Pakistan vs South Africa: Soft Signal Row Leaves Du Plessis Unimpressed

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Umpires were again at the forefront of controversy when Fakhar Zaman was adjudged not out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney in the 12th over.

Zaman pulled one towards deep square-leg and Imran Tahir took a sharp running catch on the boundary line. However, the soft signal from the umpire was not out which didn’t quite please South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Ultimately, there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision and Zaman was adjudged not out.

The decision generated quite a discussion on Twitter with the likes of Alan Wilkins and John Etheridge feeling it was a clean catch.

However, Tahir did get his revenge soon as he dismissed Zaman in his first over. The Pakistan opener went for a lap-scoop but ended up hitting straight to Hashim Amla at first slip.

Tahir then also took a blinder off his own bowling to dismiss the other opener Imam-ul-Haq.

