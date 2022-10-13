Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20I Tri-Series Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand claimed a convincing 48-run victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday to reach the final of the T20I Tri-Series. Hosts New Zealand will now face Pakistan in the final encounter scheduled to be played on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted a total of 208/5. Wicketkeeper Devon Conway emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 64. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, during the run chase, pulled off a brilliant knock of 70 but his valiant show proved to be futile as the visitors could only reach 160. For New Zealand, their fast bowler Adam Milne scalped three wickets to earn a much-needed win for his side.

New Zealand and Pakistan have already faced each other twice in the Tri-Series. The Babar Azam-led side had clinched a six-wicket triumph over New Zealand in their first meeting. However, New Zealand clinched a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their next clash against Pakistan.

Ahead of Friday’s T20I Final match between Pakistan and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date Tri-Series T20I final match between Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will be played?

The T20I Tri-Series final match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on October 14, Friday.

Where will the Tri-Series T20I Final Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the Tri-Series T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I match?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video app and Website.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips (wk), James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

