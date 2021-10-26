Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan were absolutely brilliant in their opening game against India. And, after breaking their World Cup jinx and now, they will be gunning to take down New Zealand in Match 19 in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their captain Babar Azam has already said that his side will not sit back and revel in this glory as they have to be at their best against all sides in the upcoming matches.

“We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that,” the captain said after the match and this could well signal the approach of Pakistan in the match against New Zealand.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms as they come into this match after having lost their warm-up games against England and Australia. They are still sweating over the fitness of skipper Kane Williamson who is struggling with elbow pain.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Tuesday, October 26.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

The match between Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here