Pakistan vs South Africa: Soft Signal Row Leaves Du Plessis Unimpressed

Umpires were again at the forefront of controversy when Fakhar Zaman was adjudged not out by third umpire Chris Gaffaney in the 12th over.
Zaman pulled one towards deep square-leg and Imran Tahir took a sharp running catch on the boundary line. However, the soft signal from the umpire was not out which didn’t quite please South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.
Ultimately, there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the decision and Zaman was adjudged not out.
The decision generated quite a discussion on Twitter with the likes of Alan Wilkins and John Etheridge feeling it was a clean catch.
Personally, I thought that was a clean catch by Imran Tahir. With TV SL-mo replays, the picture is foreshortened. #PAKvSA @cricketworldcup— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 23, 2019
Personally, I thought that was a clean catch by Imran Tahir. With TV SL-mo replays, the picture is foreshortened. #PAKvSA @cricketworldcup
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) June 23, 2019
Absolutely with you and just because it's been given doesn't mean that the right decision can't be reached.. Bizarre https://t.co/5Xa87PMFoC — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) June 23, 2019
Ridiculous decision. Obviously a clean catch by Imran Tahir.— John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) June 23, 2019
— John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) June 23, 2019
However, Tahir did get his revenge soon as he dismissed Zaman in his first over. The Pakistan opener went for a lap-scoop but ended up hitting straight to Hashim Amla at first slip.
Tahir then also took a blinder off his own bowling to dismiss the other opener Imam-ul-Haq.
