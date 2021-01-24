Pakistan vs South Africa 2021: Pakistan is the Best Place to Come in & Bat, Says Faf du Plessis

Du plessis who himself is a veteran of 67 Test matches, is in peak form coming into this series. He scored a career best 199 against Sri Lanka not too long ago.

Visiting South African teams never had it easy in subcontinent and this time also it's not going to be different. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis knows what awaits them here in Pakistan and he says the team is up for it.

“We are expecting a very tough task as Pakistan are a dangerous side in home conditions,” Faf told a virtual news conference on Saturday. He believes that spin will play its role but big scores will come. “I think the wickets will be a bit more subcontinent-like than they used to be back then and spinners will probably be a little more in the game,” Faf was quoted as saying by Pakistan daily 'The News.'

Du plessis who himself is a veteran of 67 Test matches, is in peak form coming into this series. He scored a career best 199 against Sri Lanka not too long ago. While South Africa are touring here after 13 years, Faf is no alien to these conditions as he has toured the country with World XI side in 2018 and also played PSL with franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

“From my personal point of view Pakistan is the best place to come in and bat. You know teams come here and score big runs. I am hoping that’s the case this time around. There will be big scores. The first three days will belong to the batters and then on fourth and fifth day spin stuff will come into equation,” Faf said. “I am batting well at the moment, feeling good and I really want to play my best cricket. I also want to put in some good performances in the subcontinent. It’s really important for me to do well overseas,” Faf said.

Pakistan take on South Africa in the first Test match on January 26 in Karachi.