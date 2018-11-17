Pakistan vs New Zealand, First Test Day 2 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights - As It Happened

File image of Kane Williamson. (Photo Credit: AP)

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

The surface was expected to prefer the batsmen, but it has proved quite even and provided something to all. Day 3 is poised quite well and it could make for good viewing for the neutrals. That is, of course, if it doesn't rain as there's some forecast for it. For now, the action will begin on time at 1000 local (0600 GMT). Do join in for all the action. Take care!

A good day for the Black Caps. They took 8 Pakistan wickets since the day started, restricting the lead to just 74 runs. Trent Boult was the leader of the pack as he ran riot with a 4-wicket haul, with the rest chipping in with handy contributions of their own. If not for Babar Azam and his solid fifty, Pakistan's lead would have been slimmer. In response, New Zealand lost Latham early as Hasan Ali removed him but Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval have looked as assured as anyone after that with their stand currently unbeaten on 56. Their team trails by just 18 runs.

So, the umpires take another reading and decide it isn't good enough now to continue. Play has been called off due to bad light. That's STUMPS ON DAY 2!

22.4 M Hafeez to Raval, Around the wicket now, floated on off, blocked from the front foot. 56/1

22.3 M Hafeez to Williamson, Flat and short on leg, Kane works it off his pads and sends it to deep mid-wicket for one run. 56/1

22.2 M Hafeez to Williamson, Quite slow through the air, fuller around off, Williamson is well forward in defense. 55/1

22.1 M Hafeez to Williamson, Minimal spin around off, kept out off the back foot. 55/1

The umpire takes out his light meter and checks. The reading shows it's fine enough to continue. The floodlights are on. Also, Mohammad Hafeez into the attack now.

21.6 Y Shah to Raval, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. Misses it in the end. 55/1

21.5 Y Shah to Raval, The leg break spinning in a long way from outside off, Jeet goes back and works it down on the leg side. 55/1

21.4 Y Shah to Raval, Extremely full outside off, pushed square towards point. 55/1

21.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Flat and short on off, forced from the back foot to sweeper cover for a single. 55/1

21.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Leg spinner outside off, on a driving length, Williamson comes forward to defend but gets beaten. 54/1

21.1 Y Shah to J Raval, Good running between the wickets. Raval wrists this towards Bilal at mid on and both batsmen take off. There is a shy at the non-striker's end but it misses. Had he hit, would have been close. 54/1

20.6 B Asif to Williamson, Spinning down leg, Williamson looks to flick but misses. 53/1

20.5 B Asif to Raval, Full delivery outside off, driven square on the off side for a single. 53/1

20.4 B Asif to Raval, FOUR! Floated on middle and off, Raval gets forward and across before bringing out the lap shot. Connects well, uses the pace and finds the fine leg fence. Beats the chasing fielder. Good shot. The 50 comes up for New Zealand, they trail by 22 runs. 52/1

20.3 B Asif to Raval, Full and slow on off, blocked with the full face. 48/1

20.2 B Asif to Raval, Landed outside off on a driving length, Jeet shoulders arms to it. 48/1

20.1 B Asif to Raval, Flatter and quicker angling in on leg, Raval gets low and paddles it fine down the leg side. He'll get a brace for it. 48/1

19.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Tad quicker through the air on off, punched back in the bowler's direction to end the over. 46/1

19.5 Y Shah to Williamson, Turning away from around off, on a shorter length, punched away square towards point. 46/1

19.4 Y Shah to Williamson, Flights it right up there, on middle and leg, a front foot defensive shot is presented in response. 46/1

19.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Short and flat, on off, whipped from the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a couple. 46/1

19.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Quicker and fuller outside off, Kane defends. 44/1

19.1 Y Shah to K Williamson, Full, loopy and on the stumps, drilled towards mid on for no run. 44/1

18.6 B Asif to Williamson, Moves across his sticks as the ball spins into him and clips it to the man at square leg for one. 44/1

18.5 B Asif to Williamson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 43/1

18.4 B Asif to Williamson, Kane goes on the back foot and works it away on the leg side. 43/1

18.3 B Asif to Raval, Quite full outside off from around the wicket, it's driven through the gap in the covers for one more. 43/1

18.2 B Asif to Williamson, Touch short around off, Kane works it square on the leg side and changes ends. 42/1

18.1 B Asif to Williamson, Full and straight, on the stumps, turned away in front of square leg. 41/1

17.6 Y Shah to Raval, Quick, flat and short outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 41/1

17.5 Y Shah to Raval, Sharp spin into the batsman, catches him on the thigh pad as he looks to play off the back foot. 41/1

Sarfraz bringing another close-in fielder. A silly point in place now, along with the slip and short leg already positioned.

17.4 Y Shah to J Raval, Floated outside off, and coming in, Raval prods forward to defend but is caught on the front pad. Impact well outside off. 41/1

17.3 Y Shah to Raval, Watches the ball carefully, waits for it to turn into him and then defends off the back foot. 41/1

17.2 Y Shah to Raval, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 41/1

17.1 Y Shah to Raval, Serves it on a driving length, coming in from outside off, the southpaw comes forward and blocks. 41/1

16.6 B Asif to Williamson, Goes on the back foot this time and works it to short leg once more. 41/1

16.5 B Asif to Williamson, Williamson comes forward, plays with the spin as he turns it to short leg. 41/1

16.4 B Asif to Raval, Looped up, outside off, pushed through covers off the front foot for one. 41/1

16.3 B Asif to Raval, Outside off, turning away, left alone. 40/1

16.2 B Asif to Raval, The short of length delivery has been cut away through square on the off side. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 40/1

16.1 B Asif to Raval, Going away on the stumps, worked away on the leg side. 38/1

Bilal Asif is on to bowl.

15.6 Y Shah to Raval, That's missed everything completely! Great catch from umpire Bruce Oxenford. Yasir tosses it up around off, Raval goes down to sweep but misses and the ball goes through his legs. It races away behind as the batsmen take three. Everybody thought it was a leg bye, except for umpire Oxenford. 38/1

15.5 Y Shah to Raval, Waits for the ball to come to him, hangs back and blocks it well. 35/1

15.4 Y Shah to Raval, A lot of revs on this, outside off, Raval presses forward to get close to the pitch and gets an inside edge back onto his pads. 35/1

15.3 Y Shah to K Williamson, Short and flat, spinning away from outside off, cut to sweeper cover for a single. 35/1

15.2 Y Shah to K Williamson, Quite full on off, drilled out on the off side. 34/1

15.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Full and straight, Kane Williamson is well forward in defense. 34/1

14.6 M Abbas to Raval, FOUR! Welcome runs for Raval and New Zealand. Full and swinging back in, it's flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary. 34/1

14.5 M Abbas to Raval, Full delivery just outside off, defensively pushed towards the cover fielder. 30/1

14.4 M Abbas to Raval, Good length ball on the fifth stump line, arms are shouldered to let it through. 30/1

14.3 M Abbas to Raval, On a length on off, defended in front of cover from within the crease. 30/1

14.2 M Abbas to Raval, Brave leave. Length delivery just around off, shapes in and Raval leaves. Probably was missing off all along, but maybe even Raval didn't think it'd be this close to the off stump. 30/1

14.1 M Abbas to J Raval, Full length delivery shaping in on off, Jeet drives towards mid off. 30/1

Drinks are on the field. Pakistan got the early wicket of Latham thanks to a beauty from Hasan Ali, but haven't been able to take advantage of that. Williamson and Raval have done well to get their eye in and both look good. If this pair can see the day off, the visitors will be a happy bunch.

13.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Quick, straight and short on the stumps, punched straight back to the bowler. 30/1

13.5 Y Shah to Williamson, Short and wide, Kane cuts but can't beat the man at point. 30/1

13.4 Y Shah to K Williamson, Leans ahead to the full ball and eases it to mid off. 30/1

13.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Positions himself behind the line and blocks it out. 30/1

13.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Tossed up well outside off, going away, forces Williamson to play away from the body and the edge is drawn. Luckily for the Kiwi captain, it goes wide of first slip to third man. Two to the total. 30/1

13.1 Y Shah to Williamson, Bit quicker through the air on middle and leg, pushed back down the track off the back foot. 28/1

12.6 M Abbas to Raval, Good length ball on off, Raval nicely gets behind the line and blocks it with a straight bat. 28/1

12.5 M Abbas to Raval, Beaten on the drive this time! Abbas serves it on a fuller length outside off and gets it to shape away, Raval is tempted into the drive and is beaten. Abbas is getting closer and closer to taking his first wicket. 28/1

12.4 M Abbas to Raval, Beauty to beat the bat! Abbas is unreal to southpaws from 'round the wicket angle. His line just around off coupled with a wee bit of away movement always catches the batsman in trouble. This time Jeet is lucky not to edge it. 28/1

12.3 M Abbas to Raval, Pitches it on a length around off, Raval drives it towards extra cover where Bilal Asif dives and parries it to mid off. Good effort! 28/1

12.2 M Abbas to Raval, Once again Raval prods forward to defend but this time it takes the inside edge and deflects off his pads to covers. 28/1

12.1 M Abbas to Raval, Angles in a length ball on off, from 'round the wicket, Raval defends it off his front foot. 28/1

11.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Picks up the length early as it's flat and short outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. 28/1

11.5 Y Shah to Raval, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They have run through for a single. 26/1

11.4 Y Shah to Raval, Stays right behind the line and defends well. 25/1

11.3 Y Shah to Raval, Coming in once more, Jeet is deep inside the crease as he looks to turn it in front of short leg. Is rapped on the pads instead. 25/1

11.2 Y Shah to Raval, Outside off, with some width on offer, played through point for a brace. 25/1

11.1 Y Shah to Raval, The inside edge has saved him there. Yasir flights it up outside off, it spins back in off the rough as Raval presses forward to defend. The ball strikes his back pad, but not before taking the inside edge. 23/1

Yasir Shah returns.

10.6 M Abbas to Williamson, Touch fuller in length, it's blocked comfortably to end the over. 23/1

10.5 M Abbas to Williamson, Too straight in line, wristed in front of square leg. 23/1

10.4 M Abbas to Williamson, Not out! Williamson survives. Poor review from all involved. Abbas angles it in on middle and leg, it keeps going down and catches Kane on the pads. A big appeal goes up, but the umpire shakes his head. Abbas speaks with his skipper and then it's taken upstairs. Replays show the ball to be missing the leg stump. Clearly. Review lost. 23/1

Review taken. It's taken by Pakistan for an lbw decision against Kane Williamson. Looks to be going down leg to the naked eye.

10.3 M Abbas to Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 23/1

10.2 M Abbas to Williamson, Length delivery aiming the top of off stump, stays inside the crease and blocks it back down the track. 23/1

10.1 M Abbas to Williamson, Tad straight in line, attacks the stumps, Kane blocks it down in front of mid-wicket. 23/1

Mohammad Abbas is back on.

9.6 H Sohail to Raval, Floats it right up there, Jeet is well forward in defense. 23/1

9.5 H Sohail to Raval, Uses the depth of the crease again, Raval has enough time to go back and turn it on the leg side. 23/1

9.4 H Sohail to Raval, Goes deep inside the crease, adjusts and works it to backward square leg. 23/1

9.3 H Sohail to Raval, Goes with the spin and turns it to square leg. 23/1

9.2 H Sohail to Williamson, Short and wide outside off, slapped the punch to sweeper cover for a single. 23/1

9.1 H Sohail to Williamson, A lot of air on off stump, driven to mid off. 22/1

Haris Sohail to roll his arm over.

8.6 Shah to Raval, Shout for a leg before, turned down. Maybe an inside edge there. Looped up leg break around off, turns in sharply and catches Jeet Raval on the pads as he prods ahead to defend. Seems some bat is involved. 22/1

8.5 Y Shah to Williamson, Spinning away from the batsman, it's cut through to sweeper cover for a run. 22/1

8.4 Y Shah to Williamson, FOUR! But that was a close one. Quicker one from Yasir, Williamson backs away to cut and almost gets bowled. Luckily, he played it well enough to cut it past short third man for a boundary. 21/1

8.3 Y Shah to Williamson, Well left. Kane watches the ball as it turns away from him, covers the line and lets it be. 17/1

8.2 Y Shah to Raval, Turning in from a shorter length this time, goes back and punches it through the covers. One run collected. 17/1

8.1 Y Shah to Raval, Tossed up leg break from around the wicket, spinning in, Raval presses forward and defends. 16/1

7.6 H Ali to Williamson, Some more chin music for the New Zealand captain. He just ducks under it and lets it pass. 16/1

7.5 H Ali to Williamson, Short and wide outside off, no way Williamson will play at that. 16/1

7.4 H Ali to Williamson, Back of a length delivery, close to off, kept out safely from within the crease. 16/1

7.3 H Ali to Williamson, Outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect. 16/1

7.2 H Ali to Williamson, Full in length, attacking the stumps, another defensive shot from Williamson. 16/1

7.1 H Ali to Williamson, Full ball outside off, blocked off the front foot. 16/1

6.6 Y Shah to Williamson, Loopy, slow and full outside off, invites Williamson forward and he pushes it through covers to keep strike. 16/1

6.5 Y Shah to Raval, Quicker and shorter, flicked off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a run. 15/1

6.4 Y Shah to Raval, Goes with the spin and turns it on the leg side with soft hands. 14/1

6.3 Y Shah to Raval, Tossed up in line of the stumps, pushed back down the track. 14/1

6.2 Y Shah to Williamson, Looped up leg break, driven from the front foot through the covers for one. 14/1

6.1 Y Shah to Williamson, The flipper on off stump, Kane backs away and forces the punch to point. 13/1

Yasir Shah is into the attack now.

5.6 H Ali to Raval, Seaming into the left-hander from a fullish length, blocked off the front foot to end the over. 13/1

5.5 H Ali to Raval, In the channel outside off, arms are shouldered confidently. 13/1

5.4 H Ali to Raval, Keeps it on the fuller side, but brings it back in just outside off, Raval takes a step forward and meets it with the full face. 13/1

5.3 H Ali to J Raval, Full ball outside the line of off stump, driven to the mid off fielder. 13/1

5.2 H Ali to Raval, Coming in again but the line is a touch straight, Jeet whips this behind square leg and comes back for the second. 13/1

5.1 H Ali to Raval, From around the wicket and wide of the crease, swinging back in, Raval is rock solid in defense. Plays it down on the leg side. 11/1

4.6 M Abbas to Williamson, Keeps it close to off, it's defensively punched square to point. 11/1

4.5 M Abbas to Williamson, Targets the off stump with a length delivery, blocked with a straight blade in response. 11/1

4.4 M Abbas to Williamson, Wide outside off, reaches out to it and slaps it to the man at cover-point. 11/1

4.3 M Abbas to Williamson, Beaten! After bringing two back in, Abbas makes this one go away. On a back of a length, Williamson pushes inside the line and misses. 11/1

4.2 M Abbas to Williamson, Attacks the stumps, doesn't give Williamson much room with this length ball. The batter can only stay behind the line and block. 11/1

4.1 M Abbas to Williamson, Cutting back in from a good length, on middle and leg, worked down in front of mid-wicket. 11/1

3.6 H Ali to Raval, Good carry on that. Hasan pitches it in the channel outside off, the southpaw lets it be as Sarfraz collects it at chest height. 11/1

3.5 H Ali to Raval, Almost dragged it back on! Back of a length just outside off, coming back in, Raval with no foot movement gets an inside edge which thuds onto his pads. 11/1

3.4 H Ali to Williamson, Short of a good length outside off, the Kiwi skipper punches it through the gap in the covers. Three good runs taken. 11/1

3.3 H Ali to Williamson, FOUR! Too straight once again from Hasan Ali and he pays the price. Can't bowl it to him there. Williamson flicks it away sweetly through the vacant square leg region and finds the fence. 8/1

3.2 H Ali to Raval, Too straight in line, allows Raval to work this down towards fine leg for a single. 4/1

3.1 H Ali to Raval, Coming back in from outside off, full in length, Jeet blocks with a defensive blade in response. 3/1

2.6 M Abbas to Williamson, Over the wicket, length delivery which keeps a bit low. Williamson does well to bring his bat down and force it away on the off side. 3/1

2.5 M Abbas to Raval, Fraction straight in line, flicked towards mid-wicket where Bilal Asif makes a diving stop to his left. The batsmen cross over. 3/1

2.4 M Abbas to Raval, Offers no shot this time. Sees the ball landing outside off on a length, he covers the line and lets it through. 2/1

2.3 M Abbas to Raval, Lovely full length, shaping back around off, Raval with the full face of the bat blocks it in front of cover. 2/1

2.2 M Abbas to Raval, Bit fuller around off, Jeet prods forward and pushes it with hard hands to cover. 2/1

2.1 M Abbas to Raval, From around the wicket to Raval, a good length ball is seaming back in on off. The left-hander stands his ground and blocks it down on the off side. 2/1

1.6 H Ali to Williamson, Well left. Excellent over from Hasan Ali comes to an end. He hurls it in the off stump channel, Kane covers the line and makes a watchful leave. 2/1

1.5 H Ali to Williamson, Outside the line of off stump, Williamson confidently offers a firm punch which finds the cover fielder. 2/1

1.4 H Ali to Williamson, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot to short cover. 2/1

1.3 H Ali to Raval, Back to around the wicket to the left-hander, it's angled in on a back of a length, Raval too gets off the mark as he works it down in front of square leg for one. 2/1

1.2 H Ali to Williamson, Over the wicket now to Kane. Fuller length ball on off, it's flicked behind square on the leg side for a single. Williamson is off the mark immediately. 1/1

Kane Williamson is in at no.3.

1.1 H Ali to Tom Latham, OUT! Bowled first ball! What a beginning from Hasan Ali. Nothing Tom Latham could have done about that, really. Incredible delivery first up. Hasan Ali comes from around the wicket and bowls it around off, it shapes back in as Latham hangs his bat down the wrong line. The off stump goes for the toss and that's the first breakthrough for the home side. 0/1

Hasan Ali to bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Abbas to Raval, Good length delivery outside the line of off stump, left alone to end the over. 0/0

0.5 M Abbas to Raval, That's a brave leave from Jeet Raval. Abbas pitches it close to off on a length and as Raval lets it go, it nips back in. Whiskers past the off stick. Super close, that. 0/0

0.4 M Abbas to Raval, Just ahead of a length, on the fourth stump line, Raval plants his front foot forward and shoulders arms. 0/0

0.3 M Abbas to Raval, Third leave in a row. Expect more of this with Abbas bowling. He keeps probing in that off stump channel, left alone. 0/0

0.2 M Abbas to Raval, Good shape on that. Mohammad Abbas hurls it on a length once more, quite close to off, Raval once again leaves it alone. 0/0

0.1 M Abbas to Raval, Angling across on a good length, Raval watchfully lets it be. 0/0

First Published: November 17, 2018, 11:04 AM IST