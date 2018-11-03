My Yorkers and Slower Balls Have Improved, Says Shaheen Afridi

Loading...
"I have been performing well in the games so far. The coaching staff is helping me get better. I feel my yorkers better and slower balls have improved. You have to look at the batsman's weak zones and bowl accordingly, I am also happy to bowl with the new ball. I just want to play for a long time for Pakistan," said Afridi, who picked 3/20 in his four overs.
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed meanwhile credited his team for a complete performance.
"It's the effort of the players. I feel we have a good balanced side, with Hasan Ali coming in at 10, I know we can chase 150-160," said Sarfraz
"Hafeez is in great form and has made most of his opportunity, Babar is a talented played and it's good to see that he is improving every day. Asif was sent up the order to ensure that he gets time. We feel if he gets in, he can play the big shots at ease," added Sarfraz.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson rued the missed opportunities and said his side needs to keep improving.
"Pakistan have a clear pattern of play which they have executed in the last few matches here (at UAE). We weren't far away but need to keep improving, maybe we could have been a little better with the bat but it's important to be a bit better all-round," said Williamson.
First Published: November 3, 2018, 7:30 AM IST