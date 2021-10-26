Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

After completing a historic win over arch-rivals Team India in their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Babar Azam’s Pakistan would want to assert their dominance over New Zealand when both the sides lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on Tuesday.

Pakistan were absolutely superb in their match against India and got their campaign off to a dream start by winning the match by 10 wickets. However, they cannot afford to be complacent and would want to keep up the good work against New Zealand – a side that has found an extra leg in all ICC tournaments.

However, the preparation for Kane Williamson has been far from ideal. They were not as convincing in their series against Bangladesh and come into this match after having been beaten in the warm up games against England and Australia. However, they have the players that can get the job done on the day and in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, they have the spinners to exploit the assistance on offer in Sharjah.

Their batting will be dependent on the likes of Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips as they have the power and pedigree to be successful on a sluggish surface in Sharjah.

Ahead of this important match between Pakistan vs New Zealand, we take a look at the head-to-head records of Pakistan and New Zealand:

Overall

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other on 24 occasions in the past and the Asian side has been more successful. They have won 14 games while the Blackcaps have emerged victorious on 10 occasions.

In T20 World Cups

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 5 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments and here too Pakistan hold a slight edge. They have win 3 matches while New Zealand have been victorious on 2 occasions.

