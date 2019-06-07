starts in
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Know Your Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
The County Ground in Bristol, the home of the English county, Gloucestershire, will host its second match (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka) of the 2019 World Cup on Friday, 7th June.

The ground is seeped in history and was bought by W.G. Grace in 1889. Since then it has witnessed some memorable innings and spells by some all-time greats of the game.

Bristol hosted its maiden ODI in the 1983 World Cup between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. However, it had to wait for 16 more years to host another - in 1999. Over the last decade though, the ground has been used fairly more regularly in international white ball cricket.

We take a look at some records and interesting numbers at the venue.

The Toss Factor

Teams winning the toss have preferred to field first at this venue. Generally, teams batting first have struggled here suggesting that the pitch is good for bowlers with the new ball.

The batting average and run-rate in the first innings (29.48 and 5.19) is lower than that in the second innings (34.94 and 5.33).

Toss creative

Capacity: 17,500

Number of ODIs hosted: 19

First ODI: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand on June 13, 1983 (World Cup)

Highest Team Total: 369 for 9 (England vs West Indies) on 24th September, 2017

Number of 300-plus totals: 7

Lowest Team Total (completed innings): (Zimbabwe vs England) on 6th July, 2003

Matches Won Chasing: (10 of 17 result matches)

Overall Batting Average: 29.4

Overall Batting Strike Rate: 80.08

Overall Bowling Average: 34.4

Highest Aggregate Runs: Sachin Tendulkar (352 runs in 3 innings at an average of 176 at a strike rate of 111.74)

Maximum Hundreds: 2 (Sachin Tendulkar)

Number of Total Hundreds: 8

Highest Score: 151 (Imam-ul-Haq) against England in May, 2019

Fastest Completed Innings (for a 50-plus score): Moeen Ali (102 in 57 deliveries at a strike rate of 178.94) against West Indies in September, 2017

Highest Partnership: 237 (unbeaten) (Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar), India vs Kenya in May 1999 (World Cup)

Highest Wicket-Taker: 10 (Andrew Flintoff)

Best Bowling: Richard Hadlee (5-25 in 10.1 overs against Sri Lanka in June, 1983 World Cup)

Number of 4-plus hauls: 12

