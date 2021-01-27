Pakistan vs South Africa First Test: Mohammad Rizwan’s Run Out Reminds Internet of Jonty Rhodes

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on Day 1 of the first Test match against South Africa pulled off a run-out that cricket enthusiasts will remember for quite a while. Many cricket aficionados were reminded of Jonty Rhodes style when Rizwan dismissed South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

A clip of the moment has been going viral on various social media platforms and is receiving praise from people across the globe. In the video, one sees Van der Dussen hitting the ball after delivery from Faheem Ashraf. As soon as Dussen runs to score a single the non-striker batsman Dean Elgar asks him to return to the crease. It is between this confusion Babar Azam throws the ball towards Mohammad Rizwan and he takes the wicket.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1353953798084063233?s=20

Most reactions on the video are of appreciation for Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Ahmad. Some netizens wrote Rizwan is the best wicket-keeper of all time, while a couple of them lauded Babar’s timing and the coordination between the two players.

As a result of this, Van der Dussen got out on 17 leading South Africa were 63 for two in the 16th over. The match on Tuesday, January 26, was played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The team got all out at 220 with the highest-scoring batsmen making 64 runs off 35 balls. From the host side, Yasir Shah took three wickets while Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi settled for two wickets each. For the unversed, this is the first match that South Africa are playing on Pakistan’s soil since 2007. The first Test will conclude on January 30 and the second Test will be played between February 4 and February 8 in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the Indian audience can watch the Pakistan vs South Africa match on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD channels. Those willing to live stream the match can do so through the Sony LIV app.