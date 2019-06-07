Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Bristol: Rain Likely to Delay Start in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tie

Latest News coming in from Bristol is that there is a lot of heavy rain and from the looks of it the start to start with will be delayed for sure.
13:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the 2019 ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Bristol. Both sides are coming off wins, Pakistan beat hosts and world number 1 side England in their previous game after suffering heavy defeat to West Indies in their opening game. Sri Lanka on the other hand lost to New Zealand before pulling up their socks against Afghanistan in the second game.
14:07 (IST)
Players to watch out for
Pakistan: Babar Azam: He is Pakistan’s Mr. Consistent with an average of over 50 in ODI cricket till date. Azam loves to bat against Sri Lanka, averaging over 58 with two centuries till date. In the last four ODIs, he has a century and two fifties to his name already.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera: The wicketkeeper-batsman, also Lanka’s opener, was in sizzling form against Afghanistan in the last game. Perera was the star of an unlikely run-chase in Durban Test against South Africa last year, when he smashed 153 to lead his side to win. In the Sanath Jayasuriya mould, Perera will look to stamp his authority over Pakistan early.
13:56 (IST)
Team News/Availability:
Pakistan: They will not like to make too many changes to the side that helped them win their first game after 12 matches.
Sri Lanka: Their middle-order is the biggest area of concern. Coach Chandika Hathurasinghe has already spoken about the need for the batsmen to take more responsibility. Avishka Fernando or Milinda Siriwardana are the other options but they lack experience.
13:43 (IST)
13:40 (IST)
13:32 (IST)
What Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team lacks is a quality finisher or enforcer lower down the order, although Mohammed Hafeez’s half-century against England should ally some of their concerns. His side also holds an all-win record over Sri Lanka in World Cup, with seven wins dating back to 1975 World Cup.
13:25 (IST)
The Bristol track should not provide as much assistance to the fast bowlers as the Cardiff pitch. But Lanka will be up against a formidable Pakistan pace attack led by Mohammed Amir, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz — all three of whom can hustle the best of the batsmen with their pace. Lanka’s strength lies in their death bowling, led by the experienced Lasith Malinga with Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal. Pakistan’s batting also has blown hot-and-cold in the recent times but Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have been consistent at the top.
13:19 (IST)
Sri Lanka also posted a dismal 136 against New Zealand but their batsmen didn’t do too better in their second game, posting 201 in a rain-hit tie against Afghanistan in Cardiff. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side will be pleased to leave Wales and move to Bristol for a change, more so because of Cardiff’s lush green track which has caused plenty of trouble for their batsmen.
13:07 (IST)
Pakistan were bundled out for 105 but managed to post a massive 348 runs against tournament favourites and hosts England in their last match. The total enabled them to squeeze out a 14-run win in spite of centuries by Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
13:03 (IST)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Bristol: Rain Likely to Delay Start in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tie
