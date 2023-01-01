Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Live Streaming: Ish Sodhi’s magnificent bowling efforts went in vain after Pakistan batters succeeded in forcing a draw in the opening Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kiwi spinner registered his maiden Test five-wicket haul in the second innings. Sodhi ended the game with remarkable figures of 6/86 in the second innings. The hosts declared their innings after posting 311 runs. The Tim Southee-led side eventually ended the game at 1/61.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was adjudged Man of the Match after scoring a splendid double-hundred in the first innings. Williamson remained unbeaten after producing a sensational knock of 200 in the first innings.

The two teams are now scheduled to face each other in the second and final Test match of the series on January 2. The game is slated to be played in Karachi.

Ahead of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played?

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on Monday, January 2.

Where will the second Test match Pakistan vs New Zealand be played?

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the second Test match Pakistan vs New Zealand begin?

The second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 10:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand second Test match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand second Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand second Test match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand second Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

