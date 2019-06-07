Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Really Wanted to Play After Momentum From England Win: Sarfaraz

Rain put an end to Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s aspirations of notching up their second win of the ICC World Cup 2019 with the tournament’s first washed-out match in Bristol on Friday. The match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was confident that his side will continue their momentum next week, after a brilliant win over hosts England in their last match.
It was only the second match across five World Cups in England since 1975 that not a single ball was bowled.
Pakistan, seeking to emulate their success under Imran Khan in 1992, bounced back from defeat against West Indies in their opening game to triumph over England at Trent Bridge in the highest-scoring game of the tournament so far.
“As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England,” Pakistan captain Sarfaraz said after rained-out tie on Friday. “It is unfortunate that we were not able to play.
“We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after beating England. We would want to carry the momentum into the remaining games. We won’t relax in our remaining six matches,” he added.
Sarfaraz knows all about ICC events having made his one-day international debut as far back as 2007 and he featured in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand four years ago as well.
Pakistan will face Australia in their next game at Taunton on Wednesday. The venue has a reputation for high-scoring matches in the white-ball formats and balls have been known to disappear into the nearby River Tone.
"Like other teams in the tournament, Australia are also a tough opponent,” added Sarfaraz. “They also have momentum as they have won their first two matches.”
Before that game, Australia will face India at The Oval on Sunday, and Pakistan will hope that their own extra time to rest will work to their advantage.
“We have a few days now to prepare for the match and we will try to prepare at our best to enter the field as well as we can,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also walked away disappointed after they also managed to bounce back from a disappointing loss to New Zealand in their first game. The Lankans defeated Afghanistan in another rain-hit tie in Cardiff but were not so lucky in Bristol.
“We came here to play. We are really disappointed as a team and as an individual (with the washout). We won the last game and ended on a high note,” Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said.
“We might have lost some matches, but want to give some fight. We want to compete with the others. We did really well against Afghanistan. If you get a good start, you can keep going with the momentum. If you take the last couple of games, we couldn't capitalise in the middle order. As a group we're doing really good,” Karunaratne added.
