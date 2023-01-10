Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand need to redeem themselves when they will clash with Pakistan in the second One Day International on Wednesday. National Stadium in Karachi will host the second match as well and thus the visitors will be well-versed in playing conditions.

The first ODI did not go as per the plan for the Kiwi nation. They failed to put up a good total on a batting-friendly surface. Batting first, the team scored 255 runs. With 43 runs, Michael Bracewell was the top scorer. However, Naseem Shah went all out against the visitors by picking a five-wicket haul.

The second innings saw Pakistan batters excelling with the bat. Mohammad Rizwan ended up as the top run-getter for the hosts with 77* runs. Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam also looked good as he added 66 runs to the scoreboard.

When will the 2nd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The game will be played on January 11, Wednesday.

Where will the 2nd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the 2nd ODI Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 03:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, Pakistan probable playing XI against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir

PAK vs NZ 2nd ODI, New Zealand probable playing XI against Pakistan: Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner

