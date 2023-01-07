Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch First ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday in the first ODI of the three-match series. Both nations took part in an entertaining Test series that ultimately ended in a 0-0 draw. Despite that, both matches gave us high-scoring encounters. Sarfaraz Ahmed won the Player of the Series award for his outstanding knocks which included three half-centuries and one century over the course of the two-match Test series.

His century in the final innings of the second match was especially pivotal, single-handedly bringing his team back into the game. The Kiwis also had a lot of positives with Kane Williamson scoring a double-century in the first Test at Karachi.

With the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in 2023, both teams could use these matches as a great platform for the upcoming prestigious tournament. The ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand commences on January 9, with the penultimate and third ODI scheduled to take place on January 13 at Karachi.

Ahead of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand be played?

The first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on January 9, Monday.

Where will the first ODI match Pakistan vs New Zealand be played?

The first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the first ODI match Pakistan vs New Zealand begin?

The first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand first ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Pakistan vs New Zealand predicted starting lineup

Pakistan’s Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman

New Zealand’s Predicted Line-up: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

