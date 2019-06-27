starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 34:WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Manchester

Thu, 27 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 35:SL VS SA

upcoming
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand | Azam's Innings One of the Finest I Have Ever Seen: Sarfaraz

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 12:53 AM IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand | Azam's Innings One of the Finest I Have Ever Seen: Sarfaraz

Pakistan team’s current World Cup campaign might be drawing a lot of comparisons to their successful 1992 World Cup campaign but skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said his team is not thinking about Imran Khan’s successful side.

“We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup and taking it one game at a time,” Sarfaraz said in the post-match presentation.

He credited the side for putting in a complete performance in their six-wicket victory over New Zealand.

“We didn’t field well until today, we have worked hard in practice and it’s good to see the results coming through. The way bowlers started – Shaheen (Shah Afridi) and (Mohammad) Amir, then Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs, after that the batting from Haris (Sohail) and Babar (Azam).

"To me Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled pressure. It was not easy to face the off-spinner."

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam who smashed an unbeaten 101 termed it as his “best innings” to date.

“I think this is the best because it came in a must-win game,” Babar said in the post-match presentation.

“Idea was to bat till the end as the track was a bit slow initially and it was turning as well. We wanted to play out fast bowlers like Ferguson but when Santner came in, his ball started to rip and it became important to keep him off.

“Even (Mohammad) Hafeez bhai told me to be careful against him. We always get good support in England and hope that continues.”

Pakistan still have two games remaining and will face Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their final two round-robin matches.

Babar AzamHaris Sohailicc world cup 2019pakistanPakistan vs New ZealandSarfaraz Ahmed

Related stories

Pakistan vs New Zealand | Needed to Adapt Better to the Playing Surface: Williamson
Cricketnext Staff | June 27, 2019, 12:37 AM IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand | Needed to Adapt Better to the Playing Surface: Williamson

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019

IND v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more