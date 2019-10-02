Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India *

202/0 (59.1)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by India (decided to bat)
Live

SL IN PAK, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 02 October, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

88/1 (18.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

05 Oct, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Karachi: Visitors Lose Early Wicket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 2, 2019, 3:58 PM IST

LIVE

SL vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi, 02 October, 2019

Sri Lanka

88/1

(18.0) RR 4.88

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
v/s
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Karachi: Visitors Lose Early Wicket

Catch all the live scores from the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka through our live commentary.

Pakistan rode on a brilliant century from Babar Azam and fast bowler Usman Shinwari's five wickets to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI in a decade. Azam, currently one of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket, smashed a solid 105-ball 115 to lift Pakistan to 305-7 after the home team won the toss and batted. Shinwari then knocked off the top-order in figures of 5-51 as the visitors -- depleted by the withdrawal of 10 top players who refused to tour over security fears -- were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs.

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the first ODI rained off in Karachi on Friday. The third and final match is also set for the same venue on Wednesday. Sri Lanka were down and out at 28-5 before youngsters Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka staged a fightback during their record 177-run stand -- an ODI record for this wicket for Sri Lanka. Jayasuriya missed his maiden hundred by four runs while Shanaka notched his highest ODI score of 68, but both fell in the space of three balls to surrender the fight.

Jayasuriya hit seven boundaries and a six in his 107-ball knock while Shanaka had six fours and two sixes in his 80 balls. The match marked the first ODI cricket to be played in Karachi since the same two teams played here in January 2009, on the tour when the visitors' bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore. International cricket remained suspended in Pakistan for six years before Zimbabwe became the first team to play here in 2015.

Pakistan also hosted a World XI (three Twenty20s), Sri Lanka (one T20 international) and the West Indies (three T20) in the last three years. Like in the recent series, Pakistan have put in place stringent security arrangements for the Sri Lankan team, with 2,000 security personnel in and around teams' hotels and stadium. A crowd of 12,000 came to watch the return of ODI cricket to their city, weathering heat and various security check-posts, using special shuttles to reach the National stadium.

Shinwari dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama (six), Avishka Fernando (nought) and skipper (Lahiru Thirimanne (nought) to rattle Sri Lanka to 22-4 by the eighth over. Jayasuriya and Shanaka bettered the previous best sixth wicket stand of 159 between Chamara Kapugedera and Chamara Silva against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 2008. It was Azam who treated the fans in the afternoon.

Azam, when on 54, became the fifth batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2019 -- behind India's duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and Australian couple Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja. He added an innings-building 111 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (40), as Sri Lankan bowlers toiled to break the stand. It was only through an unfortunate run out that Sohail fell, leaving Azam to anchor the innings. He square cut pacer Lahiru Kumara for a boundary to complete his 11th ODI hundred off 97 balls.

Azam was finally out at deep mid-on off Kumara, cracking eight boundaries and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed batted aggressively for his 20-ball 32 not out -- two sixes and as many boundaries -- as Pakistan made 89 in the last 10 overs. Openers Fakhar Zaman (54) and Imam-ul-Haq gave Pakistan a solid start of 73 before Sri Lanka's best bowler, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, trapped Imam for 31. Hasaranga also had Fakhar for a 65-ball 54 that was studded with six boundaries and a six. Hasaranga finished with 2-63.

cricketLive Cricket ScorePakistan vs Sri LankaPakistan vs Sri Lanka Live

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more