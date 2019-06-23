Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at London: PAK Face SA

Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
13:43 (IST)
Pakistan will be tempted to give young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain a go in this match to rattle the Proteas. They now have more to lose as compared to South Africa and will look to go all-out for a win today.
13:33 (IST)
South Africa have their own set of troubles which has ushered their early exit after just three points from six games. The batting has been their biggest worry with Hashim Amla struggling for form. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have also been largely patchy so far.
13:27 (IST)
The bowling too, has been inconsistent barring Mohammed Amir, who is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wahab Riaz has operated without luck so far while Hasan Ali has struggled for consistency throughout the World Cup.
13:22 (IST)
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to carry that belief in their heart into this tie, which will be first World Cup game this year at Lord’s. It will take a much improved showing from their batsmen, who have struggled apart from the consistent Babar Azam.
13:15 (IST)
If Pakistan win rest of their four games, starting with their clash against South Africa, they could possibly squeeze into the semis if other results go their way.
13:10 (IST)
Pakistan, who have had a week’s break since their demoralizing defeat to arch-rivals India last Sunday (June 16), have three points from five games with their only win so far coming against hosts England.
13:05 (IST)
The 2015 World Cup semi-finalists South Africa are the first side to be all but eliminated from the race to reach the last four and they now have the chance of inflicting a similar fate on Pakistan when the two sides face-off at Lord’s.
13:02 (IST)
Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
