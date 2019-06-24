starts in
Pakistan vs South Africa: Du Plessis Blasts 'Mediocre' Proteas After World Cup Exit

AFP |June 24, 2019, 1:07 AM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa: Du Plessis Blasts 'Mediocre' Proteas After World Cup Exit

London: Faf du Plessis admitted South Africa's limp World Cup exit was embarrassing as the furious captain branded his under-performing team "mediocre" and challenged them to take responsibility for their disastrous showing.

The Proteas cannot qualify for the semi-finals after slumping to a 49-run defeat against fellow strugglers Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

With two games to play, South Africa have failed to make the knockout stages for only the second time.

The tame manner of their elimination was tough for Du Plessis to swallow as he watched his side struggle to 259-9 in response to Pakistan's 308-7.

"The results we are dishing out at the moment, it's tough. The way we played today is borderline embarrassing," Du Plessis said.

"It started with our bowling. There were a lot of bad balls on a wicket where if you just bowled line and length it was going to be hard for them.

"It was a five out of 10 performance with the ball, then the same batting. We started nicely, got a partnership going, then wickets fall.

"We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team."

Du Plessis said his players were suffering from a chronic lack of confidence.

The skipper top-scored for his team on Sunday with 63, but received little support as the Proteas played too cautiously, then threw their wickets away in a desperate bid to get back into the match.

"The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it's such a snowball effect," he said.

"The real, honest answer is it chips away at you. You try really hard, then come back the next game and make the same mistakes. It chips away at your confidence and your ego as a player."

Frustrated that South Africa, defeated in five of their seven World Cup matches, have only beaten minnows Afghanistan in the tournament, Du Plessis demanded his players show more desire to sort out their problems.

"As much as I can say, or the coach can say, the responsibility lies with the player to sort it out yourself if you are low on confidence," he said.

"Everyone has played the game long enough to understand you go through highs and lows."

- 'Humiliating' -

Du Plessis said the humiliating exit was the lowest point of his career, adding: "I'm a very proud player and captain. Playing for South Africa means a lot to me.

"There are people rightly and fairly criticising the team because we are not playing the cricket we should.

"It's important myself, the coach and the senior players front up to this challenge."

Du Plessis also blamed burnout for their woes after several South Africa players, including the skipper, played in this year's Indian Premier League.

"It's important we find space to rest our three-format players. They are playing a lot of cricket. That's the one area I would have changed but it's not in my hands," he said.

Du Plessis said he would not walk away from the job.

"I've always said the most enjoyment I get from the game is captaining the side. The fact we are playing way below our potential is not something that sits well with me," he said.

"I'm trying as hard as I can, but unfortunately not everything is down to me. My character is I will try to fix as many problems as I can."

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more