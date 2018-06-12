Pakistan vs Scotland 1st T20I Highlights - As It Happened

For Scotland, the disappointment of missing out on a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 couldn’t have been papered over by the win over England, but as Calum MacLeod, their star of the win with a 94-ball 140*, said, “this was a special day; it is up to us now to build on it”. That’s what they will go out and try to achieve against the top team in the world, with the playing XI for the England game all available to choose from.MacLeod was the hero of the memorable triumph, but Matt Cross (48), captain Kyle Coetzer (58), Richie Berrington (39) and George Munsey (55) all got good runs in the game and will hope to put up strong shows against Pakistan too.
Among the bowlers, in a match where 736 runs were scored in 98.5 overs at an overall rate of 7.4, Mark Watt (5.50), Alasdair Evans (6.25) and Safyaan Sharif (7.22) held their own, and that is a good sign for Scotland too, enough to give them confidence especially in home conditions. For Pakistan, it has been a largely successful tour, though the international action has so far been restricted to Test cricket. They first beat Ireland in the home side’s maiden Test match by five wickets and then took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against England with a nine-wicket win at Lord’s, before going down by an innings and 55 runs at Headingley. Now, off the field since the end of the second Test on 3 June, they have two more days of action before finishing up, and they will want to do it on a high.
First Published: June 12, 2018, 8:37 PM IST