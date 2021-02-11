Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I at Lahore

Pakistan vs South Africa (t20)

WEATHER - It seems just a little bit hazy. The temperatures are low, which is good news for the players. What that also means is dew will play a role. If that is the case, then it will be interesting to see how many wins has the average first innings score of 160 resulted in, at this venue.

PITCH REPORT - Ramiz Raja opines that it looks a bit dry and brown in colour. Adds that it seems like a good batting track with the average first innings score being 160.

South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Heinrich Klaasen (C AND WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Toss - It's time for the flip of the coin at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium the venue of the T20Is. The two skippers, Heinrich Klaasen for South Africa and Babar Azam for Pakistan are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Heinrich Klaasen. SOUTH AFRICA ELECT TO FIELD!

South Africa's tour of Pakistan started with the whites where Pakistan outclassed and outperformed the tourists to the fullest, winning their first series against the Saffas in 17 years. Now the tour moves ahead to the coloured clothing as the T20I leg kickstarts. Hello and welcome for the first of the three games. A new captain and a pretty new team for South Africa to play whereas, Pakistan have a full strength squad at their disposal. If the squads are compared then Pakistan have a clear edge over their opponent but cricket is a funny game and anything can happen in a span of 6 balls. So stay tuned for the toss and team news as South Africa would be eager to get a win on this tour with Pakistan looking to maintain the form from their Test win.