, Floats it up on off, Taylor blocks it out. 108/2

38.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Slightly short and around off, Taylor goes back and cuts it to point. He loves playing that shot. 108/2

38.1 Y Shah to Latham, LEG BYE! This is down the leg side, Latham tries to flick but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes between leg slip and the keeper, down towards the fine leg region for a single. 108/2

37.6 B Asif to Taylor, FOUR! FEROCIOUS! Oh short leg, save yourself. Full and around off, Taylor gets down and sweeps it powerfully, just past short leg, to the backward square leg fence! The stand is now worth 41. 107/2

37.5 B Asif to Taylor, Plays that very late, right from the line of the stumps, tickling it through fine leg for a couple. 103/2

37.4 B Asif to Taylor, Tossed up slowly outside off, dead-batted back to the bowler. 101/2

37.3 B Asif to Taylor, Around off, solidly defended. 101/2

37.2 B Asif to Taylor, INSIDE EDGE, PAST SHORT LEG! Full and around off, Taylor lunges to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge and rockets well past short leg towards short fine leg. 101/2

37.1 B Asif to Taylor, Full and outside off, swept towards backward square leg. 101/2

36.6 Y Shah to Latham, Latham goes back, lets the ball do its bit and then with the turn works it to square leg. 101/2

36.5 Y Shah to Taylor, Another floated delivery around off, Taylor hits it nicely through covers and a run is taken. 101/2

36.4 Y Shah to Taylor, This is nicely floated around off, Taylor strokes it down to mid on. 100/2

36.3 Y Shah to Latham, Flicks it on the leg side towards the fine leg region and a single is taken. Brings up the 100 runs for the Kiwis. 100/2

36.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Short but the ball keeps low and Taylor hits it off his back foot for a single. 99/2

36.1 Y Shah to Latham, Brings out the sweep shot and plays it well towards backward square leg. The fielder there dives to his left and makes a half-stop. A run taken. 98/2

35.6 B Asif to Latham, On the shorter side once again, punched though the covers for an easy run. 97/2

35.5 B Asif to Latham, Landed outside off, a touch short, let through. 96/2

35.4 B Asif to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 96/2

35.3 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 96/2

35.2 B Asif to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 96/2

35.1 B Asif to Latham, Was that an edge? Replays seem to indicate so. Floated outside off, Latham looked to defend but the ball spun away past the outside edge and Sarfraz fumbled. Replays seemed to show that the ball took the edge. 96/2

34.6 Y Shah to Taylor, The slider and it is just around off, Taylor goes back and plays it late towards point. 96/2

34.5 Y Shah to Taylor, FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is very short and outside off, not the ball you want your bowler to be bowling after bringing in an extra slip fielder. Ross goes back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 96/2

34.4 Y Shah to Taylor, BEAUTY! Not a lot you can do with such deliveries. You as a batsman, just have to hope it misses the outside off. Tosses it up around off, the ball pitches and then turns square. Beats the outside edge of Taylor's bat. 92/2

34.3 Y Shah to Taylor, Close! Yasir almost bowls him around his legs. This is floated down the leg side, Taylor tries to sweep but misses. The ball goes close past the leg pole. 92/2

34.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Gives it air outside off, Taylor throws his bat at it but finds the fielder at point. Ross has come out with good intent. 92/2

34.1 Y Shah to Taylor, Tosses it up on middle, Taylor defends it. 92/2

Drinks! So new Zealand continue to fight. The session started with Williamson and Latham stitching a 50-run stand. However, New Zealand were dealt with a body blow as Yasir got the better of the Kiwi skipper. Taylor has struggled since he has come out but he is still out there and New Zealand would want the two to continue for as long as possible.

33.6 B Asif to Latham, Floats it up on off, it is defended. 92/2

33.5 B Asif to Latham, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 92/2

33.4 B Asif to Latham, Gives it air on middle, it is kept out. 92/2

33.3 B Asif to Taylor, Uppish but safe! Another off spinner outside off, this one turns back in. Taylor tries to defend but due to the turn, the ball goes off the inner half, uppishly but past the short leg fielder and down towards square leg for a run. 92/2

33.2 B Asif to Taylor, In the air... but falls short. However, it was off the pads. The off spinner around off, it pitches and comes back in. Hits the pads and lobs over the head of short leg. He does go for it but fails to hold onto it. 91/2

33.1 B Asif to Latham, Full and paddle swept by Latham from the off stump towards the fine leg region for three runs. 91/2

32.6 Y Shah to Taylor, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 88/2

32.5 Y Shah to Taylor, TOP EDGE, FOUR! Well, if you ain't picking, better slog. Floated around leg stump, Taylor looks to sweep but gets a top edge. The ball lobs in the air but there is no one in the deep at square leg. A couple of bounces and into the fence. 88/2

32.4 Y Shah to Taylor, Lovely bowling. Slightly slower in pace, pitched outside leg stump, RT looks to defend but the ball turns away past the outside edge. Brilliant. 84/2

32.3 Y Shah to Taylor, Short and outside off, Rosco looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. 84/2

32.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Full on middle, Ross comes down the track and drives it towards mid off. 84/2

32.1 Y Shah to Taylor, FOUR! CREAMED! Short and outside off, Taylor goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary! 84/2

31.6 B Asif to Latham, This is tossed up on off, Latham strokes it to mid off. 80/2

Hasan Ali is warming up. Sarfraz might want some change of pace for reverse swing. Also, the light is fading...

31.5 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, left alone. 80/2

31.4 B Asif to Latham, This is floated around off, Latham defends it out. 80/2

31.3 B Asif to Taylor, This is floated around off, it turns back in. Taylor tries to defend but the ball once again goes off the inner half through square leg for a run. 80/2

31.2 B Asif to Taylor, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 79/2

31.1 B Asif to Taylor, Full length and Latham defends on the front foot. 79/2

30.6 Y Shah to Latham, Down the leg side, left alone. 79/2

30.5 Y Shah to Latham, Full and outside off, Latham looks to defend but misses. Is hit on the pads and Pakistan appeal but the impact was outside off. 79/2

30.4 Y Shah to Latham, Around off, spinning in a long way, watchfully defended. 79/2

30.3 Y Shah to Taylor, Around middle, Rosco looks to tuck it square but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat through square leg, Bilal Asif puts in a desperate dive at backward square leg but the ball goes through. Three runs taken. 79/2

30.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Another ripper. Pitched outside leg, Taylor looks to defend from the crease but the ball spins past the outside edge. 76/2

30.1 Y Shah to Taylor, Landed around off, the googly, punched towards cover. 76/2

29.6 B Asif to Latham, Shorter of a length and Latham cuts it through point for two. 76/2

29.5 B Asif to Latham, A little too wide outside off, it is left alone. 74/2

29.4 B Asif to Latham, Almost! That was really close. This is tossed up around off and Asif gets some extra bounce on that one. Latham goes back and defends it onto the ground. The ball however, bounces and then spins back, between his legs but luckily for Latham, over the leg pole. That was really close. 74/2

29.3 B Asif to Taylor, Gives it a nice loop, Taylor pushes it it to deepish mid on and scampers across for a run. 74/2

29.2 B Asif to Latham, Charged down the ground and pushes the ball for a single. 73/2

29.1 B Asif to Latham, Short of a length and it is defended on the back foot by Latham. 72/2

28.6 Y Shah to Taylor, Around off, solidly blocked towards cover. 72/2

28.5 Y Shah to Taylor, Peach! What did that hit? Full and around middle, Taylor looked to defend but the ball spun away past the outside edge. Replays show that the noise was of the bat hitting the pad. 72/2

28.4 Y Shah to Latham, Goes back and works it through square leg for a run. 72/2

28.3 Y Shah to Latham, Full and around middle, pushed towards the bowler. 71/2

28.2 Y Shah to Taylor, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 71/2

28.1 Shah to Taylor, NOT OUT. Pitched way outside leg. Fuller in length, Taylor looked to paddle but missed. The ball went off his pads through fine leg and Sarfraz and Yasir were busy in appealing. The duo had a chat and after a long deliberation, decided to go for the review. Hawk Eye confirms that it pitched outside leg. 70/2

Another review! This time for LBW! There is a big doubt that this could be pitched outside leg, yet Sarfraz wants a re-check.

27.6 B Asif to Latham, Short of a length and defended on the back foot this time by Latham. 70/2

27.5 B Asif to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 70/2

27.4 B Asif to Latham, Nicely tossed up on off, Latham is solid in defense. This is good by Bilal, needs to consistently hit these lines. 70/2

27.3 B Asif to Latham, Gives it a little more air on off, there is no turn though. Latham blocks it out with ease. 70/2

27.2 B Asif to Latham, On off, it is blocked. 70/2

27.1 B Asif to Latham, Goes on the back foot and pushes it to covers. 70/2

26.6 Y Shah to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 70/2

26.5 Y Shah to Taylor, A full toss, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace. 70/2

26.4 Y Shah to Taylor, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 68/2

26.3 Y Shah to Taylor, Straightaway comes down the track, takes it on the full and flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 68/2

Ross Taylor walks in at number 4, replacing Williamson.

26.2 Y Shah to Williamson, OUT! There is a spike on the Snickometer and Williamson has to go! 10 wickets in the day for Yasir. First ever Pakistan player to do so and just the fourth player ever. Beautiful bowling. Floated around middle, Williamson lunges to defend but the ball spins away, with a noise, to the keeper. There is a massive caught behind appeal but the umpire stays firm. Pakistan have a mini-conference and then signal for the review. It is a wicket for Yasir! Big, big blow. The Kiwis still trail by 262! 66/2

Is that out? Pakistan reckon that Williamson is caught behind. It has not been given and they take the review.

26.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 66/1

25.6 B Asif to Latham, Goes on the back foot and pushes it for a single. 66/1

25.5 B Asif to Latham, Three dots in a row as this is bowled on off, Latham keeps it out. 66/1

25.4 B Asif to Latham, Flatter again on off, Latham goes back and defends it onto the ground. 66/1

25.3 B Asif to Latham, This is slightly shorter on off, Latham goes back and pushes it with the turn to cover-point. 66/1

25.2 B Asif to Latham, Goes on the back foot and pushes it for a single. 66/1

25.1 B Asif to Williamson, Goes on the back foot and pushes it for a single. 66/1

24.6 Y Shah to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 65/1

24.5 Y Shah to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

24.4 Y Shah to Latham, Short and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. 65/1

The physio is out in the middle. Imam is not feeling that great. Seems like he is in mild concussion. He is not quite responding well, shaking his head violently. He seems to be okay though.

24.3 Y Shah to Latham, OUCH! Right onto the shoulder. Has Imam taken a contract to get hurt? Full and around middle, Latham gets down and sweeps it powerfully, right on the bounce to short leg. Imam-ul-Haq ducks for cover but the ball hits him flush, just below the helmet. 63/1

24.2 Y Shah to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 63/1

24.1 Y Shah to Latham, FOUR! Runs coming a bit freely now. 50-RUN STAND IS UP. Nice fightback. A touch short outside off, spinning in, Latham goes back and works it through square leg for a boundary! 63/1

23.6 B Asif to Latham, Goes on the back foot and pushes it for a single. 59/1

23.5 B Asif to Latham, On the stumps, it is kept out. 58/1

23.4 B Asif to Latham, This is bowled outside off and it turns away further. Latham need not play at those. Whatever turn Asif is getting, he is getting on the balls which is pitched outside off so the batsman need not worry about those. 58/1

23.3 B Asif to Latham, Another floated ball on off, it is kept out by Latham. 58/1

23.2 B Asif to Latham, Tosses it up on middle, the batter defends it out. 58/1

23.1 B Asif to Williamson,In the air but safe. Williamson charges down the ground and hits the ball in the air but he is safe as the ball falls short of the fielder. 58/1

22.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson leans and drives it through the covers for one. 57/1

22.5 Y Shah to Latham, Down the leg side, Latham goes back and works it through square leg for a run. 56/1

22.4 Y Shah to Williamson, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 55/1

22.3 Y Shah to K Williamson, FOUR! Fine shot. Short and outside off, Williamson rocks back and cuts it past slip towards third man! 54/1

22.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Goes back in his crease and blocks. 50/1

22.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 50/1

21.6 B Asif to Latham, Shortish and outside off, Latham punches it to covers. End of a testing over by Asif. 50/1

21.5 B Asif to Latham, Flighted ball on off, Latham defends it onto the ground. 50/1

21.4 B Asif to Latham, A change goes abegging! Shafiq was late to react. Infact he gets his hands to it but fails to hang on. So it is a dropped catch. This is tossed up on off, tempting the batsman to go for a drive. Latham does go for it as he tries to hit it through covers. The ball turns away, takes the outside edge and goes low towards Shafiq. He is a touch late to get down and the ball brushes his finger tips and goes to the third man region for a brace. He maybe was standing a little too upright, not what you want to be doing on slow wickets where the balls usually don't carry. A life for Latham. He would want to make use of it. Also, that is the sort of luck you want when you are not amongst the runs. 50/1

21.3 B Asif to Latham, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 48/1

21.2 B Asif to Latham, Full length delivery and defnded on the front foot. 48/1

21.1 B Asif to Latham, Tossed up on the off stump and defended on the front foot by Latham. 48/1

20.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and around off, watchfully blocked out. 48/1

20.5 Y Shah to Williamson, FOUR! Bad bowling. Way too short outside off, Williamson rocks back and punches it through the covers for a boundary! 48/1

20.4 Y Shah to Williamson, Short and outside off, punched off the back foot. 44/1

20.3 Y Shah to Williamson, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/1

20.2 Y Shah to Williamson, FOUR! Lovely batting. Full on middle, Williamson comes down the track and drives it through mid on for a boundary! 44/1

20.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 40/1

Yasir Shah to bowl from the other end.

19.6 B Asif to Latham, A quicker ball to end the over! It is on off and the batter keeps it out. Just a single from the first over after the break. 40/1

19.5 B Asif to Latham, Tosses this slower and around off, Latham leans into it and strokes it to covers. 40/1

19.4 B Asif to Latham, Flatter and on middle, Latham goes back and blocks it out. 40/1

19.3 B Asif to Williamson, This is worked with the turn through mid-wicket and a run is taken. 40/1

19.2 B Asif to Williamson, Charges down the wicket and pushes it for a single towards mid on. 39/1

19.1 B Asif to Williamson, Starts off with a floated delivery on off. Williamson lunges and then blocks it out. 39/1

We are back for the final session of the day. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham will continue from where they left off. Bilal Asif to start the proceedings. Here we go...

... Day 3, Session 3 ...

Pakistan only need to be patient. Wickets will come, with the pitch turning square. Join us back at 3.30 pm local (1130 GMT) for a two-and-a-half-hour session.

Better batting from New Zealand in that last hour. They have lost Jeet Raval but have not caved in. In the first hour, they lost 6 wickets, but in the last 60 minutes, they have lost just 1. Runs are not a thought right now - survival of the highest order is the priority.

18.6 H Sohail to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended. TEA ON DAY 3, NEW ZEALAND TRAIL BY 289 RUNS! 39/1

18.5 H Sohail to Latham, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 39/1

18.4 H Sohail to Latham, On middle and leg, worked straight to square leg. 39/1

18.3 H Sohail to Latham, Around off, spinning in, worked straight to square leg. 39/1

18.2 H Sohail to Latham, FOUR! Good effort from Hasan but in vain. Around off, spinning in, Latham goes back and works it past leg slip. The ball races and Hasan gives it a good chase from backward square leg. He slides and tries to pull it back near the boundary but while doing so, his right foot touches the ropes. 39/1

Is that a boundary? Hasan Ali has made a sliding stop near the fine leg fence, but while doing so, has his foot touched the ropes? Referred upstairs...

18.1 H Sohail to Williamson, Full on middle, Williamson comes down the track and flicks it wide of mid on for a single. 35/1

17.6 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, Tom goes back to punch off the back foot but the ball spins away and beats the outside edge. 34/1

17.5 B Asif to Latham, Full and around off, Tom comes forward and smothers the spin in front of silly point. 34/1

17.4 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, Tom goes back and punches it to the off side. 34/1

17.3 B Asif to Latham, Full and around off, Latham comes forward and defends in front of silly point. 34/1

17.2 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, punched towards cover. 34/1

17.1 B Asif to Williamson, Full and outside off, punched wide of mid off for a single. 34/1

16.6 H Sohail to Latham, Oohh.... goes back to punch the ball through the off side but the ball spins in a long way, cramps him for room and goes off the inner half of the bat, back to the bowler. 33/1

16.5 H Sohail to Latham, On middle and leg, Tom backs away and plays it towards square leg. 33/1

16.4 H Sohail to Latham, Outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. 33/1

16.3 H Sohail to Latham, RISKY SHOT. Full and around off, Latham gets across to paddle but the ball spins in a mile, goes past the glove and beats the keeper too, towards fine leg. Two runs taken. 31/1

16.2 H Sohail to Latham, Around off, watchfully played with the spin back to the bowler. 29/1

16.1 H Sohail to Williamson, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 29/1

Haris Sohail to bowl now.

15.6 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, punched straight to point. 28/1

15.5 B Asif to Latham, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 28/1

15.4 B Asif to Williamson, Around middle, Williamson goes back and works it past short leg for a run. 28/1

15.3 B Asif to Latham, Slightly shorter in length, punched through the covers for a single. 27/1

15.2 B Asif to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 26/1

15.1 B Asif to Latham, Outside off, short in length, punched to cover. 26/1

14.6 Y Shah to Williamson, A bit of a misfield. Full and outside off, Kane drives it through the covers where Azhar gets across to his left from mid off and slides haphazardly. The ball hits his left hand, then bobbles onto his forehead and dribbles away. A couple taken. 26/1

14.5 Y Shah to Williamson, Nicely tossed up around off, Kane lunges and defends solidly. 24/1

14.4 Y Shah to Williamson, On middle and off, driven back to the bowler. 24/1

14.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Fuller in length, spinning away, Williamson comes forward and blocks it towards the off side. 24/1

14.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Short again, punched towards covers once more. 24/1

14.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover. 24/1

13.6 B Asif to Latham, Around off, solidly defended. 24/1

13.5 B Asif to Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 24/1

13.4 B Asif to Latham, Landed outside off, left alone. 24/1

13.3 B Asif to Latham, Full and outside off, Latham gets down to sweep but misses and is hit on the body. 24/1

13.2 B Asif to Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run. 24/1

13.1 B Asif to Latham, Down the leg side, flicked through square leg for a single. 23/1

Bilal Asif is on.

12.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Floated on middle, Williamson flicks it to the leg side but short leg comes in the way. The ball hits his legs and goes back to the keeper. 22/1

12.5 Y Shah to Latham, Tossed up again on leg, Latham flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 22/1

12.4 Y Shah to Williamson, Flighted delivery on middle, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 21/1

12.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Tossed up on off, the captain blocks it well. 18/1

12.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 18/1

12.1 Y Shah to Williamson, On middle, Williamson flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 18/1

11.6 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery outside off, the southpaw lets it go. 16/1

11.5 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up on off, the left-hander keeps it out. 16/1

11.4 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery on middle, Latham comes down the track and hits it to mid on. 16/1

11.3 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up again on middle, Latham defends off the back foot. 16/1

11.2 M Hafeez to Williamson, Flighted delivery on middle, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 16/1

11.1 M Hafeez to Williamson, Tossed up on off, Williamson blocks it well. 15/1

10.6 Y Shah to Latham, A loopy ball to end the over, Latham gets right behind the line and defends it out. 15/1

10.5 Y Shah to Latham, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 15/1

10.4 Y Shah to Latham, Now slows it up on middle, Latham works it to mid-wicket with the turn. 15/1

10.3 Y Shah to Latham, Tries to sweep but misses! Flatter and on the leg stump, it spins away even more. Latham goes to sweep but misses. Sarfraz collects it well behind the stumps. 15/1

10.2 Y Shah to Latham, Loopy ball on middle, it is defended. 15/1

10.1 Y Shah to Latham, Excellent delivery! This was the slider outside off, it skids through after pitching. Latham goes back and tries to defend but is beaten by the away angle. 15/1

9.6 M Hafeez to Tom Latham, Tossed up on off, Latham gets an outside edge and it goes past first slip towards third man. The batsmen take a run. 15/1

9.5 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up outside off, the left-hander lets it go. 14/1

9.4 M Hafeez to Latham, FOUR! First four of the innings. Full toss on middle, Latham flicks it through mid on for a boundary. 14/1

9.3 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up on off, the left-hander blocks it well. 10/1

9.2 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery on middle, Latham keeps it out. 10/1

9.1 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up on middle, Latham defends off the front foot. 10/1

8.6 Y Shah to Williamson, A tossed up delivery to end the over, Williamson prods forward and blocks it out. A wicket maiden by Yasir. 10/1

8.5 Y Shah to Williamson, Flatter and around off, Williamson blocks it out. 10/1

8.4 Y Shah to Williamson, Another loopy ball, Williamson lunges and defends it onto the ground. 10/1

8.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Flighted ball on off, Kane strokes it to covers. 10/1

8.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Flatter and on off, Williamson guides it to point. 10/1

Kane Williamson is the new man in.

8.1 Y Shah to Raval, OUT! And that is why Sarfraz was very confident. Jeet Raval's foot is on the line and Pakistan have drawn first blood. Who gets the breakthrough? The man who is on fire today, Yasir Shah. This is tossed up outside off, Raval stretches and plays inside the line. The ball skids past the outside edge. Ahmed collects the ball and whips the bails off. He appeals, the umpire takes it upstairs. Raval then asks the leg umpire if he is out but gets no response. Replays roll in and it shows Raval has nothing behind the line. New Zealand lose one with not a lot on the board. They are still trailing by another 318 runs. 10/1

Have Pakistan got their first? An appeal for a stumping has been taken upstairs. Raval is the man in question. Sarfraz is very confident.

7.6 M Hafeez to Latham, Floated again on off, Latham defends off the front foot. 10/0

7.5 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery on off, the southpaw keeps it out. 10/0

7.4 M Hafeez to Latham, Floated on middle, the left-hander blocks it well. 10/0

7.3 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up on off, Latham looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards first slip. The ball fell short of the fielder. 10/0

7.2 M Hafeez to Latham, Flighted delivery on off, Latham cuts it to point. 10/0

7.1 M Hafeez to Latham, Tossed up on off, Latham defends off the front foot. 10/0

Mohammad Hafeez is into the attack.

6.6 Y Shah to Raval, Floated on off, Raval blocks it well. 10/0

6.5 Y Shah to Raval, Tossed up again on off, the southpaw defends off the front foot. 10/0

6.4 Y Shah to Raval, Flighted delivery on leg, the left-hander flicks it to the leg side. 10/0

6.3 Y Shah to Raval, Turns from middle to down leg, Raval lets it go. 10/0

6.2 Y Shah to Raval, Flighted delivery on off, Raval blocks it well. 10/0

6.1 Y Shah to Latham, Tossed up on middle, Latham flicks it towards square leg for a single. 10/0

Here he comes again. Yasir Shah is the first change.

5.6 H Ali to Raval, Good length delivery on off, the southpaw stands tall and keeps it out. 9/0

5.5 H Ali to Raval, Again on a good length on off, the left-hander blocks it well. 9/0

5.4 H Ali to Raval, Good length delivery on off, Raval keeps it out. 9/0

5.3 H Ali to Latham, Short of a length delivery, Latham flicks it towards the leg side for a single. 9/0

Once again Hasan Ali is stopped midway. He is not happy. No fast bowler will ever be! This time it was a sightscreen issue for Latham.

5.2 H Ali to Latham, Good length and the ball moves outside off and Latham leaves it. 8/0

5.1 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery on off, Latham gets behind the line and blocks it out. 8/0

4.6 M Abbas to Latham, LEG BYE! Length delivery on leg, Latham flicks it towards the leg side for a single but gets it of the thigh pad. 8/0

4.5 M Abbas to Latham, Good length delivery on middle, the left-hander looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 7/0

4.4 M Abbas to Latham, Length delivery on off, Latham defends off the back foot. 7/0

4.3 M Abbas to Latham, Good length delivery on off, Latham looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 7/0

4.2 M Abbas to Latham, Length delivery on middle, the left-hander flicks it to square leg. 7/0

OUT! BOWLED! But Latham is not out. Reason? When he was ready to face the ball to be released by Hasan Ali, a pigeon flew right across. Understandably, Tom was distracted and it was too late for Ali to stop.

4.1 M Abbas to Latham, Good length delivery on off, Latham defends off the front foot. 7/0

3.6 H Ali to Raval, Third consecutive leave for Raval. Good length delivery outside off, Jeet Raval shoulders his arms to this one. 7/0

3.5 H Ali to Raval, Again on a good length outside off, the southpaw lets it go. 7/0

3.4 H Ali to Raval, Good length delivery outside off, the left hander offers no shot. 7/0

3.3 H Ali to Raval, Length delivery on off, Raval cuts it to point. 7/0

3.2 H Ali to Raval, BEATEN! Good length delivery again outside off, Raval looks to defend but gets beaten on this one. 7/0

Hasan Ali seems to have a problem with the landing area. The hammer is out to level the area there.

3.1 H Ali to Raval, Good length delivery outside off, Raval lets it go. 7/0

2.6 M Abbas to Raval, Angles it into the batter, Raval tries to defend but the ball goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. 7/0

2.5 M Abbas to Raval, Too wide to make the batsman play. 6/0

2.4 M Abbas to Raval, Closer to the off pole, Raval gets right behind the line and defends it onto the ground. 6/0

2.3 M Abbas to Raval, This time he bowls it a little too wide outside off, Raval need not play at those. 6/0

2.2 M Abbas to Raval, BEATEN! Excellent use of the angle by Abbas. We have seen him get Raval in such manner previously. This is around off and it slants away. Raval plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 6/0

2.1 M Abbas to Raval, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 6/0

1.6 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery on leg, Latham blocks it well. 6/0

1.5 H Ali to Latham, Full outside off, the southpaw drives it to covers. 6/0

1.4 H Ali to Latham, Another good leave by Latham. Again on a good length outside off, the batsman lets it go. 6/0

1.3 H Ali to Latham, Good length delivery outside off, Latham offers no shot. 6/0

1.2 H Ali to Latham, BYES! Bowls down the leg side, Latham goes after it but misses and the keeper misses and it goes towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple. 6/0

1.1 H Ali to Latham, Outside off, Latham fishes but misses. 4/0

0.6 M Abbas to Latham, HALF HEARTED APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT! Length delivery on middle, Raval looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The batsmen get a single. 4/0

0.5 M Abbas to Latham, Length delivery on leg, the batsman flicks it towards square leg. Two runs taken. 3/0

0.4 M Abbas to Latham, Length delivery on off, Latham looks to drive but gets a bottom edge on that one. 1/0

0.3 M Abbas to Latham, Again on a good length outside off, Latham offers no shot. 1/0

0.2 M Abbas to Raval, Length delivery on leg, Raval flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 1/0

0.1 M Abbas to Raval, Beautiful delivery to start with. Good length delivery outside off, Raval lets it go. 0/0

First Published: November 26, 2018, 11:12 AM IST