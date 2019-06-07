starts in
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Bristol Pitch Report: Runs in Offing at County Ground for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Encounter

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
Match XII of the World Cup will see Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off at County Ground, in Bristol on Friday (June 7). This will be the second encounter at this venue this tournament after Australia faced Afghanistan earlier, a contest they won by seven wickets.

County Ground has historically been batting friendly with 350 having been breached three times in the recent past. Pakistan themselves were involved in one of those games against England when the two teams faced off in a bilateral series last month.

Riding on Imam-ul-Haq's 131-ball 151, Pakistan amassed 358/9 in their 50 overs, a score which would have been a winning one against most teams on most days. Not against England! Jonny Bairstow slammed 128, Jason Roy 76 and Moeen Ali, a 36-ball 46* to take England home by six wickets in a mere 44.5 overs.

Runs are expected to flow once again on Friday but the overhead conditions too might dictate how the play goes. It has been raining for the past few days in Bristol and the surface has largely been under covers. It is expected to be overcast on game day and that might mean some swing and movement on offer for the pacers early on.

Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins had enjoyed their time with the new ball against Afghanistan getting enough nip off the surface. If the conditions are overcast the fast bowlers from Pakistan and Sri Lanka too might fancy their chances early on.

