Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam Continues Brilliant Form as Historic First Test Ends in Tame Draw
Opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts as Pakistan's first home match in the long form of the game since the 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lanka team ended in a tame draw against the same opponents Sunday.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Babar Azam Continues Brilliant Form as Historic First Test Ends in Tame Draw
Opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts as Pakistan's first home match in the long form of the game since the 2009 attack on the visiting Sri Lanka team ended in a tame draw against the same opponents Sunday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Pakistan Appoints Mushtaq Ahmed as Spin Bowling Consultant
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
PCB Hopeful of South Africa Coming for Short Tour Next March
Cricketnext Staff | December 13, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
PCB Refuses NOCs to Faheem Ashraf & Usman Shinwari for BBL
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings