Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online

Pakistan vs South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 23 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Lord's in London and will begin at 1800 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (PAK vs SA).
Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals.
The 2015 World Cup semi-finalists South Africa are the first side to be eliminated from the race to reach the last four and they now have the chance of inflicting the same pain on Pakistan when the two sides face-off at the Lord’s in London on Sunday (June 23).
Pakistan, who have had a week’s break since their demoralizing defeat to arch-rivals India last Sunday (June 16), have three points from five games with their only win so far coming against hosts England. If they win rest of their four games, starting with their clash against South Africa, they could possibly squeeze into the semis if other results go their way.
Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need to carry that belief in their heart into this tie, which will be first World Cup game this year at Lord’s. It will take a much improved showing from their batsmen, who have struggled apart from the consistent Babar Azam.
The bowling too, has been inconsistent barring Mohammed Amir, who is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wahab Riaz has operated without luck so far while Hasan Ali has struggled for consistency throughout the World Cup.
South Africa have their own set of troubles which has ushered their early exit after just three points from six games. The batting has been their biggest worry with Hashim Amla struggling for form. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis have also been largely patchy so far.
Pakistan will be tempted to give young tearaway Mohammed Hasnain a go in this match to rattle the Proteas. They now have more to lose as compared to South Africa and will look to go all-out for a win on Sunday.
Last Five ODIs
Pakistan: LWNRLL
Their only win in the last five games is a shock 14-run triumph over World Cup hosts England. It was the only game in which they tallied over 300 runs in the tournament. They have been outclassed by India and Australia in their last two games.
South Africa: LLNRWL
South Africa also have only a solitary win over Afghanistan to show for their efforts in the tournament. They have struggled to fire in all departments with injuries to bowlers like Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi not helping their cause.
Players to Watch Out For
Mohammed Amir: He has been the pick of the Pakistan bowlers so far in this World Cup. 13 wickets in four games at an average of 13.07 with a best of 5/30 against Australia. Amir was not part of original World Cup squad but has looked dangerous both with new and old ball in the tournament.
Imran Tahir: The veteran leg-spinner will be retiring from ODI cricket after this World Cup. Tahir will have a point to prove against the country of his birth and whom he represented in age-group cricket. With eight wickets in six games, Tahir is the second-highest wicket-taker for South Africa and will look to add to that haul at Lord’s.
Team News/Availability
Pakistan: They will be tempted to bring in Hasnain to replace Hasan Ali. Shoaib Malik’s berth will also be under threat with Haris Sohail or Asif Ali being the other options.
South Africa: Lungi Ngidi’s return to fitness means they don’t have any injury concerns. Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi might be added to playing XI if the Lord’s track is dry.
Squads
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch ICC World Cup 2019 Match on Live TV & Online
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings