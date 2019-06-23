starts in
Pakistan vs South Africa | Twitter Slams 'Listless' South Africa Crashing Out of World Cup

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
South Africa crashed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after a despairing 49–run loss to Pakistan in Match 30 at Lord’s London on Sunday (June 23).

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman (44) and Imam-ul-Haq (44) gave Pakistan a bright start after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first on a deck which looked a touch dry before Imran Tahir got rid of both of them.

There was a moment when Tahir caught Zaman in the deep but replays were not conclusive enough to give it out and it left Twitter unimpressed.

Babar Azam once again shined with a brilliant 69 but it was the inspired selection of Haris Sohail that worked wonders for Pakistan as he scored a magnificent 89 to take them to a strong total on board.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock (47) and Faf du Plessis (63) began decently but were always behind the eight ball and despite Pakistan dropping catches, South Africa could not pose any threat at any time leaving many of their fans disappointed.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
PAK
6 2 3 1 5 -1.26
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
