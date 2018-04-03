Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I in Karachi, Highlights: As It Happened

Pakistans' cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' batsman Andre Fletcher during the second Twenty20. (AFP Image)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

However, it wasn't meant to end that way as Jason Mohammed and Denesh Ramdin started to score the big ones in the death overs. Their partnership of 44 in just 27 balls provided the impetus the away side needed. They have crossed the 150-mark, which is still below par, but there's still a chance now. Join us in a while for the run chase.

Some excellent batting from Denesh Ramdin towards the end has at least given the Windies a fighting chance in this game. After opting to bat, the visitors lost an early wicket but Samuels and Fletcher (who scored a fifty) steadied things up with a 72-run stand. But, once that partnership was broken, Pakistan came back in the game with a flurry of wickets and threatened to close the Windies down to a low total.

19.6 U Khan to D Ramdin, SIX! What an end to the innings for Windies. Denesh Ramdin has finished and ruined an excellent over from Usman Khan. Fuller and slower on the stumps, Ramdin stays leg side and launches it over wide long on for a maximum. WINDIES FINISH ON 153/6! 153/6

19.5 U Khan to D Ramdin, SIX! That's a powerful hit. Full on off, Ramdin has this in his slot and his pulls nothing back on this. He smacks it straight back down, over the bowler's head for a flat biggie. 147/6

19.4 U Khan to K Paul, Just a single. Full once more, on the stumps, Paul gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to hit across the line. A single taken as the ball rolls behind square on the off side. 141/6

Keemo Paul walks in next to bat.

19.3 U Khan to J Mohammed, OUT! And now he's gone! Usman Khan is doing a brilliant job here under pressure. Continues from around the wicket, keeps it full but this time aims for the off stump. Mohammed looks to hit it away but gets an edge behind to Sarfraz who takes a regulation catch. 140/6

19.2 U Khan to J Mohammed, Two dot balls. Superb. Yorker wide outside off, Jason Mohammed once again fails to reach it. 140/5

19.1 U Khan to J Mohammed, Good ball. Comes from around the wicket, spears it full outside off, Mohammad backs away to hit it but can't make connection. 140/5

Usman Khan to bowl the final over.

18.6 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, SIX! Massive over. 17 runs from this. This is a huge hit from a rather little Denesh Ramdin. Put it away with one hand too. Length ball, he swings hard across the line as one hand comes off the bat. It doesn't matter though, he still generates enough power on it to send it sailing into the square leg stands. 140/5

18.5 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, FOUR! So aware of where the fielders are. Saw fine leg inside the ring, so Ramdin premeditated the scoop shot and executed it to perfection. Found the fence with ease. 134/5

18.4 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, Good bowling, this. Seeing Ramdin make room, Ashraf follows him with a very full ball. Cramps him for room, cuts him in half and beats him comprehensively. 130/5

18.3 F Ashraf to J Mohammed, Swinging at everything now. Goes full again, attacks the stumps, the Windies skipper off the inside half slogs it through mid-wicket and crosses over. 130/5

18.2 F Ashraf to J Mohammed, FOUR! Shot! Full and right in the slot, Mohammed clears his front leg, picks his spot and bangs it over mid off for a boundary. A late impetus for the Windies here, they need more of these. 129/5

18.1 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, Fuller and slower on middle and leg, Denesh lifts it high over mid-wicket and takes a single. 125/5

Free Hit coming up...

18.1 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, No ball! Ashraf doesn't even contest it. Genuine mistake, it slipped out of his hands. High full toss on the stumps, Ramdin spoons a catch off the splice back to the bowler. Won't be out though. 124/5

Faheem Ashraf back on to bowl.

17.6 U Khan to J Mohammed, FOUR! 14 off the over, Windies really needed this. Slower ball on the pads, touch short in length again, Mohammed takes advantage of this as he swivels and pulls it across the fine leg fence for a boundary. 123/5

17.5 U Khan to D Ramdin, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total. 119/5

17.4 U Khan to D Ramdin, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Ramdin! Shorter again, the batsman clears his front leg and hoicks it over square leg. Nobody out there so he will pick up another boundary. 118/5

17.3 U Khan to D Ramdin, FOUR! Streaky runs but all are welcome! Shorter around off, Ramdin looks to go big across the line but gets a bottom edge through the right of the keeper for a boundary. 114/5

17.2 U Khan to D Ramdin, Short around off, the batsman goes for the pull but misses it completely. 110/5

17.1 U Khan to J Mohammed, From around the wicket, it's angling in on off, Mohammed pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket and takes one. 110/5

Usman Khan back into the attack.

16.6 S Afridi to D Ramdin, FOUR! Thumped away! Good decision from Shaheen to get out of the way, would have had a nasty blow otherwise. Fuller on off, Ramdin clears his front leg and hammers it back past the bowler for a boundary. No wicket on debut for Afridi. He's done decently though. 109/5

16.5 S Afridi to J Mohammed, Short in length, outside off this time, slaps this to point and both batsmen cross over. 105/5

16.4 S Afridi to D Ramdin, Played with soft hands on the leg side and a quick single is stolen. 104/5

16.3 S Afridi to D Ramdin, Hard pull through mid-wicket again. Ramdin backs away to the shorter length ball and places it through the mid-wicket area for a couple of runs. 103/5

16.2 S Afridi to J Mohammed, Stays firm inside the crease, uses the angle well to work it through mid-wicket for a single. 101/5

16.1 S Afridi to D Ramdin, Comes from around the wicket and angles in a back of a length ball on middle, Denesh moves inside the line and works it through square leg for one. 100/5

15.6 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, Short of a good length well outside off, some width to work with and Ramdin cuts it square. Picks up a single to end the over. 99/5

15.5 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, Length ball aiming the top of off stump, Ramdin gets behind the line and defends with a straight blade. 98/5

15.4 F Ashraf to J Mohammed, Pushed into the covers and a single is taken. 98/5

15.3 F Ashraf to J Mohammed, Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Mohammed rises on his toes and defends it down on the leg side. 97/5

15.2 F Ashraf to D Ramdin, Close. Fuller on the stumps, Ramdin plays it back down the track aerially. Ashraf in his followthrough dives to his right but can't get to it. Single taken. 97/5

Denesh Ramdin is out to bat.

15.1 F Ashraf to R Powell, OUT! Pakistan have another wicket. They are on the charge here now. Ashraf comes charging in and bowls it fuller on middle, Powell looks to defend it with a straight blade but misses and is caught on the pads. Loud shout and the finger goes up. Powell reviews it, but in vain. The replays show three reds and he's going to have to make the long walk back. 96/5

Review time. Rovman Powell is caught leg before and given out, but he's decided to challenge the decision.

Faheem Ashraf is back.

14.6 S Afridi to J Mohammed, Played to the point region by the batsman. Dot ball to end the over. 96/4

14.5 S Afridi to R Powell, Full again, on the stumps, driven to long on for one. 96/4

Jason Mohammed is the next batsman in.

14.4 S Afridi to A Fletcher, OUT! Fletcher is out of here! At the wrong time too, Windies needed him to say there for longer. Credit to Nawaz though, what an excellent piece of fielding. Fletcher pushes this full ball to mid off and takes the fielder on there. Nawaz throws and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. It's gone upstairs and the replays show the set batsman is gone. Big wicket for the home side. 95/4

Direct hit! Andre Fletcher is the man in the limelight and he seems to be in trouble. He's already halfway down before the decision has even come up on the big screen. Waiting on the decision now...

14.3 S Afridi to R Powell, Drives this fuller ball towards mid on and takes a single. 95/3

14.2 S Afridi to R Powell, Four Leg Byes! Length ball angling down, Powell looks to tickle it fine but it goes off his pads and past the diving keeper for a boundary. Doesn't matter how the runs come, as long as they come. 94/3

14.1 S Afridi to R Powell, Powell has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 90/3

Shaheen Afridi to bowl now.

13.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Safe! Managed to get back just in time. Clever from Sarfraz, almost got his man. Googly around off, Fletcher fails to connect and is hit on the pads. An appeal goes up, but the umpire remains unmoved. Now, seeing the batsman being lazy to get back in the crease, Sarfraz gets to the ball quickly and hits the stumps at his end. Appeals for a run out and the decision goes upstairs. Replays show he's fine. 90/3

A run out appeal against Fletcher is referred upstairs by the umpire.

Rovman Powell will bat next.

13.5 S Khan to A McCarthy, OUT! Not the best debut for McCarthy with the bat. He's gone rather early, at least earlier than he'd have liked. Flighted delivery on off, the debutant looks to go big but gets a big top edge. It flies down towards long off where Zaman takes a safe catch. 90/3

13.4 S Khan to A Fletcher, Wrong 'un turning in around off, hit square to point for a single. 90/2

13.3 S Khan to A McCarthy, Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 89/2

13.2 S Khan to A Fletcher, Short and flat around off, punched off the back foot through to sweeper cover for one. 88/2

13.1 S Khan to A Fletcher, SIX! Stylish way to the bring up his 6th T20I fifty! Took his time in the beginning but then paced himself well. Tossed up, Fletcher lofts it over long off for a biggie. 87/2

12.6 M Nawaz to A McCarthy, Quicker one on leg, McCarthy gets low, a little across to sweep but misses. 81/2

12.5 M Nawaz to A McCarthy, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 81/2

12.4 M Nawaz to A McCarthy, Dropped! Good effort, but he should have taken it in the end. Tossed up on middle and leg, McCarthy kneels down to play the slog sweep against the spin. Gets a big top edge which skies towards deep mid-wicket. Faheem gets under the ball, but can't keep a hold of it. Credit to him though, kept the ball in play and prevented a boundary. A couple taken by the batsmen. 81/2

12.3 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, Knocks the full ball to long on by leaning ahead and takes a single. 79/2

12.2 M Nawaz to A McCarthy, Short, flat and outside off, McCarthy goes back and punches it through extra cover for one. 78/2

12.1 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, The arm ball on middle and leg, Andre Fletcher goes back and offers a punch in front of mid-wicket for a brisk run. 77/2

Mohammad Nawaz is back on to bowl.

11.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Turned through mid-wicket again. Single to end the over. 76/2

11.5 S Khan to A McCarthy, Too straight in line, allows McCarthy to get off the mark with a flick through the mid-wicket area. One run to the total. 75/2

11.4 S Khan to A McCarthy, Forces the leg break towards point but doesn't get any run for it. 74/2

Andre McCarthy, making his debut as well, is the next man in to bat.

11.3 S Khan to M Samuels, OUT! Shadab gets the breakthrough! This is a very good delivery. Loops up a googly around off, Samuels doesn't pick it up and he's done for right there. Prods forward to block but the ball goes right through the gate and disturbs the furniture behind. Superb delivery, brings an end to a good partnership. 74/2

11.2 S Khan to M Samuels, Waits for the ball to turn, opens the face and then runs it to short third man. 74/1

11.1 S Khan to A Fletcher, Goes aerial but not in the desired area. Tossed up leg break around off, Andre Fletcher gets low for the lofted shot over covers but gets a top edge over cover-point. Falls safely as the man in the deep coming running in to take it. Single taken. 74/1

10.6 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 73/1

10.5 F Ashraf to M Samuels, Bumper banged in outside off, Samuels pulls this as the ball just sits up for him. To deep mid-wicket and a single is taken. 72/1

10.4 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Easily works it through mid-wicket and calls his partner through for the run. 71/1

10.3 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Angling in on a length, zipping off the deck a bit, the batsman looks to put bat on ball by coming down but is caught on the pads. 70/1

10.2 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, SIX! Terrific shot! Short of a length, angling in, Fletcher charges out and heaves this over mid-wicket. Makes sweet connection and clears the boundary rope with absolute ease. 70/1

10.1 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Full ball on off, Andre drives to mid off and takes off. Wants the run but he's rightly sent back by his partner as the run was never on. 64/1

Faheem Ashraf returns to the attack.

9.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Short ball again, pulled through mid-wicket for a single. 11 off the over. 64/1

9.5 S Khan to A Fletcher, FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for Windies. Googly down the leg side, Fletcher has the easy task of just pulling this wide of short fine leg. Does so and gets a boundary. 63/1

9.4 S Khan to M Samuels, Through the covers once more, just a single on this occasion. 59/1

9.3 S Khan to M Samuels, FOUR! Bludgeons that! Superb hit. Overpitched outside off, Samuels gets close to the pitch and drives it through the covers before the ball can even turn. It reaches the fence in a flash. 58/1

9.2 S Khan to M Samuels, The flipper on middle, touch short in length, Marlon looks to swing hard across the line but is caught high on the thigh pad. 54/1

9.1 S Khan to A Fletcher, Half-tracker on the stumps, the batsman camps back and pulls it along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single. 54/1

8.6 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Shortish around leg, pulled down to fine leg for one run. 53/1

8.5 S Afridi to A Fletcher, FOUR! Cutter wide outside off, Fletcher stands tall and smashes this through cover-point to find the fence with ease. The 50-run is up with this too. 52/1

8.4 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Fullish in length and it's the slower one this time, Andre with minimal footwork defends it right back to the bowler. 48/1

8.3 S Afridi to M Samuels, Hurries the batsman with his pace. At 138 kph, Afridi pounds the deck hard on a back of a length, Samuels backs away a bit to pull but mistimes it to the right of the bowler for a quick run. 48/1

8.2 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Short ball around off, pulled away aerially towards deep mid-wicket. One run added to the scoreboard. 47/1

8.1 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Good length delivery from over the wicket, on middle and leg, it rises a bit off the deck as the batsman defends it down besides him. 46/1

Shaheen Afridi back on to bowl.

7.6 S Khan to A Fletcher, Works it off his pads, into the leg side. A single is taken. 46/1

7.5 S Khan to A Fletcher, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 45/1

7.4 S Khan to M Samuels, Works it away with the angle and punches it through mid-wicket for one. 45/1

7.3 S Khan to M Samuels, Flat and short outside off, run down to short third man. 44/1

7.2 S Khan to M Samuels, Superb from Ashraf. It's been the highlight of Pakistan's performance in this series. Marlon cuts this square on the off side and Ashraf out in the deep runs to his left and puts in a good dive to save two runs. 44/1

7.1 S Khan to M Samuels, Shadab straightaway causing problems. Floats it up there on off, Samuels plants his front foot forward and chips this just in front of extra cover. Falls agonizingly short of the fielder who dives to try and take it. 42/1

Shadab Khan is into the bowling attack.

6.6 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Worked away in front of square on the leg side for an easy single. 13 off the over, a good one for Windies. 42/1

6.5 M Nawaz to M Samuels, SIX! A lot of power in this. Samuels taking the attack to Nawaz. Sees the ball looped up, so he makes use of the feet, skips down the track and lofts it cleanly over wide long on for a maximum. 41/1

6.4 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Gives the charge to this one, looks to work it away on the leg side but cops a blow on the pads. 35/1

6.3 M Nawaz to M Samuels, SIX! What a hit! Full and in the slot, Samuels just smokes this back over the bowler's head. Right in his slot, he puts it away with ease and clears the rope. 35/1

6.2 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Flat and short on off, punched away from the back foot. 29/1

6.1 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Nearly spoons a return catch! Tossed up, Samuels comes down the track to flick it through mid-wicket, but closes the face early and gets a leading edge back towards the bowler. It falls just short of him. 29/1

Mohammad Nawaz is back.

5.6 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, That just missed the off stump! Really close. Length ball angling in from around off, the batsman has a swipe across the line but misses. The ball just about kisses the off pole. 29/1

5.5 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, FOUR! The length is the same, but a little bit of width provided and it's gone away to the boundary line. Outside off, Fletcher with an angled bat cuts this hard through point. 29/1

5.4 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Hits the deck hard and bowls it on the shorter side of the length again, Andre gives the charge, but gets cramped for room as he punches it square on the off side. 25/1

5.3 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Bowls this just behind a length, on off stump, Fletcher stands his ground looks to go big across the line, but can only manage an inside edge onto his thigh pad. 25/1

5.2 F Ashraf to A Fletcher, Full ball targeting the off stick, Fletcher crouches a little low and squeezes it out to point. No run taken. 25/1

5.1 F Ashraf to M Samuels, Full on leg, Samuels misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls on the leg side where they pick up a run. 25/1

Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack.

4.6 S Afridi to A Fletcher, SIX! First maximum of the innings! Effort ball from Afridi, Fletcher front pulls this mover mid-wicket for a flat maximum. 24/1

4.5 S Afridi to M Samuels, Picks up the pull this time but will only get one for it towards mid-wicket. 18/1

4.4 S Afridi to M Samuels, Slow short bouncer outside off, Marlon goes for the pull but completely misses it. 17/1

4.3 S Afridi to M Samuels, Drags his length back, Samuels pushes this to the mid on region. 17/1

4.2 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Pitches this up further around off, Andre flashes hard at it and gets an outside edge to it. It goes on the bounce and the fielder on the rope tidies up. They cross. 17/1

4.1 S Afridi to A Fletcher, Starts of by bowling a back of a length ball on middle. It rushes on to Fletcher who taps it with soft hands on the off side and decides against the run. 16/1

Shaheen Afridi, the debutant, is brought into the attack.

3.6 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length ball around leg, easily nudged in front of square leg for a single. 16/1

3.5 U Khan to A Fletcher, Short of a good length on the stumps, kept out off the back foot. 15/1

3.4 U Khan to A Fletcher, FOUR! Shot! Short and wide, not much room on offer but Fletcher will make do with this too. He stands tall and smacks it past cover-point for a rocketing boundary. 15/1

3.3 U Khan to A Fletcher, Excellent deception from Khan. Takes Fletcher completely by surprise. Bangs it short, the batsman thinks this is going to be another fast one, so he goes into the pull shot years early. The ball goes past him after he's played his shot and to the keeper on a couple of bounces. 11/1

3.2 U Khan to A Fletcher, On middle and leg, coming at good pace here. Andre Fletcher rises on his toes and plays it down in front of mid-wicket. 11/1

3.1 U Khan to M Samuels, Good length delivery with some pace on it, at 140 clicks, Marlon plays this on the leg side with a closed face and manages to steal a single. 11/1

2.6 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Hits it hard back down the track, this time Nawaz gets his hand on it. Parries it towards mid on as the batsmen cross over. 10/1

2.5 M Nawaz to M Samuels, FOUR! Samuels relieving some pressure. Gives the charge, gets close to the pitch of the ball and hammers it straight back down the ground, beating the man in the deep for a boundary. 9/1

2.4 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, Another one through the leg side. Andre Fletcher leans ahead to the full ball and flicks it through mid-wicket. Single taken. 5/1

2.3 M Nawaz to M Samuels, Touch slower on middle and off, Samuels comes a little ahead before working it just wide of mid on for a run. 4/1

2.2 M Nawaz to A Fletcher, Straighter one on middle and leg, it's flicked through mid-wicket for an easy single. 3/1

Marlon Samuels walks in at No.3.

2.1 M Nawaz to C Walton, OUT! Soft dismissal! Chadwick Walton is gone. The pressure and frustration got to him probably. Short and flat on off, Walton goes back to loft it downtown but gets a top edge towards cover. Babar Azam there accepts the catch with glee and Pakistan have their first breakthrough. 2/1

1.6 U Khan to A Fletcher, The Windies openers are struggling to find the gaps so far. Back of a length moving away, Fletcher cracks this but right at the point fielder once more. 2/0

1.5 U Khan to A Fletcher, Bit ahead of a length, on off stump, it is defended out safely. 2/0

1.4 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length ball outside off, cut hard but finds point. 2/0

1.3 U Khan to C Walton, All happening here! Shinwari lands this outside leg on a length and it hits the pads of Chadwick Walton who misses his swipe across the line. The shout is turned down obviously but there's more drama coming. Both batsmen set off for the run as the ball lobs over towards point. Now, Walton collides with the bowler while running, and is struggling to get to the other end as there is a shy from Nawaz over there. Luckily for the batsman, no direct hit is scored. Leg bye taken, danger averted. 2/0

1.2 U Khan to C Walton, Slating across on a good length, just outside off, Walton plants his front foot forward and drives it right at the mid off fielder. 1/0

1.1 U Khan to A Fletcher, Length delivery attacking the stumps, fraction straight in line, it's worked away to mid-wicket for the first run of the game. Fletcher is off the mark. 1/0

Usman Khan will bowl from the other end.

0.6 M Nawaz to C Walton, Sliding in on leg, going further down, catches the pads of the batsman before falling on the leg side. Good over from Nawaz, a maiden to begin things. 0/0

0.5 M Nawaz to C Walton, Excellent fielding. Short and wide, Chadwick is onto his back foot in a flash and cuts this. Can't beat the fielder again, this time at point. He makes a good diving save to his left. 0/0

0.4 M Nawaz to C Walton, Pitches it up there this time, close to off, Walton comes half-forward and blocks it out. 0/0

0.3 M Nawaz to C Walton, Short and flat around off, goes back and punches it, but can't beat mid on. 0/0

0.2 M Nawaz to C Walton, Almost had him! So close. The arm ball on middle, Chadwick Walton is caught flush in front of the stumps, and he would have been given out too had the big inside edge not saved him there. Oooff... avoids going back early. 0/0

0.1 M Nawaz to C Walton, Fuller and flatter well outside off, Walton punches it firmly square towards point. 0/0

