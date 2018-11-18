Pakistan vs New Zealand, First Test Day 3 in Abu Dhabi, Highlights - As It Happened

Imam Ul Haq plays a shot during the first Test against Australia. (Twitter/ ICC)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

Another 139 is what is needed and the 'hosts' have 10 wickets in hand. They are outright favorites to take a 1-0 lead. But Pakistan being Pakistan you just never know what to expect of them. Day 4 will most probably be the last day of the Test match and one would expect New Zealand to give it their all. Will there be a surprise in store or will Pakistan continue their dominance? Join us to find out at 1000 local (0600 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.

The third session though changed the whole complexion of this game. Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali came to the fore, especially the former. He ran through the middle and lower order and finished with a fifer. Hasan Ali too picked up 5 and the two ensured the lead did not get past 200.

The day began with New Zealand trailing by 18 runs and they were already a wicket down. However, Kane Williamson and Jeet Raval added 86 and took the Kiwis into the lead. Pakistan then fought back as they managed to pick a few wickets quickly but a massive 112-run stand between Nicholls and Watling saw the visitors go on top. The two scored half tons and the Black Caps then, seemed like would stretch their lead to around 250.

Pakistan's session and it is Pakistan's day. First they got the last 6 wickets for 29 runs and then, their openers not only ensured they end Day 3 unscathed but have also deducted 37 runs from the target.

The umpires have offered the batsmen the light and they have taken it. The players are walking off the fielder and THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!

7.6 Ish Sodhi to Hafeez, Shorter delivery on off stump, Hafeez covers the spin on the delivery and defends it with a straight bat. 37/0

7.5 Ish Sodhi to Imam, Flatter and on the pads, Imam flicks to square leg for a single. 36/0

7.4 Ish Sodhi to Imam, Full and overpitched outside off, driven by Imam. A diving Kane at cover stops any runs. 35/0

7.3 Ish Sodhi to Imam, Good ball this! Starts outside off, bounces a lot after landing and hits Imam on the thigh pad and lobs up. Short leg takes it and there is a small appeal but Ian Gould signals to the thigh suggesting it came off the thigh pad. 35/0

7.2 Ish Sodhi to Imam, Fuller and outside off, Imam takes a big stride and defends it. 35/0

7.1 Ish Sodhi to Imam, FOUR BYES! Around the wicket, landing outside off, grips and turns. Beats the keeper and runs down to the fine leg fence for four byes. 35/0

Spin from both ends. Ish Sodhi to roll his arm.

6.6 A Patel to Hafeez, Looped up on off, Hafeez defends it coming ahead. Maiden over to start off with for Ajaz. 31/0

6.5 A Patel to Hafeez, Full and flighted on off, Hafeez plays it back patiently. 31/0

6.4 A Patel to Hafeez, Full and on middle this time, Hafeez defends it straight back to the bowler. 31/0

6.3 A Patel to Hafeez, Fuller and on off stump, driven towards mid off. 31/0

6.2 A Patel to Hafeez, This ball is on length, Hafeez goes back and keeps it out well in the end. 31/0

6.1 A Patel to Hafeez, Looped up outside off, Hafeez plays it with soft hands to point. 31/0

Ajaz Patel is into the attack.

5.6 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, The ball was on a length and outside off, Hafeez guides it in the gap to the left of point for a single. 31/0

5.5 de Grandhomme to M Hafeez, FOUR! Hafeez puts his weight on the front foot and drives it beautifully through the covers for another four! The runs are flowing here. This ball was overpitched and outside off and too easy for the master technician. 30/0

5.4 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Short outside off, Hafeez defends it toward point. 26/0

5.3 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Slightly fuller and on off, Hafeez is half forward and plays it to cover. 26/0

5.2 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Good length on the off stump, Hafeez is solid in defense. 26/0

5.1 de Grandhomme to Imam, Good length and at a gentle pace but drifting onto the pads, Imam flicks it to deep square leg for a single. 26/0

4.6 T Boult to Hafeez, On middle this time, Hafeez stays inside his crease and defends it. 25/0

4.5 T Boult to Hafeez, Short of a length and above off stump, Hafeez looks to guide it towards the third man boundary but Grandhomme at gully makes a diving stop. 25/0

4.4 T Boult to Hafeez, Wide outside off, Hafeez doesn't need to play at those. 25/0

4.3 T Boult to Imam, Short of a good length outside off, Imam defends it into the gap on the off side towards cover point again. The batsmen run one. 25/0

4.2 T Boult to Imam, Outside off on a length, Imam stands tall and defends it to cover point. 24/0

4.1 T Boult to Imam, Short of a good length and on the pads this time, Imam flicks it away to square leg and comes back for the second. Really good running that! 24/0

3.6 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Around off, Hafeez leans forward and punches it to covers. 22/0

3.5 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Full and around leg, driven back towards the bowler. 22/0

3.4 de Grandhomme to Hafeez, Good leave. Very good leave. On a good length on that fourth stump line. Comes back in a bit. Hafeez it all the way through to the keeper. 22/0

3.3 de Grandhomme to Imam, Outside off again, cut past cover-point for a run. 22/0

3.2 de Grandhomme to Imam, Length ball outside off, Imam leaves it alone. 21/0

3.1 de Grandhomme to Imam, FOUR! Edge and away. New Zealand are leaking boundaries. Fuller ball on middle and off. Imam plays across the wrong line. Gets an edge which rolls between the cordon and away to the third man fence. 21/0

2.6 T Boult to Hafeez, This is on off, Hafeez is solid in defense. 17/0

2.5 T Boult to Hafeez, Angles this into the batter, Hafeez gets behind the line and defends it. 17/0

2.4 T Boult to Hafeez, Shortish and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket. 17/0

2.3 T Boult to Hafeez, Pure timing! Not for a boundary but a couple. Hafeez uses the pace of the bowler and then guides it through backward point. They run two. 17/0

2.2 T Boult to Hafeez, Good length around off, the batsman guides it towards point. 15/0

2.1 T Boult to Hafeez, Fuller in length and outside off, the batsman shoulders arms to it. 15/0

1.6 de Grandhomme to Imam, On a length and around off, it is blocked. 15/0

1.5 de Grandhomme to Imam, Once again it is nicely punched but does not find the gap, it goes to the cover-point fielder. 15/0

1.4 de Grandhomme to Imam, FOUR! Imam looks in great touch out there. Slightly short and outside off, Imam rocks back and slaps it through cover-point. It races away. He is dealing in boundaries at the moment. 15/0

1.3 de Grandhomme to Imam, Back of a length on middle, Imam defends it onto the ground. 11/0

1.2 de Grandhomme to Imam, Good length and outside off, the batsman makes a leave. 11/0

1.1 de Grandhomme to Imam, Full on middle, no swing on offer. It is driven back to the bowler. 11/0

Colin de Grandhomme to bowl from the other end.

0.6 T Boult to Hafeez, Back of a length on middle, it is kept out. 11 from the first over, an expensive start by Boult. 11/0

0.5 T Boult to Imam, Runs again! This is on the pads, Imam flicks it through square leg. They run three. Imam is in the mood to finish it today. 11/0

0.4 T Boult to Imam, Back of a length on off, Imam pushes it to covers. 8/0

0.3 T Boult to Imam, FOUR! Take that, says Imam! This is delightful! Full and around off, Imam leans into it, gets right on top of the delivery and strokes it through covers for a boundary. Pakistan off to a flier here. 8/0

0.2 T Boult to Imam, Good comeback! This is fuller and on the stumps, stays a touch low. Imam pushes it back to the bowler. 4/0

0.1 T Boult to Imam, FOUR! Cracking start to the Pakistan innings! That has been crunched! Slightly short and outside off, Imam rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 4/0

First Published: November 18, 2018, 10:57 AM IST