starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at London: PAK Face SA

Cricketnext Staff | June 23, 2019, 1:43 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

13:43 (IST)

Pakistan will be tempted to give young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain a go in this match to rattle the Proteas. They now have more to lose as compared to South Africa and will look to go all-out for a win today. 

13:33 (IST)

South Africa have their own set of troubles which has ushered their early exit after just three points from six games. The batting has been their biggest worry with Hashim Amla struggling for form. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have also been largely patchy so far.

13:27 (IST)

The bowling too, has been inconsistent barring Mohammed Amir, who is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wahab Riaz has operated without luck so far while Hasan Ali has struggled for consistency throughout the World Cup.

13:22 (IST)

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to carry that belief in their heart into this tie, which will be first World Cup game this year at Lord’s. It will take a much improved showing from their batsmen, who have struggled apart from the consistent Babar Azam. 

13:15 (IST)

If Pakistan win rest of their four games, starting with their clash against South Africa, they could possibly squeeze into the semis if other results go their way.

13:10 (IST)

Pakistan, who have had a week’s break since their demoralizing defeat to arch-rivals India last Sunday (June 16), have three points from five games with their only win so far coming against hosts England. 

13:05 (IST)

The 2015 World Cup semi-finalists South Africa are the first side to be all but eliminated from the race to reach the last four and they now have the chance of inflicting a similar fate on Pakistan when the two sides face-off at Lord’s. 

13:02 (IST)

Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at London: PAK Face SA

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at London Latest Updates: Pakistan will be tempted to give young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain a go in this match to rattle the Proteas. They now have more to lose as compared to South Africa and will look to go all-out for a win today.

Pakistan vs South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 23 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. PAK v SA will be played at Lords, London and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog here.

Preview: It will not be any regular ICC World Cup 2019 encounter when Pakistan take on South Africa at the Lord's on Sunday. Two teams with their backs to the wall will be clashing at the historic ground to stay alive in the tournament.

While Pakistan have stayed true to their unpredictable nature -- losing to West Indies, Australia and India while beating hosts England - South Africa have been the biggest disappointment of this edition of the showpiece event as they have failed to even stage a fight.

Starting off with a 104-run loss to England in the opening game of the tournament, the Proteas then lost to Bangladesh by 21 runs before India thrashed them by six wickets. A no-result against Windies later (due to rain), they beat Afghanistan. But New Zealand beat them by four wickets to push them back to the bottom half of the points table.

For Pakistan, nothing has clicked. While the batting has been mediocre to say the least, the bowlers have failed to pick wickets at the top half of the innings. The fielding has been below average as usual.

But for South Africa, it has been a case of surrendering even before the choke has been applied. While their batting has left a lot to be desired, the worst part has been the fielding of a side that took world cricket by storm with its athletic fielders since their return to international cricket in 1992.

The injury woes to the pacers haven't helped either. But all in all, it has been a poor show from a team that was considered contenders for the semi-final slot along with India, England and Australia.

On Sunday, it will be all about holding their nerves and executing their skills as pointed by Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz. The fast bowler has also rung the warning bell for the opposition and said that the Pakistan players have discussed their mistakes and are looking to make up for lost time.

The weather is expected to be cloudy, but there is no sign of rain as such and the pitch should aid the batsmen. So, both teams will expect their batsmen to stand up and make it count in a match that will decide on their future in the showpiece event. The spinners will also come into the picture if the sun is out.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Cricket World Cup 2019Faf du Plessisicc world cup 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scorePAK v SApakistanpakistan vs South AfricaSarfaraz AhmedSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more