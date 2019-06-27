starts in
Pakistan vs New Zealand | Needed to Adapt Better to the Playing Surface: Williamson

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 12:37 AM IST
A dejected Kane Williamson felt his team struggled to adapt to the Edgbaston pitch, which behaved differently than expected, and that led to the downfall of his team in the game against Pakistan on Wednesday.

New Zealand struggled in the beginning and were struggling at 46/4, and then 83/5 before all-rounders James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme helped the side post a respectable 237/6.

“We have seen surfaces suit bowling and today we were outplayed by a fine Pakistan side. There was a little more bounce than we experienced the other day. Pakistan put the ball in right areas and made our job tough,” said Williamson in the post-match presentation.

“Thanks to Neesham and de Grandhomme, we could post a competitive total. We were in the game after those early wickets but the partnership between Babar (Azam) and Haris (Sohail) was fantastic. Santner bowled well but went wicketless, you sometimes have these days. It’s almost impossible to win all the matches in a format like this because there are simply too many games.

“There were glimpses of great cricket today. We have to adapt a bit better to the playing surface at a different venue and against a different opposition.” Willamson concluded.

New Zealand are on 11 points and face England and Australia in their last two group matches.

