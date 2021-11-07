Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pakistan vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be facing Kyle Coetzer’s Scotland in their respective last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The high-octane match will be played at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 07. The game doesn’t hold any significance as Pakistan have already qualified for the knockout round while Scotland are out from the qualification race.

Pakistan have emerged as a powerful unit in the competition. The team is atop the Group 2 standings after defeating the likes of India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia. The opening pair of the skipper Babar and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has worked like a charm for the team as both the batters have given the team a dream start on every occasion.

Scotland, on the other hand, have been battered in the T20 event. The team have suffered massive blows in form of defeats. They haven’t achieved any success in the league so far as the team is coming after losing all their four matches.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Scotland (SCO) start?

The match will be played on Sunday, November 07.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

Pakistan vs Scotland match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan (PAK) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

Pakistan vs Scotland match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

PAK vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan probable playing XI against Scotland: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland probable playing XI against Pakistan: Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask

