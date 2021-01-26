Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: At 34, Nauman Ali is the Fourth Oldest to Debut for Pakistan

It is no wonder that fans were intrigued with 34-year-old's appearance as they saw him running in joy in the aftermath of taking his first Test wicket. A balding hairline only attracted more attention.

Nauman Ali became the fourth oldest cricketer to play for Pakistan when he set foot at the National Stadium Karachi. He grabbed the wickets of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock in the very same over to jolt the visiting South African side which was eventually dismissed for 220.

It is no wonder that fans were intrigued with 34-year-old's appearance as they saw him running in joy in the aftermath of taking his first Test wicket. A balding hairline only attracted more attention. At 34, he is the fourth oldest to make his Test debut. Earlier Miran Baksh was the oldest to make debut for Pakistan at the age of 47. Also ahead of Ali are Zulfiqar Babar (Test debut at 34y 308d) and Mohammad Aslam (Test debut at 34y 177d). The oldest ever to debut was James Southerton of England. He made his debut at the age of 49!

Earlier South Africa's top order stumbled against the Pakistan spinners as it reached 179-6 at tea on day one Tuesday of its first test in Pakistan in more than 13 years. Left-armer Nauman Ali, making his debut at 34, took two wickets in successive overs after lunch as Pakistan stormed back with four wickets in the middle session.

South Africa was 94-2 at lunch, and Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar were using their feet well against the spinners. But Yasir Shah brought Pakistan back when he had du Plessis caught behind on 23. Du Plessis should have been out on 14 immediately after lunch but Abid Ali couldn’t hold on to a sharp catch at forward short leg.Nauman got into the act in his seventh and eighth overs on a pitch devoid of grass. South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who won the toss and opted to bat, tried a reckless pull on 15 and was caught at midwicket then Elgar tried a loose drive and edged into the slips on 58 after nearly three hours at 136-5.

Elgar hit nine fours and faced 106 balls.Temba Bavuma added 43 runs with George Linde, but just before tea the diminutive Bavuma couldn’t beat a strong throw from Hasan Ali while going for a second run. Bavuma was out for 17.Linde successfully overturned a lbw decision against him off Shah on 14 and went to the break 25 not out. Keshav Maharaj was yet to get off the mark.

