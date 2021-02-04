Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Rawalpindi

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Pakistan vs South Africa (TEST)
PAK vs SA Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 04 February, 2021
Pakistan
21/1
(12.1) RR 1.73
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 in Rawalpindi
Check live cricket score, ball-by-ball commentary, and live scorecard of 2nd Test match between Pakistan and SouthAfrica in Rawalpindi
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 10:02 AM IST
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 Match Rawalpindi Latest Updates | Pakistan defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the first Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. The hosts are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform in the upcoming match that will begin from Thursday. The match will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali made his impressive Test debut in the first match and much is expected from him in the second match. Nauman claimed five-wickets in the second South African innings whereas batsman Fawad Alam scored a 109 in Pakistan's first innings. Pakistan did lose three wickets as they chased an 88-run target, but it did not create much of a hurdle for the team under their new captain Babar Azam.
PAK vs SA 2nd Test LIVE SCORE | PAK vs SA 2nd Test FULL COMMENTARY
South African team’s captain Quinton de Kock is certainly under pressure to win this crucial match.
When will Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test start?
The 2nd Test match will be played from February 4, 2021.
Where will the Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test be played?
The 2nd Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at Rawalpindi.
When will Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test begin?
The match will start airing at 10:30 am according to Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test?
The two-match Test series of South Africa’s tour of Pakistan 2021 will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD channels.
How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs South Africa (SA) 2nd Test?
The live streaming for all matches can be watched on SonyLIV.
PAK vs SA, Pakistan Test squad: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.
PAK vs SA, South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking