Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other in Match 30 of the group stage of the ICC World Cup 2019. While the Proteas have a tough task of making the top four, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side chances of making the semi-finals have been bolstered, courtesy of Sri Lanka’s victory over England on Friday.
Faf du Plessis’ side are coming on the back of a close defeat against New Zealand, which saw them fall short in the final over, due to Kane Williamson’s brilliance. Pakistan are playing for the first time since their defeat at the hands of arch rivals India, something which has certainly had an impact on and off the field.
As far as the playing XI is concerned, Pakistan will be tempted to bring in Mohammad Hasnain into the side to replace Hasan Ali. The latter has been ineffective in the competition so far and Sarfaraz might just consider this as an option. Shoaib Malik’s place in the side will also be under scrutiny, with Haris Sohail and Asif Ali being the other options.
For a change, South Africa don’t have injury concerns heading into a game. So they will be fielding a full-strength side. Based on how the track is at Lord’s, left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi might have a shy if the conditions are dry.
Predicted Playing XI:
Pakistan Likely XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Amir
South Africa Likely XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Proteas Unchanged, Pakistan Could Play Hasnain
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings