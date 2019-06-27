Pakistan vs New Zealand | Azam's Innings One of the Finest I Have Ever Seen: Sarfaraz

Pakistan team’s current World Cup campaign might be drawing a lot of comparisons to their successful 1992 World Cup campaign but skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said his team is not thinking about Imran Khan’s successful side.
“We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup and taking it one game at a time,” Sarfaraz said in the post-match presentation.
He credited the side for putting in a complete performance in their six-wicket victory over New Zealand.
“We didn’t field well until today, we have worked hard in practice and it’s good to see the results coming through. The way bowlers started – Shaheen (Shah Afridi) and (Mohammad) Amir, then Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs, after that the batting from Haris (Sohail) and Babar (Azam).
"To me Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled pressure. It was not easy to face the off-spinner."
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam who smashed an unbeaten 101 termed it as his “best innings” to date.
“I think this is the best because it came in a must-win game,” Babar said in the post-match presentation.
“Idea was to bat till the end as the track was a bit slow initially and it was turning as well. We wanted to play out fast bowlers like Ferguson but when Santner came in, his ball started to rip and it became important to keep him off.
“Even (Mohammad) Hafeez bhai told me to be careful against him. We always get good support in England and hope that continues.”
Pakistan still have two games remaining and will face Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their final two round-robin matches.
June 27, 2019
