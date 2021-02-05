CRICKETNEXT

2nd Test TEST, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 04 February, 2021

Pakistan

1st INN

256/8

(107.0) RR 2.39

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, South Africa tour of Pakistan with ball by ball commentary and live updates at CricketNext.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Rawalpindi Test Scorecard commentary live updates:  Well, we have a long Lunch break, scheduled for an hour, due to today being a Friday and the players offering their prayers. The second session is scheduled at 1.30 pm local (0830 GMT). 60 overs left in the day. You too, take a break but please do return for what could be an entertaining second session. In the meanwhile, you can switch tabs and catch the action from the first India-England Test in Chennai.

Not a good batting session for Pakistan but full marks to Faheem Ashraf. He came in under pressure, soaked in all of it and has played a quality knock thus far. He has got to his half century and with not much batting left, will look to shepherd the tail and carry Pakistan as close to 300 as possible.That should be a good score on this deck.

Anrich Nortje struck early in the day, removing Babar Azam early. Fawad Alam then followed suit, getting run out, thanks to a piece of brilliance from Temba Bavuma. But what followed after that was a blockathon. Mohammad Rizwan simply could not get going and laboured to 18 from 68 balls. He was involved in a 41-run stand with Faheem Ashraf but while he did succeed in wearing out the bowlers, the scoreboard was not ticking along, which helped the Proteas to strike twice quickly again, towards the end of the session. Nortje and Maharaj have been the pick of the bowlers, sharing 3 apiece. And the good news for South Africa is that George Linde is back, so the load on Maharaj can be shared.

Phew. End of a longggggggg session. 165 minutes! Close to 3 hours. At the end of it, South Africa come out as the happier side. 84/4 in 38 overs shows the control with which they have bowled, reaping rewards with 4 wickets. They were lucky with a couple of those, with Azam and Alam gifting their wickets away but their bowling has been clinical.

