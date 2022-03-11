LIVE: Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui - Updates and Scorecard

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, PAK vs SA Live Updates: In search of their first win, Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan will take on South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match no. 9 in Mount Maunganui. The women in green are bruised and battered following two consecutive losses in the tournament. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and they must bounce back before it’s too late for them.

South Africa, on the other hand, is the only team to have played just one game so far in the world cup. They began their campaign against Bangladesh, winning the game by 32 runs. They are confident and would like to dominate the opponents, given their run in the tournament.

Pakistan scored 190-6 after being sent in to bat at Mount Maunganui and Australia surpassed that total in just under 35 overs. Australia’s run chase was set up by opener Alyssa Healy who made 72 from 79 balls.

For Pakistan, captain Bismah Maroof finished 78 not out, falling one run short of the highest score by a Pakistan player in a Women’s World Cup match. Maroof shared a 99-run partnership with Aliya Riaz, a fifth-wicket record for Pakistan in one-day internationals. Riaz made 57.

In South Africa’s previous encounter, brilliant spell from Ayabonga Khaka has helped South Africa escape with a hard-fought 32-run victory over a gallant Bangladesh. Khaka’s match-winning 4/32 included a spell of three wickets in nine balls as she put the clamps on Bangladesh’s batting line-up.

The Proteas were all out in the final over for 207, but that proved enough as Khaka’s inspirational spell and some valuable experience made sure there was no fairytale World Cup debut for Bangladesh.

Squads:

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ghulam Fatima.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lizelle Lee.

