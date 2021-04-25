- Match 20 - 25 Apr, 2021Match Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2021: Babar Azam Fastest to 2,000 T20I Runs
Pakistan's new modern-day great took just 52 innings to reach 2,000 T20I runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 4:00 PM IST
Pakistan’s Babar Azam is making all the right news. Just a couple of days ago he made headlines for beating Kohli in ICC T20I Rankings. And now he has achieved a new feat playing for Pakistan against Zimbabwe. He has now become the fastest to score 2,000 T20I Runs. It took him just 52 innings to achieve that feat.
Babar Azam becomes the fastest batsman to 2000 T20I runs 🔥
He has taken only 52 innings to achieve the feat!#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/cJT2HkYScg
— ICC (@ICC) April 25, 2021
Babar Azam continues to turn the heat on Virat Kohli as he takes the second spot in the latest T20I rankings for batsman. Meanwhile India captain is firm at fifth position and was surpassed by Azam recently. Azam’s superb form in the recent T20I series against Pakistan is the reason behind his surge in the latest rankings. He overtook Australia’s Aaron Finch, however he is still 43 points away from leader David Malan.
Earlier Pakistan ODI captain Babar Azam has dethroned India’s Virat Kohli as the number one ranked ODI batsman, as per the latest ICC Player Rankings. The right-handed batsman was the second-highest scorer in the recently concluded South Africa series with 228 runs, only behind Fakhar Zaman’s 302.Azam now has 865 points followed by Kohli (857) and Rohit Sharma (825). Rounding off the top five are New Zealand’s Ross Taylor with 801 points and Aaron Finch with 791 points.
The 26-year-old’s player of the match effort of an 82-ball 94 in the last match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against South Africa in Centurion has helped him gain 13 rating points to reach 865 points and he now leads the Indian captain by eight points.
MS Dhoni’s Parents Test Positive for Covid-19, Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery
Babar, a star of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cups in 2010 and 2012 and who has been playing ODIs since 2015, had started the series against South Africa at 837 rating points but moved up to 858 (ahead of Kohli) after his score of 103 in the first match. He dropped to 852 by the time of the last weekly rankings update with a score of 32 in the second ODI.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking