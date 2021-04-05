CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: MCC Steps In After Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Run Out

Fakhar Zaman was run out for 193 and Pakistan lost the plot thereafter as South Africa won the second ODI by 17 runs.

With Fakhar Zaman-Quinton de Kock episode getting intense by the minute, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) has stepped in and clarified its position as far as the rules of the game is concerned. Headquartered at Lord’s, MCC is the sole guardian of the game, framing rules of cricket since its inception.

“Law 41.5.1 states: “It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball,” MCC tweeted.

In another tweet, it said: “The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived. It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it’s Not out, 5 Penalty runs the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball.”

Also read: Fakhar Zaman’s Record 193 in Vain as Pakistan Fall Just Short of South Africa in 2nd ODI

This tweet came in reaction to the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate that got stoked as De Kock found Zaman short of crease in a game where Pakistan looked on course for a close win over the Proteas. They were chasing a massive target of 342 runs and Zaman made sure Pakistan stay in the hunt. He himself was approaching a double hundred but was run out for 193.

Earlier A marathon 193-run innings by Fakhar Zaman was not enough as Pakistan went down fighting to South Africa by 17 runs in a high-scoring second one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chasing South Africa’s total of 341 for 6 in 50 overs, scored at a brisk pace of 6.82 runs per over, none of the Pakistan batsmen barring Zaman — who stood at the crease for 224 minutes and faced 155 deliveries — could stand firm against the home team bowlers. In the end Pakistan managed 324 for 9, a shortfall of 17 runs.

WATCH: Did Quinton de Kock ‘Distract’ Fakhar Zaman? Run Out Puts Spotlight on Fake Fielding

