Corey Anderson Ruled Out, Todd Astle Also Doubtful for Pakistan ODI Series

Meanwhile, legspinner Todd Astle is also struggling with a knee problem and will at least miss the first match, that will be played on Wednesday (November 7).
Anderson didn't feature in the third and final T20I due to the same reason and will now fly back home. This 27-year-old hasn't played an ODI since June 2017, and can now only make his return to this format in January 2019 when New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in their own backyard.
Astle, who is also a part of the Test squad, the 32-year-old will be assessed and a call will be taken as to whether he can take any part in the remainder of the series.
"It's a wait and see how Todd scrubs up tomorrow and we'll have more of an idea whether he's a chance for the second and third ODIs. If the answer is no it's probably going to rule him out for the Tests as well," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.
"With the rest he's had so far and the recovery showing it's not going to improve then he won't be able to get the loads that we need a frontline spinner to get through."
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who made his T20I debut in the recently concluded series, has been added to the ODI squad as cover for Astle. Batsman George Worker and paceman Lockie Ferguson too have been added to the squad.
"It does present another opportunity for Ajaz. He's impressed us during the UAE tour so far and we have full confidence he can do a job for this team in the 50-over format," Stead said.
New Zealand, who were whitewashed 3-0 in the T20I series, will be boosted by the return of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and BJ Watling.
New Zealand squad for three ODIs: Kane Williamson (capt), Colin Munro, George Worker, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
First Published: November 6, 2018, 10:58 AM IST